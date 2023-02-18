Yeah, dont necessarily agree.. its cleared not snapped in two, but could be a minor fracture or sprain



If it was completely broken, it could be fixed with a metal plate and he could be back playing about a week later. It is a really common injury in pro cycling, and recovery can be quick. (Obviously the bone needs longer to heal, but the metal provides the strength, so you can use it).The shoulder though is full of small muscles, and you can strain/rip/shear any of them, which hurts and can take quite a bit longer to fix.