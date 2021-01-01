« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Reply #2240 on: Today at 11:25:32 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:09:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:09:49 pm
The number of training ground injuries we've had this season is shocking. Injuries are part and parcel of the game and any player can get injured in a match but losing so many in training is something that shouldn't be happening.

I don't remember too many to be honest. Díaz was a funny one, it was a match injury that he recovered from and then possibly got an injury to a different ligament (unconfirmed) during his recovery. Jones may have been done in training, seems likely but a stress fracture can occur any time. Firmino was subbed off after an hour against Milan but good chance his injury was in training.

Ibou was injured in a game. Jota was injured in a game. Virg was injured in a game. Milner was injured in a game.

Keita, Arthur, Jones, Firmino. Maybe Díaz if you're looking to be extra critical. I don't think it's an obscene amount of training ground injuries to be honest. Two of those four players are clearly pre disposed to injuries too given their history.
Reply #2241 on: Today at 11:45:13 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:25:32 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 11:25:32 pm
It's a lot because most of the players that got injured were/are out for a long period of time. It's one thing to have the odd training accident but 3-4 long-term training injuries when we're not even halfway through the season is too much and that's if we don't include the occasional "niggle" that has made some players miss a game or two.
