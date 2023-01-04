I think this is happening a lot now. We have been spooked by the 2020 season and now whenever a player feels something, we take him off and let him recover for a few weeks. Maybe in the past he'd just have played through it. Sometimes that might even have worked.



I'm not saying that leaving him in the game would've helped (especially if this is a serious enough issue), but it does feel like we're overly cautious and that the caution around players isn't really benefitting us at all.Neil Atkinson has mentioned it on TAW a few times, and he's right - it's one thing to take absolutely no risks with players as long as we can see that it's working, but if they're just all going to get injured anyway, then what's the point?