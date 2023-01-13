« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 196784 times)

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2240 on: Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm
The number of training ground injuries we've had this season is shocking. Injuries are part and parcel of the game and any player can get injured in a match but losing so many in training is something that shouldn't be happening.

I don't remember too many to be honest. Díaz was a funny one, it was a match injury that he recovered from and then possibly got an injury to a different ligament (unconfirmed) during his recovery. Jones may have been done in training, seems likely but a stress fracture can occur any time. Firmino was subbed off after an hour against Milan but good chance his injury was in training.

Ibou was injured in a game. Jota was injured in a game. Virg was injured in a game. Milner was injured in a game.

Keita, Arthur, Jones, Firmino. Maybe Díaz if you're looking to be extra critical. I don't think it's an obscene amount of training ground injuries to be honest. Two of those four players are clearly pre disposed to injuries too given their history.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm by JasonF »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2241 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:25:32 pm
I don't remember too many to be honest. Díaz was a funny one, it was a match injury that he recovered from and then possibly got an injury to a different ligament (unconfirmed) during his recovery. Jones may have been done in training, seems likely but a stress fracture can occur any time. Firmino was subbed off after an hour against Milan but good chance his injury was in training.

Ibou was injured in a game. Jota was injured in a game. Virg was injured in a game. Milner was injured in a game.

Keita, Arthur, Jones, Firmino. Maybe Díaz if you're looking to be extra critical. I don't think it's an obscene amount of training ground injuries to be honest. Two of those four players are clearly pre disposed to injuries too given their history.
It's a lot because most of the players that got injured were/are out for a long period of time. It's one thing to have the odd training accident but 3-4 long-term training injuries when we're not even halfway through the season is too much and that's if we don't include the occasional "niggle" that has made some players miss a game or two.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2242 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm »
plus ... how many times has a player been injured, gone back into training, then disappeared with a recurrence of (we assume coz the information is scant at best) the same injury?  or a new one?

at this point, every time we're told a player will be out for X period of time, the first reaction on here and elsewhere is rolling eyes and "yeah, right --double it". I can't remember the last time a player came back early from any kind of injury.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 12:04:57 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
It's a lot because most of the players that got injured were/are out for a long period of time. It's one thing to have the odd training accident but 3-4 long-term training injuries when we're not even halfway through the season is too much and that's if we don't include the occasional "niggle" that has made some players miss a game or two.

In the context of playing every possible match last season, on the back of Euro 21 the summer before that season started and with AFCON halfway through that season, followed by a shortened pre-season, condensed league season, World Cup etc. I don't think 4 training injuries, 2 to players with a history of muscle injuries, Jones who's had a freak injury and Firmino who's injury is supposedly minor is a "shocking" amount of training injuries. Sounds like hyperbole to me.

We've been very unfortunate, especially with Díaz and Jota (both injured in games) being injured at the same time. I think it's natural to try and find someone to blame but the training thing is being overblown. As for players taking longer than expected to return, we've had people moaning saying Díaz and Jones must have been rushed back. You can't win.

Núñez is probably fine. We had the same last week with Keïta. The sky isn't always falling.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,650
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 06:39:15 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:04:57 am
In the context of playing every possible match last season, on the back of Euro 21 the summer before that season started and with AFCON halfway through that season, followed by a shortened pre-season, condensed league season, World Cup etc. I don't think 4 training injuries, 2 to players with a history of muscle injuries, Jones who's had a freak injury and Firmino who's injury is supposedly minor is a "shocking" amount of training injuries. Sounds like hyperbole to me.

We've been very unfortunate, especially with Díaz and Jota (both injured in games) being injured at the same time. I think it's natural to try and find someone to blame but the training thing is being overblown. As for players taking longer than expected to return, we've had people moaning saying Díaz and Jones must have been rushed back. You can't win.

Núñez is probably fine. We had the same last week with Keïta. The sky isn't always falling.

I mean, it probably is falling especially this season.

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,884
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 06:55:59 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:04:57 am
In the context of playing every possible match last season, on the back of Euro 21 the summer before that season started and with AFCON halfway through that season, followed by a shortened pre-season, condensed league season, World Cup etc. I don't think 4 training injuries, 2 to players with a history of muscle injuries, Jones who's had a freak injury and Firmino who's injury is supposedly minor is a "shocking" amount of training injuries. Sounds like hyperbole to me.

We've been very unfortunate, especially with Díaz and Jota (both injured in games) being injured at the same time. I think it's natural to try and find someone to blame but the training thing is being overblown. As for players taking longer than expected to return, we've had people moaning saying Díaz and Jones must have been rushed back. You can't win.

Núñez is probably fine. We had the same last week with Keïta. The sky isn't always falling.

Exactly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 08:28:42 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:12:45 pm
So this guy that everyone is having a go at, he was the same person who got the players through a title, a Champions League win and other competitions and now all of a sudden he's working them too hard. Of course, it couldn't have anything to do with the fact that we haven't renewed the squad enough could it? Just as long as people can point the finger at one person. It's pathetic.

