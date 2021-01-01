« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Shoulder makes the most sense since we know he played with injections at least once and it was still causing him problems as recently as a couple of games ago according to Klopp.

Good of Uruguay to give him chance to recover rather than test his resolve anyway.
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 08:00:55 pm
Apparently has cut on his ankle that's causing discomfort.  These are friendlies anyway not South American qualifiers or anything.
RedBec1993

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 08:08:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:00:55 pm
Apparently has cut on his ankle that's causing discomfort.  These are friendlies anyway not South American qualifiers or anything.

Who said that? Makes sense because they are friendlies, if they were qualifiers hed of went.
classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 08:14:44 pm
Maybe just taking the opportunity to rest and heal. Klopp was keep to distinguish between Jota being taken off to protect his health but Nunez was performance. Hopefully this can serve us well for the run in, as he's looked leggy the last few games.
cdav

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
Think we have been managing his minutes recently and he has been carrying something, hopefully a couple of weeks rest before the upcoming big games
RedBec1993

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 09:00:14 pm
Liverpool confirmed it now too, just says Nunez will now miss the games due to an injury, as confirmed by the Uruguayan Football Association, and will instead receive treatment at the AXA Training Centre.

Treatment on a cut?
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2886 on: Today at 12:39:09 am
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1636854083070902274

Quote
Darwin Nunez out of the Uruguay squad after suffering a cut ankle in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.
kasperoff

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2887 on: Today at 12:54:33 am
We are oddly incosistent when it comes to injuries. When we won the league and the CL, we hardly had any injury issues. We had a freakishly fit squad and could play the same 11 game after game. Then in between we've had 2 seasons that have been the worst in living memory. It's tempting to blame the staff, but isn't this largely the same group that did so well in our successful seasons?
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2888 on: Today at 12:55:53 am
After a few days with our medical department I expect it will turn septic. See you in 2025, Dazza.
Chakan

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2889 on: Today at 12:59:37 am
He's gonna lose the foot isn't he?
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2890 on: Today at 09:19:07 am
Chris~

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2891 on: Today at 10:15:28 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:54:33 am
We are oddly incosistent when it comes to injuries. When we won the league and the CL, we hardly had any injury issues. We had a freakishly fit squad and could play the same 11 game after game. Then in between we've had 2 seasons that have been the worst in living memory. It's tempting to blame the staff, but isn't this largely the same group that did so well in our successful seasons?
The players who stayed mostly fit then got old, left, or are still not that injury prone. The players getting injured have been mostly new players or players who during that period missed a few games as well (Diaz Jota, Konate Thiago, Jones, Ramsay from the first group) (Matip, Gomez, Keita from the second group) it's only really Firmino and Milner who you'd stay were always available then who aren't now and still with the squad unless I'm missing an obvious one
