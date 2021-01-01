« previous next »
Offline Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 12:35:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:34:10 pm
Ahhh right so disregarding players who have played in midfield :D



Basically Wijnaldum was a machine
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 01:19:54 pm »
No big deal - Thiago will be back after the break.......
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 01:21:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:08:37 am
Getting to the point this will start putting players off coming here. Guranteed, it seems, to get injured often unless you're a robot like Mo.
careful - I posted that a couple of months ago and got called every name under the sun.
any agent doing his job will talk to the player about that risk.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:19:54 pm
No big deal - Thiago will be back after the break.......

What has he broken this time
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
We need to hire Barry Fry to come and piss on every corner flag at the training ground
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm »
The Crazy Dutch trainer knob that loved criticizing Klopp has finally won the long game!
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm »
the finger pointing on here misses one critical factor.  these things aren't a "1 person deciding " thing, are they?

when a player is injured, his readiness to return is essentially a 3-way conversation between him, the medics and the coaches (Klopp himself in many cases but maybe he relies on others?).

so you have something like:

Coach:  Is he ready to play?
Medic: It's possible but rehab times vary with [injury].

Coach: Are you feeling good to go?
Player: I feel OK.

there are a lot of pressures and inter-personals involved:
Coach wants the guy back (certainly these days given our situation) and might push for a positive answer - maybe even just through tone of voice or whatever;

Medic wants to protect the player and not over-promise, and is aware of the criticism the medical team is getting regardless of what his answer is (and in some cases might be talking to his direct boss or Klopp himself and doesn't want to be "the bad guy");

Player wants to play, wants to help the team, maybe is aware of the rep he might be getting, maybe needs to establish himself into the squad, maybe even wants the appearance money.

point is: this is in no way a simple thing to fix. it's hugely subjective personalities / motivations / context all count.
Online jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:57:39 am
We fucked the pre-season, it all comes back to that. Far too intense, far too much travel, far too many games (City had 2 friendlies for example).

With a condensed season like this we simply got it all wrong and as players started to get injured it put added pressure on the fit players who then got injured.. A vicious circle indeed.

I agree entirely its a combination of things and once you are in that vicious circle it's a difficult thing to get entirely right, it's constantly one step forward two steps back.. I said at the start of the season we should never have done that ruddy tour especially going into a season which was condensed and starting earlier than usual with more matches arranged.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 03:37:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:40:48 pm
the finger pointing on here misses one critical factor.  these things aren't a "1 person deciding " thing, are they?

when a player is injured, his readiness to return is essentially a 3-way conversation between him, the medics and the coaches (Klopp himself in many cases but maybe he relies on others?).

so you have something like:

Coach:  Is he ready to play?
Medic: It's possible but rehab times vary with [injury].

Coach: Are you feeling good to go?
Player: I feel OK.

there are a lot of pressures and inter-personals involved:
Coach wants the guy back (certainly these days given our situation) and might push for a positive answer - maybe even just through tone of voice or whatever;

Medic wants to protect the player and not over-promise, and is aware of the criticism the medical team is getting regardless of what his answer is (and in some cases might be talking to his direct boss or Klopp himself and doesn't want to be "the bad guy");

Player wants to play, wants to help the team, maybe is aware of the rep he might be getting, maybe needs to establish himself into the squad, maybe even wants the appearance money.

point is: this is in no way a simple thing to fix. it's hugely subjective personalities / motivations / context all count.

This is a good post too, players may feel pressured not by the manager but by the sense they fear losing their place in the team and in the pecking order so will sometimes be prepared to take chances with their fitness. It's difficult as unless there is something on a scan that the medical people can insist that the player isn't used I would guess it can be tricky to get entirely right. I remember watching one of the football documentaries on Amazon and when they were talking to injured players with the cameras there you could see some of the players were deciding they could try and play even though they weren't entirely convinced.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:48:58 am
Of course you miss out the fact that we were competing for four trophies and then straight into a new season which begins earlier than normal. The fact that so many people assume this had no bearing on whats happened to us this season is mind boggling to me. To answer your question I am not entirely happy with the medical team they have obviously made some mistakes. But no one knows how difficult it would have been getting a squad fixed up for a new season with the players getting less rest than normal.

Its March.  Most of the players had a pretty long winter break where we were supposed to do a mini preseason.   What we did last year and the mistakes that were made in preseason had a massive effect on our start to the season. But, its March.  There has been plenty of time for the club to get everyone rested, fit, and in proper condition where we shouldnt be seeing this many injuries.  And the fact that weve had so many more then everyone else is pretty damning.
