...Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was aboutto hit peak fitness.
Reckon it'll be longer, hope im wrong. Klopp is usually quite optimistic with timeframes. but he's very reserved on Thiago
I think Klopp is very vague about everyone these days, until they're back in training (or close to that stage). Given the time frames it's obviously a grade 2 strain (to his hip flexor, apparently) so I don't see any reason it'd take longer than 6 weeks. I'd say he'll probably be back in training after the international break unless there's a setback.
Told you
Rib injury.Rumour has it hes done a Prince.
Another abductor stress response problem then.
