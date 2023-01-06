« previous next »
were lucky that its just one game a week until real from now on
No Darwin in the training pictures. Everyone else been pictured it seems. Apart from Jones.
Nunez injured.

Klopp said quite emphatically this situation would change positively after the World Cup break and if anything its getting worse.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:49 pm
Nunez injured.

Klopp said quite emphatically this situation would change positively after the World Cup break and if anything its getting worse.

I wish we got some clarity as what minor injury means it literally could mean anything. Urgh.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:05:34 pm
I wish we got some clarity as what minor injury means it literally could mean anything. Urgh.

Usually means that we'll think they'll be back soon but they end up missing a month.
Logged
Fantastic.. We must have the worst injury record this season. That's 3 of the players who can play on the left-wing injured now.
Can't catch a break. We really were blessed with Bob, Mo and Sadio
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:49 pm
Nunez injured.

Klopp said quite emphatically this situation would change positively after the World Cup break and if anything its getting worse.

How would he know that ? Footballers can get injured and you cant predict it.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:14:37 pm
How would he know that ? Footballers can get injured and you cant predict it.
But Klopp said so! He lied! This is worse than realising there's no Santa Claus!
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:14:37 pm
How would he know that ? Footballers can get injured and you cant predict it.

Ask him. He is the one that said it would get better.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:16:22 pm
But Klopp said so! He lied! This is worse than realising there's no Santa Claus!

Don't think he lied, just moonlighting as kit man and Doctor seeing as everyone has left
Same thing happened in his last season at Dortmund with injuries. Luckily they got players back and finished strongly.

Let's hope we can do the same.
Getting beyond a joke now.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:16:22 pm
But Klopp said so! He lied! This is worse than realising there's no Santa Claus!

Wait... what?
Do we recreate classic WWF matches in training or something ?

Its at the point where whatevers happening is costing the club 100s millions now
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:20:22 pm
Ask him. He is the one that said it would get better.

Are you for real?  ;D
