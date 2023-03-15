Yes, something seems off when you consider our injuries. However, unless we do a statistical study of clubs with comparable resources, in the EPL or Europe, we wont know whether it is factually true to claim that we have the worst record. Secondly, how do we know that the club isnt actively or even desperately trying to improve or rectify this situation? To establish a physical conditioning regime at a sports organisation takes time and to fundamentally change it, requires quite a bit of analysis. That takes time. Sure we can opine on any topic. However, the issue for me is the number of absolute declarative statements by us plebeians who actually know squat.
I believe that our injury issue has been well documented, and our record falls outside the distribution. This stat below for example was posted somewhere above in this thread. Our players missed combined 162 games, head and shoulders above Chelsea's (who are second) 124 games.
Now, consider Diaz's stats. He played 12 games this season including the Community Shield (according to Transfermarkt). I don't think he didn't play in a game when he was available. Liverpool played 38 games (before Real, when the stat was published). That means that Diaz was not available for 26 of the 38 games. Subtract that from the 162 total games from the graph, and we'd be at 136, still "topping" the chart! I gave the Diaz example because he's been injured the longest. So if he was fully fit, we'd still be in deep shit on the injury front.
I have no clue to know what the problem might be, or how to fix it, but something is clearly wrong in our medical department, or training methods, or physios, or a combination of some sort. This is not an opinion, it's a fact to which all data point. The example below was the most shocking to me, personally.