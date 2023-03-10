We had an insanely injury prone midfield last year. Morton was forced to play a PL game against Tottenham because of it. Morton who doesn't start every game in the championship this season...
If your analysis of the injuries doesn't reckon with bizarre recruitment and contract renewal strategies you're not going to provide a comprehensive explanation.
That was more due to COVID than injury. From the Guardian match report...
"Liverpool had watched the leaders, Manchester City, win at Newcastle and they now trail them by three points. They had plenty of regrets, mainly involving Tierney, but the draw was not a bad one, particularly not with Klopp missing his first-choice midfield. Thiago Alcãntara had returned a positive Covid test on Sunday morning to join Fabinho and Curtis Jones in isolation while Jordan Henderson was a late withdrawal with illness. Virgil van Dijk was another Covid positive absentee."