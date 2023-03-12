« previous next »
Offline Coolie High

  My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,713
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
Bajcetic out for a while.
Offline Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 87,180
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 07:37:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
Bajcetic out for a while.

The what now?? From where?
Offline Solomon Grundy

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,521
  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 07:38:32 pm
Quote from: Zlen on March 12, 2023, 09:20:07 pm
That is a shocking stat. And no matter how you spin it, good chunk of blame for it goes on the medical / fitness department. Were such an outlier it is insane.

I think this is something we're going to have to look at changing in the summer.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,521
  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
Bajcetic out for a while.

Fucks sake. Where have you got this from?
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 57,484
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm
Klopp said in his press conference. Abductor issue which they are letting it rest.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,521
  LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 07:42:03 pm
 :butt
Offline Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 87,180
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 07:42:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm
Klopp said in his press conference. Abductor issue which they are letting it rest.

Another muscle injury? Jeez who would have guessed it.
Offline HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,480
  RedOrDead
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 07:49:03 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:33:19 pm
Bajcetic out for a while.

Fucking hell. What the fuck are the players doing in training. The amount of injuries weve had this season is ridiculous
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 87,340
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 07:50:34 pm
I wonder if Hendo has covid

These muscle injuries are absurd though
Offline Higgins79

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,204
  return of the king
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 07:52:08 pm
I think we should have an independent investigation into whats going on at the Axa, its criminal.
Offline BornRedSince76

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 98
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 08:01:55 pm
Were not even covering that many hard sprints in games and still picking up injuries.

Honesty something is amiss,
Offline decosabute

  ...and so am I
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,385
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 08:27:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm
Klopp said in his press conference. Abductor issue which they are letting it rest.

This thing of saying, "well the player doesn't feel like much is wrong, but we've identified it as a stress thing, so it's needs to rest for a long time" - it seems to happen a bit to us (for example, Ramsey saying he felt fine and couldn't believe he had a stress fracture) but can't think of any other team that has players missing extended spells in this way.

Maybe we're simply unlucky, but it doesn't half feel as though we're overly cautious with everything this season. As I feel like I say every couple of weeks, being cautious is fine if you can see the benefit, but we've seen absolutely fuck all benefit all season long.
Online redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,752
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Wonder why Bajcetic didn't train today but still travelled to Madrid if they knew he's out for a bit?
Offline paisley1977

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,372
  Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 08:38:10 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Wonder why Bajcetic didn't train today but still travelled to Madrid if they knew he's out for a bit?

Well if its like our usual injuries he won't be seen for a couple of months so we might as well give him a lift home.
Online JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,636
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 08:43:10 pm
Bajcetic, meanwhile, will not be available to feature at the Santiago Bernabeu as he recovers from an injury, Jürgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference.

With Stefan, it is a stress response, which is absolutely bad. So, he doesnt feel a lot, its only a little bit but he is now out for I dont know exactly how long. We have just to let it settle then and we will see when he can come back.

Klopp added: [Its] high up, around the adductor.

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Wonder why Bajcetic didn't train today but still travelled to Madrid if they knew he's out for a bit?

I guess it's possible he travelled with us thinking he was fit, the player himself feels OK but the medical people have flagged up a potential issue. Adductor issues are what Keita struggled with for a while after the injury against Barca and then being rushed back by Guinea. If we can nip it in the bud with some rest before it becomes an injury then it makes sense, as much as that sucks for us from a player availability perspective.
Offline A-Bomb

  Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,740
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 08:45:39 pm
Patience with Bajcetic is so important, he's got many years to enjoy these nights for us....we should be protecting him and his body from too much too soon, so he can enjoy a long and successful career - rather than role the dice for immediate returns.
Online redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,752
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 08:38:10 pm
Well if its like our usual injuries he won't be seen for a couple of months so we might as well give him a lift home.

;D
Offline Machae

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,973
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm
Shouldve added Arthur to the CL squad  ;D

Online Legs

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,470
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
I take it that its a season ender for Stefan ?

