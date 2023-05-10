« previous next »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3000 on: May 10, 2023, 06:02:42 pm »
Gonna be tight for Bobby being available next week v Villa it seems. Really hope he makes it
Offline Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3001 on: May 10, 2023, 06:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 10, 2023, 06:02:42 pm
Gonna be tight for Bobby being available next week v Villa it seems. Really hope he makes it

Be a shame if he misses out but there's no real room for sentiment if we need those 3 points, it's no good rushing him back or bringing him on if he's not really fit (unless 3-0 up or something).
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3002 on: May 10, 2023, 09:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on May 10, 2023, 06:02:42 pm
Gonna be tight for Bobby being available next week v Villa it seems. Really hope he makes it

 :'(
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3003 on: May 10, 2023, 09:52:00 pm »
Didn't Klopp say Bobby should return to training this week? That would put him on course for a place on the bench vs Villa.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3004 on: May 11, 2023, 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 10, 2023, 06:02:42 pm
Gonna be tight for Bobby being available next week v Villa it seems. Really hope he makes it

Reckon he'll get two minutes at the end regardless of fitness.
Online tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3005 on: May 11, 2023, 11:38:46 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May 11, 2023, 11:35:14 am
Reckon he'll get two minutes at the end regardless of fitness.

Depends on the situation we're in, surely.  If there's nothing on the line, that's fine.  But if we need a goal for whatever reason, I don't want us bringing on a player who can't contribute, regardless of their circumstances.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3006 on: May 11, 2023, 11:54:14 am »
Not sure what his situation is but given that it's another 9 days away I have hope he'll be in the squad. Then there's another 8 days until Southampton, surely he'll be alright for something there providing he's not picked something else up.
Online Dazzer23

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3007 on: May 11, 2023, 01:32:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 11, 2023, 11:38:46 am
Depends on the situation we're in, surely.  If there's nothing on the line, that's fine.  But if we need a goal for whatever reason, I don't want us bringing on a player who can't contribute, regardless of their circumstances.

Don't think we have anything to worry about in that regard. Klopp, and surely any professional Manager won't show an ounce of sentiment unless it involves absolutely zero risk.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3008 on: May 11, 2023, 01:51:28 pm »
I assume we'll get an update tomorrow from Klopp. Hopefully back in team training by Monday for a spot on the bench.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3009 on: May 12, 2023, 01:09:27 pm »
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on whether Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita will be available for the trip to Leicester: "No. They are not in team training yet. I saw Bobby in training yesterday and he looks pretty much nearly there, but I don't think he will be in for the weekend. I assume we start team training with him after the Leicester game. And Naby, no."
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3010 on: May 12, 2023, 01:15:04 pm »
Sounds somewhat positive on Firmino, then. Would expect him to be on the bench at least for Villa providing nothing happens until then, which is precisely what we're looking for, and no reason why he shouldn't be alright for Southampton too.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3011 on: May 12, 2023, 01:33:05 pm »
Has Keita done more than like a week of training this season?? What a waste  :(
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3012 on: May 12, 2023, 01:41:23 pm »
We won't see Keita playing football for us again.
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3013 on: May 12, 2023, 04:24:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 12, 2023, 01:41:23 pm
We won't see Keita playing football for us again.

but we knew this for almost 6-7 weeks, right?
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3014 on: May 13, 2023, 09:03:55 am »
Feels like journos are just on a wind-up asking about Naby. Everyone knows.
Offline Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3015 on: May 13, 2023, 09:19:56 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on May 12, 2023, 01:33:05 pm
Has Keita done more than like a week of training this season?? What a waste  :(

He gave up on Keita months ago. His last appearance was in February when he was hooked at half time at Palace, he's not been in the squad since in the league, but was on the bench for the Madrid tie.
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3016 on: May 13, 2023, 07:54:52 pm »
The Keita suite will be empty next season, heres hoping
Online RedBec1993

