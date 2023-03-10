« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2720 on: March 10, 2023, 12:57:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 12:17:18 pm

Dunno how to take that Thiago response, doesn't sound too positive, but Diaz and Gomez aren't too far off.

The Thiago response doesn't sounds positive at all.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2721 on: March 10, 2023, 01:50:25 pm »
Potentially full strength after the NT break. You'd love to see it. Hope no one gets called up.  ;)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2722 on: March 10, 2023, 02:43:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March 10, 2023, 12:57:37 pm
The Thiago response doesn't sounds positive at all.

Seems as expected to me. He's almost 4 weeks into a hip flexor injury that's likely 4-6 weeks, so "Thiago, we will see how it develops in next couple of weeks" sounds like he's on schedule but we'll see how it reacts in a couple of weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2723 on: March 10, 2023, 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 10, 2023, 12:17:18 pm

Dunno how to take that Thiago response, doesn't sound too positive, but Diaz and Gomez aren't too far off.

Still 3 weeks until our first game after the international break ...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2724 on: March 10, 2023, 03:46:24 pm »
Does any one know when Diaz is back?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2725 on: March 10, 2023, 03:47:31 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 10, 2023, 03:46:24 pm
Does any one know when Diaz is back?

After the international break ...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2726 on: March 10, 2023, 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 03:47:31 pm
After the international break ...

Glorious! Thx  :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2727 on: March 10, 2023, 04:14:37 pm »
Doubt we see Thiago until the tail end of the season, poor guy but he's not exactly Mr Robust
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2728 on: March 10, 2023, 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 10, 2023, 04:14:37 pm
Doubt we see Thiago until the tail end of the season, poor guy but he's not exactly Mr Robust

We're already at the tail end of the season. But there's still at least 12 games to play after the international break which he'll be in contention for.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2729 on: March 10, 2023, 11:16:36 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on March 10, 2023, 04:28:43 pm
We're already at the tail end of the season. But there's still at least 12 games to play after the international break which he'll be in contention for.

Reckon it'll be longer, hope im wrong. Klopp is usually quite optimistic with timeframes. but he's very reserved on Thiago
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2730 on: March 10, 2023, 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Machae on March 10, 2023, 11:16:36 pm
Reckon it'll be longer, hope im wrong. Klopp is usually quite optimistic with timeframes. but he's very reserved on Thiago

I think Klopp is very vague about everyone these days, until they're back in training (or close to that stage). Given the time frames it's obviously a grade 2 strain (to his hip flexor, apparently) so I don't see any reason it'd take longer than 6 weeks. I'd say he'll probably be back in training after the international break unless there's a setback.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2731 on: March 11, 2023, 01:06:02 am »
Quote from: JasonF on March 10, 2023, 11:26:29 pm
I think Klopp is very vague about everyone these days, until they're back in training (or close to that stage). Given the time frames it's obviously a grade 2 strain (to his hip flexor, apparently) so I don't see any reason it'd take longer than 6 weeks. I'd say he'll probably be back in training after the international break unless there's a setback.

Hes tends to downplay injuries, maybe not intentionally (as complications happen) but he's been generous in the past of how long players will be out for (Firmino most recently). Just have a feeling Thiago will be out for a while

Anyway, let's see, hopefully it's as you describe but we will know more in due course
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2732 on: March 11, 2023, 07:14:55 am »
Other than Ramsey i'd expect everyone currently out to be back available after the international break. City game might be a bit too soon for Thiago though as a starter at least.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2733 on: March 11, 2023, 03:52:51 pm »
Where are Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones?

Thiago hasn't played since the 3-0 loss against Wolves 5 weeks ago and when Klopp was asked about injuries in the pre-match presser he said he doesn't know when he will be training again - what is going on there?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2734 on: March 11, 2023, 10:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 11, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Where are Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones?

Thiago hasn't played since the 3-0 loss against Wolves 5 weeks ago and when Klopp was asked about injuries in the pre-match presser he said he doesn't know when he will be training again - what is going on there?

They are just not good enough.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 12:53:41 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 11, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Where are Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones?

Thiago hasn't played since the 3-0 loss against Wolves 5 weeks ago and when Klopp was asked about injuries in the pre-match presser he said he doesn't know when he will be training again - what is going on there?

Lets be honest of the 4 youve mentioned there only Thiago would influence the game much.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 12:59:15 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 11, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Where are Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones?

