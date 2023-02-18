« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 230340 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,560
  • Bam!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2680 on: February 18, 2023, 08:21:38 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on February 18, 2023, 08:19:15 pm
"Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will have to see. We need further assessment. It's painful."

Sounds negative if hes still feeling pain
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,191
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2681 on: February 20, 2023, 10:52:04 am »
Quote from: Chakan on February 18, 2023, 06:50:50 pm
They wouldn't have let him play on with a broken collar bone.

Yeah, hes no Gerry Byrne. ;D
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,417
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2682 on: February 20, 2023, 12:00:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2023, 08:21:23 pm
Yeah, dont necessarily agree.. its cleared not snapped in two, but could be a minor fracture or sprain

If it was completely broken, it could be fixed with a metal plate and he could be back playing about a week later. It is a really common injury in pro cycling, and recovery can be quick. (Obviously the bone needs longer to heal, but the metal provides the strength, so you can use it).

The shoulder though is full of small muscles, and you can strain/rip/shear any of them, which hurts and can take quite a bit longer to fix.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2683 on: February 20, 2023, 05:07:06 pm »
Looks like like Melo is back as well full training with the group.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2684 on: February 20, 2023, 07:09:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 20, 2023, 12:00:29 pm
If it was completely broken, it could be fixed with a metal plate and he could be back playing about a week later. It is a really common injury in pro cycling, and recovery can be quick. (Obviously the bone needs longer to heal, but the metal provides the strength, so you can use it).

The shoulder though is full of small muscles, and you can strain/rip/shear any of them, which hurts and can take quite a bit longer to fix.

Always wondered with things like this... obviously for the average person you aren't generally doing anything too strenuous but high level sport isn't the risk deemed too high, collar bone for example, imagine an awkward fall or a shoulder barge, isn't the risk of further and even possibly permanent injury quite large in coming back so soon.

I hear your post and just imagine falling off a bike with a broken collar bone, sounds horrendous
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2685 on: February 20, 2023, 07:37:42 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,762
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2686 on: February 20, 2023, 07:39:03 pm »
Is he wincing or smiling in that picture?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,400
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2687 on: February 20, 2023, 07:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 20, 2023, 07:39:03 pm
Is he wincing or smiling in that picture?

I think it is a grimace of fear, as a strange man he's never seen before has just turned up and started chasing him.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2688 on: February 20, 2023, 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on February 20, 2023, 07:39:03 pm
Is he wincing or smiling in that picture?

he's actually running *away* from the medical staff that has promised to help him get bettter by tomorrow.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2689 on: February 20, 2023, 10:38:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 20, 2023, 07:49:39 pm
he's actually running *away* from the medical staff that has promised to help him get bettter by tomorrow.

 :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,116
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2690 on: February 21, 2023, 10:30:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 20, 2023, 07:37:42 pm


Darwin, "Boss, there is a competition winner chasing me?"
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2691 on: February 21, 2023, 05:05:07 pm »
Hopefully there's some sign of Ibou in training later this week, that "2-3 weeks out" has passed now
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2692 on: February 21, 2023, 10:45:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 21, 2023, 05:05:07 pm
Hopefully there's some sign of Ibou in training later this week, that "2-3 weeks out" has passed now

For fun - in the second leg - we have Konate and Thiago back. And probably Diaz on the bench.

Though the hole we dug is probably too deep.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2693 on: Yesterday at 08:45:40 pm »
How far is Thiago? I really thought most of our chances came from Jota and Nunez getting a chance to run into central space and Thiago is the best one in the team to find you in that position.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2694 on: Yesterday at 08:50:10 pm »
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2695 on: Yesterday at 08:56:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:50:10 pm
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top
damn right.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2696 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:50:10 pm
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top

Agree.

So anyone has an indication?
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,557
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 09:48:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:50:10 pm
Fuck sake, this thread should never be allowed to be at the top

Bump
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,628
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm
Agree.

So anyone has an indication?

Someone must know surely?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 12:03:55 am »
Thiago has an unspecified hip injury.

Klopp on February 13: "Obviously the Thiago situation is not cool for us. He will be out for a while with a hip problem."

It's been over 2 weeks already. If it's muscular we're probably looking at at least another 2-4 weeks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 