Offline newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,973
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 10:03:01 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
I take it that its a season ender for Stefan ?



If we aren't careful with our medical team it could be a career threatener
Online JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,636
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:56:42 pm
I take it that its a season ender for Stefan ?



Sounds more like a wait and see to me. If it reacts well it could be a couple of weeks given it doesn't sound like a major injury (grade 2 or 3 tear and he'd have more discomfort than Klopp described).
Offline nerdster4

  No new LFC topics
  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 222
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm
The only positive is that our Man U midfield was hendo fab and Harvey and theyre available for the league games

The likes of Keita and ox wont start but hopefully can make meaningful impacts when They come on

I suspect the Madrid game is a dead rubber but an early goal and you never know

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,636
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
is it unfair to way we really aren't doing great by our young players this season?
Online GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,906
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2783 on: Today at 12:32:48 am
Ah well, Bajcetic was finished at the top level anyway.
Offline reddazforever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 07:54:27 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
Wonder why Bajcetic didn't train today but still travelled to Madrid if they knew he's out for a bit?

Suspect they want to give him experience of travelling to other big grounds so less daunting next time we visit and hes playing.  Just being in the travelling party will have benefits for the younger lads
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 08:01:43 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:27:58 pm
This thing of saying, "well the player doesn't feel like much is wrong, but we've identified it as a stress thing, so it's needs to rest for a long time" - it seems to happen a bit to us (for example, Ramsey saying he felt fine and couldn't believe he had a stress fracture) but can't think of any other team that has players missing extended spells in this way.

Maybe we're simply unlucky, but it doesn't half feel as though we're overly cautious with everything this season. As I feel like I say every couple of weeks, being cautious is fine if you can see the benefit, but we've seen absolutely fuck all benefit all season long.

Not to mention Gordon missing a season and a half of football.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm
Klopp said in his press conference. Abductor issue which they are letting it rest.

This is what I meant when I said..

Quote
I've long wondered whether a lot of this is just a case of us being a lot more careful with injuries than other clubs? How many times do we play a game where the opposition has a doubtful player only for them to play without an issue? Whereas for us, any rumour of a minor problem seems to result in 4-6 weeks out as a minimum.

I'm not saying what we're doing is the wrong approach, but I can't help but think that other clubs play players through issues that we do not. Probably great for the players in the long-term, but definitely not for the Club in the short-term. And it gets to the point where we're saving them for nothing.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 09:00:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:49 am
I'm not saying what we're doing is the wrong approach, but I can't help but think that other clubs play players through issues that we do not. Probably great for the players in the long-term, but definitely not for the Club in the short-term. And it gets to the point where we're saving them for nothing.

City have gone for it on all fronts since Pep's been there and with a relatively small squad in terms of players they use. They rarely ever have more than 1 or 2 players out injured and it's usually short term. Are they playing through issues? Witchcraft? Lower intensity? We know Pep wouldn't do anything illegal.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,223
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 09:29:21 am »
Or they simply have a better backroom staff?
 
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,119
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 09:39:21 am »
With a couple of exceptions - Walker is a notable one, and hes had injuries - Citys age profile is significantly lower than ours.
Doesnt explain everything but its a big piece of it from their pov

This doesnt explain our insanely bad record 
Were the league leader in missed time through injuries this season and by a lot
Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 09:54:50 am »
I have no evidence to support this but it feels like our system demands more intensity than most teams we play.  Whereas they will have a compact shape which mostly requires shuffling from side to side we're deliberately overloaded throughout games and left making high intensity sprints or stretching for challenges to regain our shape.

Man City aren't the best comparison either as they suffocate teams and their games almost never become stretched.

From what I've seen Arsenal play the closest style of football to us but they have a much, much younger squad.

There are, of course, some injuries which are just beyond anyone's control (e.g. Diaz) but that's the same for all clubs.  It doesn't feel like they're the injuries that are making the difference.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 09:57:39 am »
We fucked the pre-season, it all comes back to that. Far too intense, far too much travel, far too many games (City had 2 friendlies for example).

