Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2840 on: Today at 12:35:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:34:10 pm
Ahhh right so disregarding players who have played in midfield :D



Basically Wijnaldum was a machine
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2841 on: Today at 01:19:54 pm
No big deal - Thiago will be back after the break.......
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2842 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:08:37 am
Getting to the point this will start putting players off coming here. Guranteed, it seems, to get injured often unless you're a robot like Mo.
careful - I posted that a couple of months ago and got called every name under the sun.
any agent doing his job will talk to the player about that risk.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2843 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:54 pm
No big deal - Thiago will be back after the break.......

What has he broken this time
IgorBobbins

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2844 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm
We need to hire Barry Fry to come and piss on every corner flag at the training ground
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2845 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm
The Crazy Dutch trainer knob that loved criticizing Klopp has finally won the long game!
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2846 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm
the finger pointing on here misses one critical factor.  these things aren't a "1 person deciding " thing, are they?

when a player is injured, his readiness to return is essentially a 3-way conversation between him, the medics and the coaches (Klopp himself in many cases but maybe he relies on others?).

so you have something like:

Coach:  Is he ready to play?
Medic: It's possible but rehab times vary with [injury].

Coach: Are you feeling good to go?
Player: I feel OK.

there are a lot of pressures and inter-personals involved:
Coach wants the guy back (certainly these days given our situation) and might push for a positive answer - maybe even just through tone of voice or whatever;

Medic wants to protect the player and not over-promise, and is aware of the criticism the medical team is getting regardless of what his answer is (and in some cases might be talking to his direct boss or Klopp himself and doesn't want to be "the bad guy");

Player wants to play, wants to help the team, maybe is aware of the rep he might be getting, maybe needs to establish himself into the squad, maybe even wants the appearance money.

point is: this is in no way a simple thing to fix. it's hugely subjective personalities / motivations / context all count.
jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2847 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:57:39 am
We fucked the pre-season, it all comes back to that. Far too intense, far too much travel, far too many games (City had 2 friendlies for example).

With a condensed season like this we simply got it all wrong and as players started to get injured it put added pressure on the fit players who then got injured.. A vicious circle indeed.

I agree entirely its a combination of things and once you are in that vicious circle it's a difficult thing to get entirely right, it's constantly one step forward two steps back.. I said at the start of the season we should never have done that ruddy tour especially going into a season which was condensed and starting earlier than usual with more matches arranged.
jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2848 on: Today at 03:37:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:40:48 pm
the finger pointing on here misses one critical factor.  these things aren't a "1 person deciding " thing, are they?

when a player is injured, his readiness to return is essentially a 3-way conversation between him, the medics and the coaches (Klopp himself in many cases but maybe he relies on others?).

so you have something like:

Coach:  Is he ready to play?
Medic: It's possible but rehab times vary with [injury].

Coach: Are you feeling good to go?
Player: I feel OK.

there are a lot of pressures and inter-personals involved:
Coach wants the guy back (certainly these days given our situation) and might push for a positive answer - maybe even just through tone of voice or whatever;

Medic wants to protect the player and not over-promise, and is aware of the criticism the medical team is getting regardless of what his answer is (and in some cases might be talking to his direct boss or Klopp himself and doesn't want to be "the bad guy");

Player wants to play, wants to help the team, maybe is aware of the rep he might be getting, maybe needs to establish himself into the squad, maybe even wants the appearance money.

point is: this is in no way a simple thing to fix. it's hugely subjective personalities / motivations / context all count.

This is a good post too, players may feel pressured not by the manager but by the sense they fear losing their place in the team and in the pecking order so will sometimes be prepared to take chances with their fitness. It's difficult as unless there is something on a scan that the medical people can insist that the player isn't used I would guess it can be tricky to get entirely right. I remember watching one of the football documentaries on Amazon and when they were talking to injured players with the cameras there you could see some of the players were deciding they could try and play even though they weren't entirely convinced.
Suareznumber7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2849 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:48:58 am
Of course you miss out the fact that we were competing for four trophies and then straight into a new season which begins earlier than normal. The fact that so many people assume this had no bearing on whats happened to us this season is mind boggling to me. To answer your question I am not entirely happy with the medical team they have obviously made some mistakes. But no one knows how difficult it would have been getting a squad fixed up for a new season with the players getting less rest than normal.

Its March.  Most of the players had a pretty long winter break where we were supposed to do a mini preseason.   What we did last year and the mistakes that were made in preseason had a massive effect on our start to the season. But, its March.  There has been plenty of time for the club to get everyone rested, fit, and in proper condition where we shouldnt be seeing this many injuries.  And the fact that weve had so many more then everyone else is pretty damning.
farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2850 on: Today at 03:52:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:48:58 am
Of course you miss out the fact that we were competing for four trophies and then straight into a new season which begins earlier than normal. The fact that so many people assume this had no bearing on whats happened to us this season is mind boggling to me. To answer your question I am not entirely happy with the medical team they have obviously made some mistakes. But no one knows how difficult it would have been getting a squad fixed up for a new season with the players getting less rest than normal.

