"Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will have to see. We need further assessment. It's painful."

Sounds negative if hes still feeling pain
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

They wouldn't have let him play on with a broken collar bone.

Yeah, hes no Gerry Byrne. ;D
Yeah, dont necessarily agree.. its cleared not snapped in two, but could be a minor fracture or sprain

If it was completely broken, it could be fixed with a metal plate and he could be back playing about a week later. It is a really common injury in pro cycling, and recovery can be quick. (Obviously the bone needs longer to heal, but the metal provides the strength, so you can use it).

The shoulder though is full of small muscles, and you can strain/rip/shear any of them, which hurts and can take quite a bit longer to fix.
Looks like like Melo is back as well full training with the group.
If it was completely broken, it could be fixed with a metal plate and he could be back playing about a week later. It is a really common injury in pro cycling, and recovery can be quick. (Obviously the bone needs longer to heal, but the metal provides the strength, so you can use it).

The shoulder though is full of small muscles, and you can strain/rip/shear any of them, which hurts and can take quite a bit longer to fix.

Always wondered with things like this... obviously for the average person you aren't generally doing anything too strenuous but high level sport isn't the risk deemed too high, collar bone for example, imagine an awkward fall or a shoulder barge, isn't the risk of further and even possibly permanent injury quite large in coming back so soon.

I hear your post and just imagine falling off a bike with a broken collar bone, sounds horrendous
Is he wincing or smiling in that picture?
Is he wincing or smiling in that picture?

I think it is a grimace of fear, as a strange man he's never seen before has just turned up and started chasing him.
Is he wincing or smiling in that picture?

he's actually running *away* from the medical staff that has promised to help him get bettter by tomorrow.
he's actually running *away* from the medical staff that has promised to help him get bettter by tomorrow.

Darwin, "Boss, there is a competition winner chasing me?"
Hopefully there's some sign of Ibou in training later this week, that "2-3 weeks out" has passed now
Hopefully there's some sign of Ibou in training later this week, that "2-3 weeks out" has passed now

For fun - in the second leg - we have Konate and Thiago back. And probably Diaz on the bench.

Though the hole we dug is probably too deep.
How far is Thiago? I really thought most of our chances came from Jota and Nunez getting a chance to run into central space and Thiago is the best one in the team to find you in that position.
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top
damn right.
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top

Agree.

So anyone has an indication?
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top

Agree.

So anyone has an indication?

Someone must know surely?
Thiago has an unspecified hip injury.

Klopp on February 13: "Obviously the Thiago situation is not cool for us. He will be out for a while with a hip problem."

It's been over 2 weeks already. If it's muscular we're probably looking at at least another 2-4 weeks.
Thiago has an unspecified hip injury.

Klopp on February 13: "Obviously the Thiago situation is not cool for us. He will be out for a while with a hip problem."

It's been over 2 weeks already. If it's muscular we're probably looking at at least another 2-4 weeks.

Given Thiagos history and Klopps general optimistic nature, him saying its not cool, probably means a month or two out
Thiago has an unspecified hip injury.

Klopp on February 13: "Obviously the Thiago situation is not cool for us. He will be out for a while with a hip problem."

It's been over 2 weeks already. If it's muscular we're probably looking at at least another 2-4 weeks.

Thank you!
Someone must know surely?

The initial reports when he was injured in mid Feb, were around 4 weeks.
Only 2 league games before the international break. Man Utd on Sunday and Bournemouth on the 11th. Our next league game is City on 1st April. Diaz should be back in the squad. Hopefully Thiago too.
Just realised Keita wasn't on the bench against United. I know it doesn't really matter any more because he's got one foot out the door, but is he injured again?
Just realised Keita wasn't on the bench against United. I know it doesn't really matter any more because he's got one foot out the door, but is he injured again?

He was in the training pics a day before the game.
He took part in the shooting drills at the end of training too. One of them was a beauty. I'm sure he's fine.
Some good news from Germany: Sepp van den Berg has played the full 90 minutes for Schalke's second team in their game over the weekend, after being out with a torn ankle ligament since October ...
Some good news from Germany: Sepp van den Berg has played the full 90 minutes for Schalke's second team in their game over the weekend, after being out with a torn ankle ligament since October ...
Hasnt he been injured in training today?
Just realised Keita wasn't on the bench against United. I know it doesn't really matter any more because he's got one foot out the door, but is he injured again?

Probably wasn't good enough to be in the squad
