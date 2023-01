So Jota, Firmino, van Djik, and Arthur back in the training in the next few weeks. Great stuff.



Firmino still two weeks from training isn't great. Almost a month and a half for what was supposed to be a few days.But on the other side, Virgil is actually sooner than I thought - once his injury seemed more serious, I half expected it to be March when we first saw him again.Assuming the three of them are ready and have had some minutes before Madrid, then it'll be a massive boost to the rest of the squad.