I think the issue would be that it's a lot of the same players a few years on and it's the accumulated effect, particularly those tipping into their 30s. Not been enough renewal and those we have brought in are getting injured.

Very simplistic to blame individuals. I think it's more collective than that. Too much of a revolving door with the medical staff since 2020.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 08:30:19 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:04:57 am
In the context of playing every possible match last season, on the back of Euro 21 the summer before that season started and with AFCON halfway through that season, followed by a shortened pre-season, condensed league season, World Cup etc. I don't think 4 training injuries, 2 to players with a history of muscle injuries, Jones who's had a freak injury and Firmino who's injury is supposedly minor is a "shocking" amount of training injuries. Sounds like hyperbole to me.

We've been very unfortunate, especially with Díaz and Jota (both injured in games) being injured at the same time. I think it's natural to try and find someone to blame but the training thing is being overblown. As for players taking longer than expected to return, we've had people moaning saying Díaz and Jones must have been rushed back. You can't win.

Núñez is probably fine. We had the same last week with Keïta. The sky isn't always falling.

It is not only one player to be bad luck. There is a pattern.
Players cleared to train only to be injured again without even playing a game. Diaz, Jones, Jota , Konate and I am sure I am forgetting others.

Diaz injury especially should be alarming.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 09:33:46 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:04:57 am
In the context of playing every possible match last season, on the back of Euro 21 the summer before that season started and with AFCON halfway through that season, followed by a shortened pre-season, condensed league season, World Cup etc. I don't think 4 training injuries, 2 to players with a history of muscle injuries, Jones who's had a freak injury and Firmino who's injury is supposedly minor is a "shocking" amount of training injuries. Sounds like hyperbole to me.

We've been very unfortunate, especially with Díaz and Jota (both injured in games) being injured at the same time. I think it's natural to try and find someone to blame but the training thing is being overblown. As for players taking longer than expected to return, we've had people moaning saying Díaz and Jones must have been rushed back. You can't win.

Núñez is probably fine. We had the same last week with Keïta. The sky isn't always falling.
1. Bobby was a rotation option in 2022 and he used to get two weeks off whenever Brazil played. He also got a month off during the World Cup.
2. Arthur played the equivalent of 17 games last season (if you divide his total minutes by 90) yet he's here for a week or two and is out for 4/5 months.
3. For Naby, you shouldn't be losing players for 3/4 months in training
4. Diaz was fit when he resumed training and he had a month off during the World Cup.
5. There are other cases where players missed the odd game because of a knock sustained in training.

Something is really wrong somewhere.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 09:45:05 am »
No-one has actually said what his injury is though...right? Like he could have been overplayed and got a muscle strain, he could have had a fight with Ben Doak, he could have caught his foot in an ironing board.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 11:34:15 am »
Jurgen confirmed Bobby is not back training and Darwin has been out with injury, so a doubt for tomorrow.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 11:35:51 am »
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 11:34:15 am
Jurgen confirmed Bobby is not back training and Darwin has been out with injury, so a doubt for tomorrow.

Said he still has a chance of training with us today but if he cant he wont play tomorrow.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 11:36:42 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:35:51 am
Said he still has a chance of training with us today but if he cant he wont play tomorrow.

Bobby or Nunez ?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,548
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 11:36:58 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:36:42 am
Bobby or Nunez ?

Nunez.

Bobby still hasnt trained at all.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 11:37:13 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:33:46 am
1. Bobby was a rotation option in 2022 and he used to get two weeks off whenever Brazil played. He also got a month off during the World Cup.
2. Arthur played the equivalent of 17 games last season (if you divide his total minutes by 90) yet he's here for a week or two and is out for 4/5 months.
3. For Naby, you shouldn't be losing players for 3/4 months in training
4. Diaz was fit when he resumed training and he had a month off during the World Cup.
5. There are other cases where players missed the odd game because of a knock sustained in training.

Something is really wrong somewhere.
Not just that but often when players pick up minor injuries or are meant to only miss a single game etc they end up completely disappearing. See: Milner, Jones, and Firmino this season. Its a growing trend so either were lying about the severity at the start or theres something very wrong behind the scenes and mistakes are being made somewhere.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 11:37:41 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:36:58 am
Nunez.

Bobby still hasnt trained at all.

Cheers pal
Logged

Online Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 11:39:42 am »
Bobby "not close to team training".  :butt
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 11:40:44 am »
Firmino goes from "a couple of games" out on December 23rd, out for 10 days - 2 weeks originally according to Jurgen, now he's not close to team training after feeling something again. Shambolic.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,946
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 11:41:44 am »
Quote from: Absinthe on Today at 11:39:42 am
Bobby "not close to team training".  :butt

What a lovely press conference. Must be Friday the 13th or something ...
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:40:44 am
Firmino goes from "a couple of games" out on December 23rd, out for 10 days - 2 weeks originally according to Jurgen, now he's not close to team training after feeling something again. Shambolic.

