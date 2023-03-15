the finger pointing on here misses one critical factor. these things aren't a "1 person deciding " thing, are they?



when a player is injured, his readiness to return is essentially a 3-way conversation between him, the medics and the coaches (Klopp himself in many cases but maybe he relies on others?).



so you have something like:



Coach: Is he ready to play?

Medic: It's possible but rehab times vary with [injury].



Coach: Are you feeling good to go?

Player: I feel OK.



there are a lot of pressures and inter-personals involved:

Coach wants the guy back (certainly these days given our situation) and might push for a positive answer - maybe even just through tone of voice or whatever;



Medic wants to protect the player and not over-promise, and is aware of the criticism the medical team is getting regardless of what his answer is (and in some cases might be talking to his direct boss or Klopp himself and doesn't want to be "the bad guy");



Player wants to play, wants to help the team, maybe is aware of the rep he might be getting, maybe needs to establish himself into the squad, maybe even wants the appearance money.



point is: this is in no way a simple thing to fix. it's hugely subjective personalities / motivations / context all count.