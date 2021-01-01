« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:18:48 pm
This is pretty mental..

https://twitter.com/swearingpoet/status/1620769474319368193?s=20&t=od4A4l13RSnzsfUv2mSOEQ

We switched our injury monitoring software in 2021 and us, Salt Lake, Rangers and Hull are all experiencing huge amounts of injuries

Software aside, Rangers, like us, had an insane amount of games last season and went all the way to Europa League final from the first qualifying round and have had a hangover from that. Not that it offers total mitigation but some. West Ham similar.

We've obviously gone wrong somewhere.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Seems like a former physio of ours has also been sceptical of Zone7 in the past :-\

Jose luis Parada
At the moment they don't show result in injury management/prevention improvement!!!
@LFC

https://twitter.com/JL_Parada/status/1527262255099912192
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:18:48 pm
This is pretty mental..

https://twitter.com/swearingpoet/status/1620769474319368193?s=20&t=od4A4l13RSnzsfUv2mSOEQ

We switched our injury monitoring software in 2021 and us, Salt Lake, Rangers and Hull are all experiencing huge amounts of injuries








Yeah that cant be a coincidence..
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Nerds!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Would surely need to know how many clubs in total they work with as a starting point rather than looking at 4 clubs who they may not still be working with?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Would surely need to know how many clubs in total they work with as a starting point rather than looking at 4 clubs who they may not still be working with?

It tells you on their web site, all still working with them plus a few new ones.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
It tells you on their web site, all still working with them plus a few new ones.
Link?
Only found https://zone7.ai/industry/football/ and wasn't sure if that the 6 on there were everyone as some of there press releases made it sound like more
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Link?
Only found https://zone7.ai/industry/football/ and wasn't sure if that the 6 on there were everyone as some of there press releases made it sound like more

https://zone7.ai/case-studies/

Let's see how Napoli do next season :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Our medical room is like the Bermuda triangle the players go in with a strain then thy just disappear. 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Our medical room is like the Bermuda triangle the players go in with a strain then thy just disappear. 

Is that a Firmino I see??

No...not for 6-7 weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Back in training.   ;D

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Are they back training with the group or on their own?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Are they back training with the group or on their own?

Bobby's been training at the buffet
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Virgil looks like he is grimacing and his arm is clutching a new hamstring injury ...
