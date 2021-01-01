« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 213129 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,932
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:18:48 pm
This is pretty mental..

https://twitter.com/swearingpoet/status/1620769474319368193?s=20&t=od4A4l13RSnzsfUv2mSOEQ

We switched our injury monitoring software in 2021 and us, Salt Lake, Rangers and Hull are all experiencing huge amounts of injuries

Software aside, Rangers, like us, had an insane amount of games last season and went all the way to Europa League final from the first qualifying round and have had a hangover from that. Not that it offers total mitigation but some. West Ham similar.

We've obviously gone wrong somewhere.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline vegas line

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 05:53:14 pm »
Seems like a former physio of ours has also been sceptical of Zone7 in the past :-\

Quote
Jose luis Parada
@JL_Parada

At the moment they don't show result in injury management/prevention improvement!!!
@FIFAMedical
 
@andy_massey
 
@andyrphysio
 
@LFC

https://twitter.com/JL_Parada/status/1527262255099912192
Logged

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,801
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 06:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:18:48 pm
This is pretty mental..

https://twitter.com/swearingpoet/status/1620769474319368193?s=20&t=od4A4l13RSnzsfUv2mSOEQ

We switched our injury monitoring software in 2021 and us, Salt Lake, Rangers and Hull are all experiencing huge amounts of injuries








Yeah that cant be a coincidence..
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,290
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Nerds!
Logged

Online Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 442
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 06:08:50 pm »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Would surely need to know how many clubs in total they work with as a starting point rather than looking at 4 clubs who they may not still be working with?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:47 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,571
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 06:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:10:47 pm
Would surely need to know how many clubs in total they work with as a starting point rather than looking at 4 clubs who they may not still be working with?

It tells you on their web site, all still working with them plus a few new ones.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 