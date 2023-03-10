« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:31:35 am
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:31:35 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm


...Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was about
to hit peak fitness.

right, the last time he was on a good run he was caught up in the coup d'etat  ;D
Reply #2921 on: Today at 09:06:32 am
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Quote from: Machae on March 10, 2023, 11:16:36 pm
Reckon it'll be longer, hope im wrong. Klopp is usually quite optimistic with timeframes. but he's very reserved on Thiago
Quote from: JasonF on March 10, 2023, 11:26:29 pm
I think Klopp is very vague about everyone these days, until they're back in training (or close to that stage). Given the time frames it's obviously a grade 2 strain (to his hip flexor, apparently) so I don't see any reason it'd take longer than 6 weeks. I'd say he'll probably be back in training after the international break unless there's a setback.

Told you  ;D
Reply #2922 on: Today at 09:28:48 am
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 09:28:48 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:06:32 am
Told you  ;D

He is training but not team training. Sounds like he's doing work on his own which is a precursor to returning to team training. It's only just been 6 weeks, hopefully he's fairly close.
Reply #2923 on: Today at 09:44:50 am
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Rib injury.

Rumour has it hes done a Prince.

;D
Reply #2924 on: Today at 09:54:51 am
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 09:54:51 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm

Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was about
to hit peak fitness.
Another abductor stress response problem then.
Reply #2925 on: Today at 09:55:32 am
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 09:55:32 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:54:51 am
Another abductor stress response problem then.

 ;D
