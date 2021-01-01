This is pretty mental..https://twitter.com/swearingpoet/status/1620769474319368193?s=20&t=od4A4l13RSnzsfUv2mSOEQWe switched our injury monitoring software in 2021 and us, Salt Lake, Rangers and Hull are all experiencing huge amounts of injuries
Jose luis Parada@JL_ParadaAt the moment they don't show result in injury management/prevention improvement!!! @FIFAMedical @andy_massey @andyrphysio @LFC
Nerds!
Would surely need to know how many clubs in total they work with as a starting point rather than looking at 4 clubs who they may not still be working with?
It tells you on their web site, all still working with them plus a few new ones.
Link? Only found https://zone7.ai/industry/football/ and wasn't sure if that the 6 on there were everyone as some of there press releases made it sound like more
Our medical room is like the Bermuda triangle the players go in with a strain then thy just disappear.
Are they back training with the group or on their own?