Jill, you are not wrong, but that logic about the four fronts and timing applies to several teams, which don't have nearly as bad case of injuries as we do. We are disproportionately out of the distribution, never mind having the worst case by any measure. Fuck Bellingham, spend the money on a medical team first and foremost, and spend whatever rest you have on players in needed positions. Klopp first came and worked with a team of inferior players and made us believe. I feel that it's the team behind the curtains that keeps the players on the field that makes a difference. Signing the Bayern nutritionist was a good move, I think we benefited from it. Sign the fucking Real doctors. If they can keep uncle Modric on the pitch, they can keep our players fit.
The_Nomad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2851 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm
So many people making pronouncements on what the coub should have or shouldnt have done or should or shouldnt be doing when none of these people are subject matter experts or have the foggiest notion of how to run a football club or have any idea whats happening behind the scenes.
tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2852 on: Today at 03:59:57 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:56:21 pm
So many people making pronouncements on what the coub should have or shouldnt have done or should or shouldnt be doing when none of these people are subject matter experts or have the foggiest notion of how to run a football club or have any idea whats happening behind the scenes.

You can literally say that about every football-related post on this website.  Save for a couple of notable exceptions, none of us have anywhere near the level of knowledge that those at the club do.  Might as well just close the forum.
clinical

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2853 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:56:21 pm
So many people making pronouncements on what the coub should have or shouldnt have done or should or shouldnt be doing when none of these people are subject matter experts or have the foggiest notion of how to run a football club or have any idea whats happening behind the scenes.

That's like saying you can't have an opinion on anything unless you're directly involved  ;D.

We can't criticise the tories because we have no idea what's happening behind the scenes.
farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2854 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:56:21 pm
So many people making pronouncements on what the coub should have or shouldnt have done or should or shouldnt be doing when none of these people are subject matter experts or have the foggiest notion of how to run a football club or have any idea whats happening behind the scenes.
An example of false logic. The argument that "factual injury record implies that we don't have adequate medical science / physio / training team to resolve the issues" is countered by "no one knows how to run a club". These are not mutually exclusive, you know?
Sharado

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2855 on: Today at 06:23:40 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:56:21 pm
So many people making pronouncements on what the coub should have or shouldnt have done or should or shouldnt be doing when none of these people are subject matter experts or have the foggiest notion of how to run a football club or have any idea whats happening behind the scenes.

Posts like this are the most meaningless of all on RAWK.

Not least as you absolutely don't need to be a 'subject matter expert' to see something has gone catastrophically wrong for us from a medical perspective this season.
A-Bomb

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2856 on: Today at 06:32:51 pm
There has to be something at fault in either, our prep, training or medical methodology. As the repetition of injuries across all age groups and starting minutes is outstandingly shocking.

Somebody needs to get some data on this and identify the issue and get it sorted before pre-season.
Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2857 on: Today at 07:04:03 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:33:20 pm
I agree entirely its a combination of things and once you are in that vicious circle it's a difficult thing to get entirely right, it's constantly one step forward two steps back.. I said at the start of the season we should never have done that ruddy tour especially going into a season which was condensed and starting earlier than usual with more matches arranged.

Yep feels like we've basically been in emergency/crisis mode since day one.. When Ox, Keita and then Hendo got injured in pre-season we've not recovered.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2858 on: Today at 11:05:02 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:03 pm
Yep feels like we've basically been in emergency/crisis mode since day one.. When Ox, Keita and then Hendo got injured in pre-season we've not recovered.

You haven't even mentioned that Jota and Konate were gone for months and months from the first week of preseason. This season has been cursed from the very start, and still is.
So Howard Philips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2859 on: Today at 11:06:46 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:05:02 pm
You haven't even mentioned that Jota and Konate were gone for months and months from the first week of preseason. This season has been cursed from the very start, and still is.

Diaz injured then Jota comes back and injured again. A season long curse.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2860 on: Today at 11:18:32 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:06:46 pm
Diaz injured then Jota comes back and injured again. A season long curse.

I said about a month back this was starting to rival the 20-21 season for ridiculous luck with injuries, and mostly got told I was full of shit. At this point, I think it's hard to argue against this now being at least as bad, if not worse, when one takes into account the sheer number of injuries all over the pitch.

Aside from Alisson  and Mo, everyone has missed at least some time. Most have missed significant periods. There are obviously still massive issues with the makeup of the squad (ownership has a lot of responsibility) and some poor decisions have been made and poor individual performances haven't helped either. But just having average luck with injuries this season would've papered over a lot of cracks.

Instead every single possible crack that exists, has been brutally exposed to everyone, as player after player drops out and stays out.
