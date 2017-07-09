And we'll probably never know why that happened. There'll be a lot of speculation, many people will blame FSG and the potential sale, but we really will never truly know what has happened behind the scenes unless someone does indeed give an interview or write a book. And something like that won't happen until after they've left the club.



The whole club has completely self-destructed since last August, even with things like the club doctor leaving right on the eve of the season and then injury after injury that month and terrible performances in the league and really muddled thinking on transfers or Klopp not being backed. Then it's FSG seeing their arse and putting the club up for sale, Ward and other key staff walking. You hoped the World Cup would reset things and we'd at least get one midfield enforcer in but things have got a lot worse.Pre-season wasn't the best but when we beat Man City in the Charity Shield (end of July) - with what was near enough our strongest team - we all expected to at least have a go at the title, even if we were a player or two short from winning it.