Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2120 on: Today at 11:33:27 am
You (a coach) : can we can keep playing Virgil every game even though hes pushing 32, had the World Cup and were playing every 3 days

Me (head of liverpools sports science) : <hit auto reply> yeah itll be fine
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2121 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:39:51 am
It just keeps happening, someone needs to take a serious look at the training we do and whether it's having an impact.

It's hardly a surprise given the number of minutes he's played and the fact that he isn't getting any younger.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2122 on: Today at 12:52:12 pm
Van Dijk going to a specialist is a bit of a worry.
May suggest if it is a hamstring tendon issue it would be a longer time out
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2123 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm
Good news is we have three other central defenders who don't have any history of injury troubles.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2124 on: Today at 01:01:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:05:19 am
Speaking to Sky Sports at full time Klopp said:

Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kinds of things. But I didnt want to take any risks. The physios looked quite happy when I said we dont take risks. Its not an injury, he just felt the intensity.

Mad how often this happens

I think this is happening a lot now. We have been spooked by the 2020 season and now whenever a player feels something, we take him off and let him recover for a few weeks. Maybe in the past he'd just have played through it. Sometimes that might even have worked.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