With a condensed season like this we simply got it all wrong and as players started to get injured it put added pressure on the fit players who then got injured.. A vicious circle indeed.
Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 10:02:02 am »
It's a combination of all of that for me.  We got it wrong pre-season, a lot of our senior starters are old and/or injury prone, tough campaign last season, and we play a type of football that requires a lot of high intensity sprints.  Think it's also likely that we're pushing players too hard in training because we seem to pick up a lot of muscle injuries on the training ground.

Really needs looking at for next season.  There's so many aspects that are ripe for improvement.
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 10:10:03 am »
Just seeing the stat, if true, that our squad has missed the most games via injuries this season. 30% more games than the #2 team in the list so the gap is not even close, pretty much a Grand Canyon gap between us and everyone else in terms of games missed via injuries. We have 200% more games missed than Arsenal and 300% more games missed due to injuries than City. They play pretty intense football so what factors have led us to that chasm as it seriously damages any goals we have for the season. This is not the first year we have had do many players out either. Jurgen might want to look into the factors and sort out any glaring issues that can be solved hopefully.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 10:13:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:39:21 am
With a couple of exceptions - Walker is a notable one, and hes had injuries - Citys age profile is significantly lower than ours.
Doesnt explain everything but its a big piece of it from their pov

This doesnt explain our insanely bad record 
Were the league leader in missed time through injuries this season and by a lot

Are they that much younger than us? Doesnt look like it just going through their team and comparing with ours.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,255
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 10:16:36 am »
The pretty obvious answer I guess is that our more injury prone players have missed a lot of games through injury.... (Naby 19, Thiago 13, Arthur 30, Bobby 11, Diogo 21). I know thats all comps but still....thats 94 immediately which probably weren't THAT difficult to predict. Chuck in Curtis with his issues and a bad one for Luis and it looks appalling. But Naby, Ox, Arthur and Bobby all definitely leaving in the summer alleviates a fair bit of injury proneness, Matip linked with the exit too. Hopefully Curtis gets over his issues and we then look fairly robust if we make the right signings in midfield.

But this season, wow. Doesn't look great at all considering the injuries we got either during or immediately after pre-season, and having the Academy medical team dealing with the first team....all in all just a shitshow of a season at every level.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,255
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 10:22:57 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:13:24 am
Are they that much younger than us? Doesnt look like it just going through their team and comparing with ours.

There's no-one else that it makes sense to compare ourselves to. Abu Dhabi can just spend megabucks on robust players (like Grealish and Haaland) without blinking an eye, whilst getting rid of players who do miss a few games for relative peanuts (Jesus, Zinchenko). Arsenal have done sweet FA for many years. Its not a coincidence that Chelsea are the closest to us in terms of games missed considering they must have played the second highest amount of games last season.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,109
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 10:23:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:39:21 am
With a couple of exceptions - Walker is a notable one, and he’s had injuries - City’s age profile is significantly lower than ours.
Doesn’t explain everything but it’s a big piece of it from their pov

This doesn’t explain our insanely bad record 
We’re the league leader in missed time through injuries this season and by a lot

Age definitely helps but when we started the season against Fulham it comprised of 7 players who are 30 or over and Fabinho who was 29. The problem was that its the younger players (Konate, Jota) who were injured at that time.

If anything its our older, reliable players that continue to get onto the field for us. We have lost Jota, Diaz and Konate for a considerable amount of time.
Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,108
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
It's bloody crazy we have 300% more games missed than our closest rival and just because we might shift some injury prone lads off this summer won't be the only fix we need. How do they get injured, why do they get recurring injuries all the time, many of our injuries occur during training sessions as we all know we push the lads hard. Any harder than other clubs i really don't know but I'm sure new players have commented our training sessions are seriously intense.

Surely the key to our goals is to have as many of our players available and ready to go when we need them. There's a balance right there as you got to push to have them ready but 300% more games missed than City who also have a hectic year long schedule says something is amiss.
