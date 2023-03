It's bloody crazy we have 300% more games missed than our closest rival and just because we might shift some injury prone lads off this summer won't be the only fix we need. How do they get injured, why do they get recurring injuries all the time, many of our injuries occur during training sessions as we all know we push the lads hard. Any harder than other clubs i really don't know but I'm sure new players have commented our training sessions are seriously intense.



Surely the key to our goals is to have as many of our players available and ready to go when we need them. There's a balance right there as you got to push to have them ready but 300% more games missed than City who also have a hectic year long schedule says something is amiss.



The problem with injuries is that there's a domino effect. A couple of injuries in midfield and suddenly you're demanding more games from the remaining options, which leads to more injuries which means more demand, and so on. A good example would be Jota returning from injury against City and then getting injured again because we had to rely on him immediately due to our inability to field a fit midfield three.Replacing Naby and Ox with a more robust player could see a reduced workload for other players, which in turn reduces their risk of injury.That said, everything we've heard about staff losses and conflicts on the medical side has been pretty damning, and that's clearly something we need to resolve.