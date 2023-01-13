anyone who now thinks our players are not being overworked in training, is living in cloud cuckoo land.



Footballers are overworked, and its only going to get worse.Athletes wouldnt/couldnt run 50/60 races in a year, and be expected to be in peak form and condition (and they dont have to twist, turn, jump, kick, run in different directions, accelerate, decelerate, take kicks, pushes etc). We played in every single game there was possible last year.I made my thoughts clear about some of our pre season running (particularly the 500s at paces that I can comfortably run in my early 50s) where it might not be the best way to condition a player for the demands of football, but it sure could fatigue you (unnecessarily) and impact recovery and the quality of subsequent sessions.I also remember the bizarre posts that Henderson (and a few of the players) put up on social media about the recovery sessions in the pool after games, at 2.30am!!! Again I cant find a reason why that needs to be done at 2.30am, as opposed to aiding recovery by good quality sleep (this is so, so important) at that time of day (unless they had the next day off and could sleep afterwards?)These may be all fine issues and margins, but can accumulate to leave the players not conditioned properly for the demands of playing at the intensity required, and not recovered enough for the body to manage the workload of training and games.On a slightly related note, this is why I dont agree anymore with the saying thats our midfield sorted out for the next 10 years etc with signings of young players, such as Bellingham. In my opinion, players wont last that long anymore, particularly in England, as the demands on their body far outweigh the bodys capacity to recover sufficiently. (and Bellingham has already played a lot of football for someone his age!)