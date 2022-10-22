Is it a coincidence that our injuries have quadrupled since Chris Morgan came back a couple years ago, the same guy who was at Arsenal before us, a team who were plagued by injuries at the time...?
Simon BrundishLiverpool are up to 17 separate hamstring injuries this seasonTotalling 79 games missedIn 6 months! Are we running up sand dunes or something stupid?
Didn't we go through a period where none of our players seemed to get injured and the snipers were saying we must be using some secret doping system.....?Injuries happen, unfortunately.
Quite a few people at this club need to be binned off once prospective new owners arrive.
Other than Klopp and a few players who else is worth keeping at this point?
the tea ladies
When is Virgil due back?
Peter Krawietz, hes the quiet man who does his job and doesnt need to write books or give interviews But yeah there seems to be an element of chaos around the club and I dont just mean Darwin.The once smooth machine that others looked at as a great example of HOW to run a club at a high level, has gone a bit bonkers.
Can we bin off a load of fans as well?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
And we'll probably never know why that happened. There'll be a lot of speculation, many people will blame FSG and the potential sale, but we really will never truly know what has happened behind the scenes unless someone does indeed give an interview or write a book. And something like that won't happen until after they've left the club.
