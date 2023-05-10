Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Gonna be tight for Bobby being available next week v Villa it seems. Really hope he makes it
Reckon he'll get two minutes at the end regardless of fitness.
Depends on the situation we're in, surely. If there's nothing on the line, that's fine. But if we need a goal for whatever reason, I don't want us bringing on a player who can't contribute, regardless of their circumstances.
We won't see Keita playing football for us again.
Has Keita done more than like a week of training this season?? What a waste