Thiago hasn't played since the 3-0 loss against Wolves 5 weeks ago and when Klopp was asked about injuries in the pre-match presser he said he doesn't know when he will be training again - what is going on there?

Klopp commented in the pre match presser that some players weren't able to make the squad because we have too many players available.

He also said "Thiago, we will see how it develops in next couple of weeks". The time frame is normal. I don't think there's any reason to think there's anything going on, just a muscle injury that typically takes 4-6 weeks and two weeks takes us to around the top end of that.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 08:58:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 11, 2023, 03:52:51 pm
Where are Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones?


Who cares?

They aren't good enough to affect the game positively anyway. That's why they don't play. If they were, then they'd get on the pitch more than they have. It's possible that some of them are carrying knocks, but I think it's just simpler than that and Klopp doesn't think they are better than who is starting, otherwise we'd have seen more of them.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2738 on: Yesterday at 10:03:16 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 08:58:27 am
Who cares?

They aren't good enough to affect the game positively anyway. That's why they don't play. If they were, then they'd get on the pitch more than they have. It's possible that some of them are carrying knocks, but I think it's just simpler than that and Klopp doesn't think they are better than who is starting, otherwise we'd have seen more of them.
If Klopp thinks this hes wrong? Hes my manager but to freeze out CJ and Keita during the last few games is criminal. Milner and Henderson coming on when we are chasing a draw is very smelly. If we are closing a game its one thing but to bring those two on when chasing a game. CJ can actually shoot from outside the box and progress the ball. While Keita can tackle and progress ball more than the captain . All 5 should be sold/released but if I had to keep one its Curtis.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 am »
Jones isnt frozen out.  He has to be very carefully managed due to the stress fractures in his shins
That one is really simple to understand
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:10 am
Jones isnt frozen out.  He has to be very carefully managed due to the stress fractures in his shins
That one is really simple to understand
Yeah thats a theory but the dude I was quoting said who cares basically tried to call CJ a bum. Which I disagree strongly with despite what our fans say
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 01:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm
.

Its horrendous how unlucky we are with injuries. I dont think this is ever taken into account either.

Some teams near the top of the league incredibly lucky with injuries. Convinced someone has a voodoo on us😅.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 01:16:23 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 01:01:58 pm
Its horrendous how unlucky we are with injuries. I dont think this is ever taken into account either.

Some teams near the top of the league incredibly lucky with injuries. Convinced someone has a voodoo on us😅.

Is it all down to luck though and not training methods and recovery. Sure, some of the injuries are, but seems like a bit of a pattern wrt to muscle type injuries. It's more acute due to shortened season and World Cup
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:16:23 pm
Is it all down to luck though and not training methods and recovery. Sure, some of the injuries are, but seems like a bit of a pattern wrt to muscle type injuries. It's more acute due to shortened season and World Cup

I think playing every possible game last season, shortened pre season (and the Far East tour we could have done without), World Cup mid season, condensed league season are all factors. You get a couple of injuries, you then have to overplay other players as you have nobody (of equal quality) to rotate them with.

I think there are loads of factors and some of it probably is training and recovery but it's a bit of a perfect storm.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 03:15:20 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm
I think there are loads of factors and some of it probably is training and recovery but it's a bit of a perfect storm.

And also quite a few older injury prone players in the squad. We need to review and change how we manage the workload, conditioning and recovery of players as this season its been a shitshow

Adding some young, athletic players with good injury records should help take some of the workload off the older players and hopefully enable a better injury record (and performances) next season
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 03:28:47 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm
I think playing every possible game last season, shortened pre season (and the Far East tour we could have done without), World Cup mid season, condensed league season are all factors. You get a couple of injuries, you then have to overplay other players as you have nobody (of equal quality) to rotate them with.

I think there are loads of factors and some of it probably is training and recovery but it's a bit of a perfect storm.

Goes back to squad planning then and over reliance on playing with Thiago for example, when he couldve done with some rest. Also, not sure whether the training changed as a result of this seasons issues or whether it should have been?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 03:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 03:28:47 pm
Goes back to squad planning then and over reliance on playing with Thiago for example, when he couldve done with some rest. Also, not sure whether the training changed as a result of this seasons issues or whether it should have been?

