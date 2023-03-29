« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 248717 times)

Offline kavah

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2920 on: March 29, 2023, 01:31:35 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 28, 2023, 08:54:22 pm


...Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was about
to hit peak fitness.

right, the last time he was on a good run he was caught up in the coup d'etat  ;D
Online Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2921 on: March 29, 2023, 09:06:32 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 10, 2023, 11:16:36 pm
Reckon it'll be longer, hope im wrong. Klopp is usually quite optimistic with timeframes. but he's very reserved on Thiago
Quote from: JasonF on March 10, 2023, 11:26:29 pm
I think Klopp is very vague about everyone these days, until they're back in training (or close to that stage). Given the time frames it's obviously a grade 2 strain (to his hip flexor, apparently) so I don't see any reason it'd take longer than 6 weeks. I'd say he'll probably be back in training after the international break unless there's a setback.

Told you  ;D
Offline JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2922 on: March 29, 2023, 09:28:48 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 29, 2023, 09:06:32 am
Told you  ;D

He is training but not team training. Sounds like he's doing work on his own which is a precursor to returning to team training. It's only just been 6 weeks, hopefully he's fairly close.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2923 on: March 29, 2023, 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 28, 2023, 10:38:11 pm
Rib injury.

Rumour has it hes done a Prince.

;D
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2924 on: March 29, 2023, 09:54:51 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 28, 2023, 08:54:22 pm

Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was about
to hit peak fitness.
Another abductor stress response problem then.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2925 on: March 29, 2023, 09:55:32 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 29, 2023, 09:54:51 am
Another abductor stress response problem then.

 ;D
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2926 on: March 29, 2023, 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 28, 2023, 08:04:23 pm
This is a very interesting piece on what might be wrong  with Bajcetic

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/03/explaining-stefan-bajcetics-3-injury-possibilities-after-adductor-stress-response/

Thigh splints. Ouch.


More detail on this here

https://www.ajronline.org/doi/full/10.2214/ajr.177.3.1770673
This fits the idea of him having little pain

So this seems to be precautionary in a young player so they dont have long term effects on their career.

All these stress related injuries. The medical team need their own wellbeing officer.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2927 on: March 29, 2023, 12:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 29, 2023, 11:50:46 am
All these stress related injuries. The medical team need their own wellbeing officer.
wouldn't it be the conditioning team? medical team sounds like they only get involved once an injury is identified/a player feels something

in an ideal world it'd all be working in the same direction, with medical side consulting on what the conditioning workload should be (and vice versa feeding back conditioning timeline goals for players' recoveries)
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2928 on: March 29, 2023, 12:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 29, 2023, 09:54:51 am
Another abductor stress response problem then.

(this is why Rawk is best of the best)

:)
Online Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2929 on: March 29, 2023, 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on March 29, 2023, 09:28:48 am
He is training but not team training. Sounds like he's doing work on his own which is a precursor to returning to team training. It's only just been 6 weeks, hopefully he's fairly close.

I'm going to bet that he isn't, just a feeling. Maybe see him end of April if we're lucky or start of May
« Last Edit: March 29, 2023, 12:41:16 pm by Machae »
Offline JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2930 on: March 29, 2023, 12:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 29, 2023, 12:38:15 pm
I'm going to bet that he isn't, just a feeling. Maybe see him end of April if we're lucky or start of May

He might be a slow healer but I think an extra month is pushing it.
Online Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2931 on: March 29, 2023, 12:55:28 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on March 29, 2023, 12:50:32 pm
He might be a slow healer but I think an extra month is pushing it.

See you again in a month   ;)
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2932 on: March 30, 2023, 04:51:35 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 29, 2023, 12:38:15 pm
I'm going to bet that he isn't, just a feeling. Maybe see him end of April if we're lucky or start of May
if Klopp said that, I'd take it as he's coming back by Christmas.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2933 on: March 31, 2023, 03:41:01 pm »
So Diaz still unavailable but fit soon and Nunez cut his foot against Madrid. Never realised that.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopps-fitness-update-diaz-nunez-keita-thiago-and-gomez

Oh and a stomach bug doing the rounds. Sound like the canteen at Kirkby needs a visit from EH.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2934 on: April 1, 2023, 05:40:31 am »
I thought the bug was in the Dutch camp, Cody was definitely affected. Virgil thought it was beneath him to try and catch it.  :)
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 11:51:46 am »
Thiago trained yesterday but no for tomorrow, Diaz no for tomorrow, unlikely Arsenal but ok after that
Online PhiLFC#1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm »
I'd just save Diaz for next season at this point, get him back to 100% then like a new signing
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 01:48:16 pm »
That's what FSG will say.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:34:30 pm
I'd just save Diaz for next season at this point, get him back to 100% then like a new signing

He has to play this season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 02:04:30 pm »
Part of him being ready for next season is playing this season.
Offline Sharado

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 01:34:30 pm
I'd just save Diaz for next season at this point, get him back to 100% then like a new signing

That's the summer budget gone, then.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 04:25:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:51:46 am
Thiago trained yesterday but no for tomorrow, Diaz no for tomorrow, unlikely Arsenal but ok after that

Bugger, was hoping he might at least make the bench for Arsenal.