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3017 on: August 17, 2023, 09:53:08 am »
Anyone else see anything about Jones having an ankle injury? Missed training yesterday.
Offline BigRedLetterDay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3018 on: August 17, 2023, 10:19:14 am »
Any updates on Tyler Morton's recovery?
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3019 on: August 17, 2023, 10:30:43 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on August 17, 2023, 09:53:08 am
Anyone else see anything about Jones having an ankle injury? Missed training yesterday.
Would make sense to him playing so little of the preston preseason game ( and not starting ahead of gakpo at chelsea). would be a relief if its an ankle knock rather than the issue from last season.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3020 on: August 17, 2023, 11:51:10 am »
Quote from: classycarra on August 17, 2023, 10:30:43 am
Would make sense to him playing so little of the preston preseason game ( and not starting ahead of gakpo at chelsea). would be a relief if its an ankle knock rather than the issue from last season.

Hopefully not the same issue, he cant catch a break.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3021 on: August 17, 2023, 12:11:40 pm »
My stomach dropped when I saw this thread at the top again!
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3022 on: August 17, 2023, 12:18:39 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 17, 2023, 12:11:40 pm
My stomach dropped when I saw this thread at the top again!

This thread is for player injuries only. You'll need to create a separate thread regarding that stomach issue.
Offline Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3023 on: August 17, 2023, 12:25:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on August 17, 2023, 11:51:10 am
Hopefully not the same issue, he cant catch a break.

I really hope hes not injury prone. Hes basically been unlucky mostly so far but if he cant stay fit this season it wont be a good sign.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3024 on: August 17, 2023, 12:29:25 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on August 17, 2023, 12:18:39 pm
This thread is for player injuries only. You'll need to create a separate thread regarding that stomach issue.

;D
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3025 on: August 17, 2023, 03:56:04 pm »
Offline The Final Third

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3026 on: August 17, 2023, 06:17:31 pm »
Can't catch a break this lad..speedy recovery to him.

Preston North End FC@pnefc
🤕 Ryan Lowe has confirmed Calvin Ramsay has suffered an injury setback which will leave him sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, @CalvinRamsay! 🤍

#pnefc
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3027 on: August 17, 2023, 06:33:34 pm »
Offline schumi_pete

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3028 on: August 17, 2023, 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: BigRedLetterDay on August 17, 2023, 10:19:14 am
Any updates on Tyler Morton's recovery?

I was coming here to ask the same thing. Any updates on when Morton is scheduled to be back?
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3029 on: August 18, 2023, 06:39:26 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1692575837109862454

Quote
Curtis Jones ruled out of tomorrow's game v Bournemouth due to a twisted ankle. Should be back in contention next week.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3030 on: August 18, 2023, 08:27:30 pm »
Quote from: schumi_pete on August 17, 2023, 09:00:51 pm
I was coming here to ask the same thing. Any updates on when Morton is scheduled to be back?

Hell go out on loan when and if hes fit I reckon.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3031 on: August 18, 2023, 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 18, 2023, 06:39:26 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1692575837109862454

Hopefully it's nothing serious, he was our best midfielder at the back end of last season.  Really thought he'd be cementing his place in the team this season. 
Offline leinad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3032 on: August 19, 2023, 05:28:11 pm »
I didnt catch the second half, did Diaz & Trents injuries look anything serious or just precautionary subs?
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3033 on: August 19, 2023, 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: leinad on August 19, 2023, 05:28:11 pm
I didnt catch the second half, did Diaz & Trents injuries look anything serious or just precautionary subs?

Trents looked more serious, Diaz will be fine I reckon.
Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3034 on: August 19, 2023, 05:30:09 pm »
Yeah Trent looked to be in a bit more pain than Diaz, dont think it was real serious though.
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3035 on: Yesterday at 05:40:47 pm »
anything from the club on Trent / Diaz?
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3036 on: Yesterday at 06:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 05:29:13 pm
Trents looked more serious, Diaz will be fine I reckon.
Now you have to hop around the room anti-clockwise shouting wubble, to remove the hex
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3037 on: Today at 04:38:17 pm »
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1694006811530088810

Quote
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz both took part in Liverpool's training session today after injury scares against Bournemouth. Curtis Jones not yet involved it seems after that ankle issue.
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3038 on: Today at 04:48:30 pm »
sounds like Curtis Jones will miss this weekend as well. might as well let him fully recover until after the international break.