It could also be that our medcal department seem quite powerful regarding player fitness and could be more conservative than others? I know Jurgen mentions them when asked about players returning. I don't know of course, just a thought.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2748 on: Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 03:44:20 pm
It could also be that our medcal department seem quite powerful regarding player fitness and could be more conservative than others? I know Jurgen mentions them when asked about players returning. I don't know of course, just a thought.
but the counter-argument is that the med dept has insufficient power and get repeatedly overruled, which is why players break down so often soon after being declared "fit".

christ knows which is right .....
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2749 on: Yesterday at 04:11:23 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm
I think playing every possible game last season, shortened pre season (and the Far East tour we could have done without), World Cup mid season, condensed league season are all factors. You get a couple of injuries, you then have to overplay other players as you have nobody (of equal quality) to rotate them with.

I think there are loads of factors and some of it probably is training and recovery but it's a bit of a perfect storm.

Everyone goes jet setting in pre-season though (we played United in Asia) and had the World Cup to contend with - we had less players at the World Cup than many.

Last season took a lot out of us but we only played a few more games than City did (who reached CL and FA Cup semis).

Our fitness levels have been well of all season and the injury situation has been ludicrous. Injury prone players getting injured can't be helped (Thiago/Keita) but the amount of muscle injuries is beyond a joke.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2750 on: Yesterday at 04:17:29 pm »
We had an insanely injury prone midfield last year. Morton was forced to play a PL game against Tottenham because of it. Morton who doesn't start every game in the championship this season...

If your analysis of the injuries doesn't reckon with bizarre recruitment and contract renewal strategies you're not going to provide a comprehensive explanation.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2751 on: Yesterday at 04:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm
.

I've long wondered whether a lot of this is just a case of us being a lot more careful with injuries than other clubs? How many times do we play a game where the opposition has a doubtful player only for them to play without an issue? Whereas for us, any rumour of a minor problem seems to result in 4-6 weeks out as a minimum.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2752 on: Yesterday at 04:41:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:10:20 pm
but the counter-argument is that the med dept has insufficient power and get repeatedly overruled, which is why players break down so often soon after being declared "fit".

christ knows which is right .....

You're right, clutching at straws really the injury levels are mad.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2753 on: Yesterday
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:17:29 pm
We had an insanely injury prone midfield last year. Morton was forced to play a PL game against Tottenham because of it. Morton who doesn't start every game in the championship this season...

If your analysis of the injuries doesn't reckon with bizarre recruitment and contract renewal strategies you're not going to provide a comprehensive explanation.

We lost Gini in 2021 who was an ever present in 20/21 but our last midfield signing was in 2018 (aside from the Arthur fiasco). We had to throw Morton in at the deep end last season and Bajcetic this season.

I'm sure Jurgen regrets this but it comes down to him having to stretch a small transfer budget every year, although he should have been ruthless in moving players like Ox and Keita on.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2754 on: Yesterday at 07:56:21 pm »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2755 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 07:56:21 pm
incredible
Clearly we are doing a few things totally wrong
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2756 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm »
That is a shocking stat. And no matter how you spin it, good chunk of blame for it goes on the medical / fitness department. Were such an outlier it is insane.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2757 on: Today at 04:58:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:17:29 pm
We had an insanely injury prone midfield last year. Morton was forced to play a PL game against Tottenham because of it. Morton who doesn't start every game in the championship this season...

If your analysis of the injuries doesn't reckon with bizarre recruitment and contract renewal strategies you're not going to provide a comprehensive explanation.

That was more due to COVID than injury. From the Guardian match report...

"Liverpool had watched the leaders, Manchester City, win at Newcastle and they now trail them by three points. They had plenty of regrets, mainly involving Tierney, but the draw was not a bad one, particularly not with Klopp missing his first-choice midfield. Thiago Alcãntara had returned a positive Covid test on Sunday morning to join Fabinho and Curtis Jones in isolation while Jordan Henderson was a late withdrawal with illness. Virgil van Dijk was another Covid positive absentee."
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2758 on: Today at 06:50:59 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:10 am
Jones isnt frozen out.  He has to be very carefully managed due to the stress fractures in his shins
That one is really simple to understand
This the best explanation(guess) because of the current available players, he one I would like see the most as the left sided 8 right now(Bournemouth I would have thought would been good game for him) obv we don't know what his fitness/injury management is
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2759 on: Today at 10:00:22 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm
.

Is there a breakdown to which players contribute to the missed games. Think we might simple have more long-term injuries. Maybe clubs like city just get rid, or at least don't register the long-term injuries in the squad.
