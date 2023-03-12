Wonder why Bajcetic didn't train today but still travelled to Madrid if they knew he's out for a bit?



Bajcetic, meanwhile, will not be available to feature at the Santiago Bernabeu as he recovers from an injury, Jürgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference.With Stefan, it is a stress response, which is absolutely bad. So, he doesnt feel a lot, its only a little bit but he is now out for I dont know exactly how long. We have just to let it settle then and we will see when he can come back.Klopp added: [Its] high up, around the adductor.I guess it's possible he travelled with us thinking he was fit, the player himself feels OK but the medical people have flagged up a potential issue. Adductor issues are what Keita struggled with for a while after the injury against Barca and then being rushed back by Guinea. If we can nip it in the bud with some rest before it becomes an injury then it makes sense, as much as that sucks for us from a player availability perspective.