Who cares?



They aren't good enough to affect the game positively anyway. That's why they don't play. If they were, then they'd get on the pitch more than they have. It's possible that some of them are carrying knocks, but I think it's just simpler than that and Klopp doesn't think they are better than who is starting, otherwise we'd have seen more of them.



If Klopp thinks this hes wrong? Hes my manager but to freeze out CJ and Keita during the last few games is criminal. Milner and Henderson coming on when we are chasing a draw is very smelly. If we are closing a game its one thing but to bring those two on when chasing a game. CJ can actually shoot from outside the box and progress the ball. While Keita can tackle and progress ball more than the captain . All 5 should be sold/released but if I had to keep one its Curtis.