Gonna be tight for Bobby being available next week v Villa it seems. Really hope he makes it
Reckon he'll get two minutes at the end regardless of fitness.
Depends on the situation we're in, surely. If there's nothing on the line, that's fine. But if we need a goal for whatever reason, I don't want us bringing on a player who can't contribute, regardless of their circumstances.
We won't see Keita playing football for us again.
Has Keita done more than like a week of training this season?? What a waste
Anyone else see anything about Jones having an ankle injury? Missed training yesterday.
Would make sense to him playing so little of the preston preseason game ( and not starting ahead of gakpo at chelsea). would be a relief if its an ankle knock rather than the issue from last season.
My stomach dropped when I saw this thread at the top again!
Hopefully not the same issue, he cant catch a break.
This thread is for player injuries only. You'll need to create a separate thread regarding that stomach issue.
Any updates on Tyler Morton's recovery?
Curtis Jones ruled out of tomorrow's game v Bournemouth due to a twisted ankle. Should be back in contention next week.
I was coming here to ask the same thing. Any updates on when Morton is scheduled to be back?
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1692575837109862454
I didnt catch the second half, did Diaz & Trents injuries look anything serious or just precautionary subs?
Trents looked more serious, Diaz will be fine I reckon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz both took part in Liverpool's training session today after injury scares against Bournemouth. Curtis Jones not yet involved it seems after that ankle issue.
