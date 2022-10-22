« previous next »
Chakan

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2480 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm
Gees another unlucky injury for us. Just so unlucky.
harryc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2481 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm
Clowns running the sports conditioning dept?
Wool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2482 on: Today at 01:08:42 pm
Its all just luck ennit. Were the only club that has to play matches so its natural were a complete outlier in terms of injuries.

Now to see how long hes actually out for because I can guarantee it wont be 3 weeks.
eeekaj

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2483 on: Today at 01:36:38 pm
Is it a coincidence that our injuries have quadrupled since Chris Morgan came back a couple years ago, the same guy who was at Arsenal before us, a team who were plagued by injuries at the time...?
Kopenhagen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2484 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Is it a coincidence that our injuries have quadrupled since Chris Morgan came back a couple years ago, the same guy who was at Arsenal before us, a team who were plagued by injuries at the time...?

I don't think so.
lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2485 on: Today at 01:47:54 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Is it a coincidence that our injuries have quadrupled since Chris Morgan came back a couple years ago, the same guy who was at Arsenal before us, a team who were plagued by injuries at the time...?
Might all be part of Arsenal's master plan to win the league, they probably gave him a great reference 😉
istvan kozma

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2486 on: Today at 01:53:37 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 01:36:38 pm
Is it a coincidence that our injuries have quadrupled since Chris Morgan came back a couple years ago, the same guy who was at Arsenal before us, a team who were plagued by injuries at the time...?
Anything to back that up?
didi shamone

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2487 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:10:19 pm
Simon Brundish
Liverpool are up to 17 separate hamstring injuries this season
Totalling 79 games missed

In 6 months! Are we running up sand dunes or something stupid?

Remember when Klopp took over and we had loads of hamstring issues. Jurgen  himself said "hamstring os the shittest word" or something to that effect.  The thinking at the time was that the players weren't conditioned enough to play his level of intensity.
We seem to have gone full circle and turned into Wengers Arsenal  injury wise.
Caligula?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2488 on: Today at 02:19:04 pm
Quite a few people at this club need to be binned off once prospective new owners arrive.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2489 on: Today at 02:19:13 pm
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:48:32 pm
Didn't we go through a period where none of our players seemed to get injured and the snipers were saying we must be using some secret doping system.....?
Injuries happen, unfortunately.

Not this many.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2490 on: Today at 02:21:45 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:19:04 pm
Quite a few people at this club need to be binned off once prospective new owners arrive.

Other than Klopp and a few players who else is worth keeping at this point?
RedSamba

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2491 on: Today at 02:24:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:21:45 pm
Other than Klopp and a few players who else is worth keeping at this point?

the tea ladies
didi shamone

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2492 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 02:24:11 pm
the tea ladies

Most of them are probably limping now and hence a danger with hot beverages.  Get rid.
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2493 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:37:04 pm
When is Virgil due back?
a couple of days before his next injury.
Dim Glas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2494 on: Today at 02:35:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:21:45 pm
Other than Klopp and a few players who else is worth keeping at this point?

Peter Krawietz, hes the quiet man who does his job and doesnt need to write books or give interviews  :P

But yeah there seems to be an element of chaos around the club and I dont just mean Darwin.

The once smooth machine that others looked at as a great example of HOW to run a club at a high level, has gone a bit bonkers.
Suareznumber7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2495 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:35:14 pm
Peter Krawietz, hes the quiet man who does his job and doesnt need to write books or give interviews  :P

But yeah there seems to be an element of chaos around the club and I dont just mean Darwin.

The once smooth machine that others looked at as a great example of HOW to run a club at a high level, has gone a bit bonkers.

And we'll probably never know why that happened.  There'll be a lot of speculation, many people will blame FSG and the potential sale, but we really will never truly know what has happened behind the scenes unless someone does indeed give an interview or write a book.  And something like that won't happen until after they've left the club. 
Ghost Town

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2496 on: Today at 03:54:11 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:19:04 pm
Quite a few people at this club need to be binned off once prospective new owners arrive.
Can we bin off a load of fans as well?
Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2497 on: Today at 04:11:39 pm
it's all good guys. Matip will be fit for a couple of weeks.
Realgman

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2498 on: Today at 04:13:40 pm
what a load of bollox....
the best player in the last game for us, crocked, we have fuck all players left!!! it's beyond bad luck now, way beyond.. Sort it out lads ffs..
El Lobo

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2499 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:54:11 pm
Can we bin off a load of fans as well?

That'll happen organically, thankfully. The price/reward of a lack of success.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2500 on: Today at 04:25:35 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:16:53 pm
And we'll probably never know why that happened.  There'll be a lot of speculation, many people will blame FSG and the potential sale, but we really will never truly know what has happened behind the scenes unless someone does indeed give an interview or write a book.  And something like that won't happen until after they've left the club.

The whole club has completely self-destructed since last August, even with things like the club doctor leaving right on the eve of the season and then injury after injury that month and terrible performances in the league and really muddled thinking on transfers or Klopp not being backed. Then it's FSG seeing their arse and putting the club up for sale, Ward and other key staff walking. You hoped the World Cup would reset things and we'd at least get one midfield enforcer in but things have got a lot worse.

Pre-season wasn't the best but when we beat Man City in the Charity Shield (end of July) - with what was near enough our strongest team - we all expected to at least have a go at the title, even if we were a player or two short from winning it.
Saus76

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2501 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm
The season that keeps giving. Just fuck off eh.
