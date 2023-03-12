The pretty obvious answer I guess is that our more injury prone players have missed a lot of games through injury.... (Naby 19, Thiago 13, Arthur 30, Bobby 11, Diogo 21). I know thats all comps but still....thats 94 immediately which probably weren't THAT difficult to predict. Chuck in Curtis with his issues and a bad one for Luis and it looks appalling. But Naby, Ox, Arthur and Bobby all definitely leaving in the summer alleviates a fair bit of injury proneness, Matip linked with the exit too. Hopefully Curtis gets over his issues and we then look fairly robust if we make the right signings in midfield.
But this season, wow. Doesn't look great at all considering the injuries we got either during or immediately after pre-season, and having the Academy medical team dealing with the first team....all in all just a shitshow of a season at every level.