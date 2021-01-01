The number of training ground injuries we've had this season is shocking. Injuries are part and parcel of the game and any player can get injured in a match but losing so many in training is something that shouldn't be happening.



I don't remember too many to be honest. Díaz was a funny one, it was a match injury that he recovered from and then possibly got an injury to a different ligament (unconfirmed) during his recovery. Jones may have been done in training, seems likely but a stress fracture can occur any time. Firmino was subbed off after an hour against Milan but good chance his injury was in training.Ibou was injured in a game. Jota was injured in a game. Virg was injured in a game. Milner was injured in a game.Keita, Arthur, Jones, Firmino. Maybe Díaz if you're looking to be extra critical. I don't think it's an obscene amount of training ground injuries to be honest. Two of those four players are clearly pre disposed to injuries too given their history.