Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 am
You (a coach) : can we can keep playing Virgil every game even though hes pushing 32, had the World Cup and were playing every 3 days

Me (head of liverpools sports science) : <hit auto reply> yeah itll be fine
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 12:19:07 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:39:51 am
It just keeps happening, someone needs to take a serious look at the training we do and whether it's having an impact.

It's hardly a surprise given the number of minutes he's played and the fact that he isn't getting any younger.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 12:52:12 pm
Van Dijk going to a specialist is a bit of a worry.
May suggest if it is a hamstring tendon issue it would be a longer time out
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm
Good news is we have three other central defenders who don't have any history of injury troubles.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 01:01:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:05:19 am
Speaking to Sky Sports at full time Klopp said:

Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kinds of things. But I didnt want to take any risks. The physios looked quite happy when I said we dont take risks. Its not an injury, he just felt the intensity.

Mad how often this happens

I think this is happening a lot now. We have been spooked by the 2020 season and now whenever a player feels something, we take him off and let him recover for a few weeks. Maybe in the past he'd just have played through it. Sometimes that might even have worked.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 01:22:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm
Good news is we have three other central defenders who don't have any history of injury troubles.

 :lmao
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:01:43 pm
I think this is happening a lot now. We have been spooked by the 2020 season and now whenever a player feels something, we take him off and let him recover for a few weeks. Maybe in the past he'd just have played through it. Sometimes that might even have worked.

I'm not saying that leaving him in the game would've helped (especially if this is a serious enough issue), but it does feel like we're overly cautious and that the caution around players isn't really benefitting us at all.

Neil Atkinson has mentioned it on TAW a few times, and he's right - it's one thing to take absolutely no risks with players as long as we can see that it's working, but if they're just all going to get injured anyway, then what's the point?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 02:34:03 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
I'm not saying that leaving him in the game would've helped (especially if this is a serious enough issue), but it does feel like we're overly cautious and that the caution around players isn't really benefitting us at all.

Neil Atkinson has mentioned it on TAW a few times, and he's right - it's one thing to take absolutely no risks with players as long as we can see that it's working, but if they're just all going to get injured anyway, then what's the point?

Think Klopp has made a few quips against the medical team around this and risk. Did one again this week.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
So were about to be counting on Gomez to play consistent CB minutes is what this says to me. Would love a hero story out of this, calamity follow by redemption.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 03:17:45 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
So were about to be counting on Gomez to play consistent CB minutes is what this says to me. Would love a hero story out of this, calamity follow by redemption.

Philips will play ahead of him anyway.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 03:18:18 pm
Wait we picked up and injury? That's very unlike us.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
So were about to be counting on Gomez to play consistent CB minutes is what this says to me. Would love a hero story out of this, calamity follow by redemption.
Would assume Konate & Matip are to be first choice pairing
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 03:18:22 pm
Would assume Konate & Matip are to be first choice pairing

Yes

So Gomez will be starting soon.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 04:47:14 pm
Starting 3 games in 6 days just after coming back from the World Cup was always liable to be an issue (muscle injury). Particularly given how overworked our defenders are now. But then you wouldn't want Matip starting 3 in 6 either.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 04:51:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:05:19 am
Speaking to Sky Sports at full time Klopp said:

Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kinds of things. But I didnt want to take any risks. The physios looked quite happy when I said we dont take risks. Its not an injury, he just felt the intensity.

Mad how often this happens

It's always near enough the worst case scenario whenever a Liverpool player gets a knock or a pull. Jones feels something in his leg and he misses 6 months with a stress fracture. Diaz gets a scan as a precaution due to discomfort and needs a knee operation. Virg goes off as a precaution and his hamstring is fucked.  Jota picks up a muscle injury - out for 5 months. Gordon mysteriously misses the entirety of 2022.

Toney gets a serious looking knee injury and 3 days later is nearly back playing against us but the game came a day early.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 04:53:21 pm
It's hamstring injury, word is he's out for up to six weeks. You're talking like his legs need amputating. But that's not a surprise.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 04:55:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:53:21 pm
It's hamstring injury, word is he's out for up to six weeks. You're talking like his legs need amputating. But that's not a surprise.

It's still about the end of Feb before you're getting him back on the pitch. It'll be season over by then if something doesn't change.

It's about the first muscle injury he's had here and of course it can't just be a week long injury, sit out the FA Cup one.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2137 on: Today at 10:49:57 am
Whats happening with Ramsay. Is he injured?
Hasnt been included in match day squads recently.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2138 on: Today at 11:07:57 am
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 10:49:57 am
What’s happening with Ramsay. Is he injured?
Hasn’t been included in match day squads recently.



Our third biggest signing last summer. In the long run I believe Nunez and Carvalho will be seen positively (by all) but when we step back and look at last summers business we will again question what the fuck we were on being so lax.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2139 on: Today at 11:43:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:07:57 am
Our third biggest signing last summer. In the long run I believe Nunez and Carvalho will be seen positively (by all) but when we step back and look at last summers business we will again question what the fuck we were on being so lax.

Don't write him off yet, give the kid a chance.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2140 on: Today at 11:46:06 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 11:43:42 am
Don't write him off yet, give the kid a chance.

Im not.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2141 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm
No Firmino, Milner or Keita (!) in training pictures.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2142 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:25:15 pm
No Firmino, Milner or Keita (!) in training pictures.

So much for Firmino being back soon.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2143 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:26:08 pm
So much for Firmino being back soon.

Its insane.

Never ever known a Club to have minor injuries that turn into 4-6 week injuries
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2144 on: Today at 03:43:14 pm
What was on the Kirkby training centre site prior to the new development?

Wasn't a bloody native American burial ground was it?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2145 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 03:43:14 pm
What was on the Kirkby training centre site prior to the new development?

Wasn't a bloody native American burial ground was it?

Can we get Bruce Grobbelaar to come and piss on the pitch or something?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2146 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 10:49:57 am
Whats happening with Ramsay. Is he injured?
Hasnt been included in match day squads recently.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1611023483856719873

He's not injured as he's seen in this video behind Gakpo. He's just not been making the squad. We've got bloated one to be fair.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2147 on: Today at 05:34:33 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:00:18 pm
So were about to be counting on Gomez to play consistent CB minutes is what this says to me. Would love a hero story out of this, calamity follow by redemption.

Er, erm...Gomez injury will follow. Inevitably.
Nat Phillips it will be.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2148 on: Today at 05:35:41 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
Yes

So Gomez will be starting soon.

So Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams will be starting soon...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2149 on: Today at 05:36:23 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:26:46 pm
Its insane.

Never ever known a Club to have minor injuries that turn into 4-6 week injuries

Mightve helped if we hadnt run them into the ground during the World Cup when there was a chance for rest
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2150 on: Today at 07:19:44 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:36:23 pm
Mightve helped if we hadnt run them into the ground during the World Cup when there was a chance for rest

Who was run into the ground when there was a chance for a rest? Didn't everyone get effectively 2 weeks off - then back to a pre-season camp like almost all teams?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2151 on: Today at 07:31:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:19:44 pm
Who was run into the ground when there was a chance for a rest? Didn't everyone get effectively 2 weeks off - then back to a pre-season camp like almost all teams?

They could hardly be left on the sunbed for 6 weeks. They needed to be ready for the restart (not that they are).