I'm never sure what this means- did he feel something during his recovery sessions?
Logged

Online Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 11:51:05 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:44:40 am
I'm never sure what this means- did he feel something during his recovery sessions?
That was my interpretation of his comments, yeah.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,518
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »
Klopp on Firmino: "At first it was estimated 10-14 days out. Then Bobby felt something again to prolong it. He's not close to team training."
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,548
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 12:12:53 pm »
Would be absolute madness to extend Firmino's contract.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,343
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 12:13:45 pm »
Does it make sense to resign Firmino (my favorite player) - he's missed a lot of the last couple of seasons with injuries.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,650
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:12:53 pm
Would be absolute madness to extend Firmino's contract.

Yep. Give him a massive 2 day party and wish him well onto his next club.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:24:20 pm
Yep. Give him a massive 2 day party and wish him well onto his next club.

Get Arthur to plan it
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,385
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 12:28:24 pm »
James Pearce says it's a hamstring injury. Another muscle injury.

https://theathletic.com/4087783/2023/01/13/nunez-klopp-doubt-brighton-liverpool/?source=twitteruk
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,650
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2268 on: Today at 12:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:28:24 pm
James Pearce says it's a hamstring injury. Another muscle injury.

https://theathletic.com/4087783/2023/01/13/nunez-klopp-doubt-brighton-liverpool/?source=twitteruk

Those unlikely to be a week off then?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,343
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2269 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:33:27 pm
Those unlikely to be a week off then?

He will definitely not be risked tomorrow. Or probably at Wolves.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,322
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2270 on: Today at 12:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:28:24 pm
James Pearce says it's a hamstring injury. Another muscle injury.

https://theathletic.com/4087783/2023/01/13/nunez-klopp-doubt-brighton-liverpool/?source=twitteruk
Never good to see a pacey forward with a hamstring injury. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,432
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2271 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
:lmao

We're so cooked
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2272 on: Today at 01:09:29 pm »
anyone who now thinks our players are not being overworked in training, is living in cloud cuckoo land.
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2273 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm »
I think we're entitled to ask what the hell is going on behind the scenes to cause all these injuries, I used to think it was pure bad luck or coincidence, but the pattern is the same over and over, muscle injury, out longer than anticipated. Jota, Diaz, Bobby and now Nunez.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:09:29 pm
anyone who now thinks our players are not being overworked in training, is living in cloud cuckoo land.
Either our sports science team aren't doing their job or they are getting ignored.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2275 on: Today at 01:20:16 pm »
Anybody have a comprehensive list of our injuries and expected length of absence?
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2276 on: Today at 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:12:53 pm
Would be absolute madness to extend Firmino's contract.

Love the guy and had previously thought that a cut price extension would be fine just to have him around the place and be a squad player. But having practically never had an injury up until 18 months ago, he's now had at least three, maybe four since. Unless he's willing to accept peanuts, then it's not looking like a good idea to keep him.
Logged

Online Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2277 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm »
It can only be time for...

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,650
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2278 on: Today at 01:24:45 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:20:16 pm
Anybody have a comprehensive list of our injuries and expected length of absence?

Nunez - fuck knows
Bobby - fuck knows
Jota - Feb (mid feb)
Van Dijk - Feb (mid to late Feb)
Diaz - March
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2279 on: Today at 01:32:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:09:29 pm
anyone who now thinks our players are not being overworked in training, is living in cloud cuckoo land.

Footballers are overworked, and its only going to get worse.

Athletes wouldnt/couldnt run 50/60 races in a year, and be expected to be in peak form and condition (and they dont have to twist, turn, jump, kick, run in different directions, accelerate, decelerate, take kicks, pushes etc). We played in every single game there was possible last year.

I made my thoughts clear about some of our pre season running (particularly the 500s at paces that I can comfortably run in my early 50s) where it might not be the best way to condition a player for the demands of football, but it sure could fatigue you (unnecessarily) and impact recovery and the quality of subsequent sessions.

I also remember the bizarre posts that Henderson (and a few of the players) put up on social media about the recovery sessions in the pool after games, at 2.30am!!! Again I cant find a reason why that needs to be done at 2.30am, as opposed to aiding recovery by good quality sleep (this is so, so important) at that time of day (unless they had the next day off and could sleep afterwards?)

These may be all fine issues and margins, but can accumulate to leave the players not conditioned properly for the demands of playing at the intensity required, and not recovered enough for the body to manage the workload of training and games.

On a slightly related note, this is why I dont agree anymore with the saying thats our midfield sorted out for the next 10 years etc with signings of young players, such as Bellingham. In my opinion, players wont last that long anymore, particularly in England, as the demands on their body far outweigh the bodys capacity to recover sufficiently. (and Bellingham has already played a lot of football for someone his age!)   
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 