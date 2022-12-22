« previous next »
DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 22, 2022, 08:42:26 pm
Christ knows what we do to these guys. It's way beyond farcical now.
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 22, 2022, 08:44:07 pm
He shouldn't be playing against Man City.

We have young Ramsay, play him.
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 22, 2022, 08:45:14 pm
Was about to post a quip about how we should restrict our guys to match play until they're fit enough for training. Thanks James, you ruined it!
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 22, 2022, 08:45:49 pm
Maybe our training is just too intense
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 22, 2022, 08:49:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2022, 08:44:07 pm
He shouldn't be playing against Man City.

We have young Ramsay, play him.

It wouldn't be Liverpool-Man City if Milner wasn't playing right back.

Too many over 30s who can't cope with the intensity though (or crocks like Keita).
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 22, 2022, 10:49:15 pm
my sister told me that Millie has a hammy - comm said it during the game.

not the first for him IIRC.
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 23, 2022, 01:32:07 am
Quote from: SamLad on December 22, 2022, 10:49:15 pm
my sister told me that Millie has a hammy - comm said it during the game.

not the first for him IIRC.
Klopp said after the game that Milner insists he felt something very small so was being cautious.But yeah, he has recent history with hamstring/short spell back/another injury so I imagine it'll require some rest.

So after the end of our second preseason, at end of first game, we have a training injury and a game injury. Silver lining is we're maintaining our form in one area at least!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 23, 2022, 01:47:31 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 22, 2022, 06:44:59 pm
You need to open another box of wine. ;D


I'd like to apologise for this earlier post.

Obviously meant to crack open another boxed wine.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 23, 2022, 06:30:35 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 20, 2022, 03:45:06 pm
Because replacing someone who is out for a few months with another first team attacker is pretty ridiculous and obviously unsustainable...? People really do seem to have PTSD from 20/21. Its not trying to muddle through with literally no senior CBs for the rest of the season, its having two out of five first team attackers out for a couple of months. If it means we have to make do with Carvalho/Ox/Doak/Gordon until they're back then so be it.

See this line used a bit, but is it really ridiculous? Firmino could well be going in the summer. Even as someone who's practically president of his fan club, I can see the wisdom in not offering him a new deal. In that case we'd need someone anway.

People also need to remember that three separate injuries have basically stopped Jota playing or contributing much for nearly a year now. It's not some small blip - as good a signing as he's been, the guy now seems to be properly 'injury-prone'.

Acting like "everything will be fine in a few weeks, so why sign anyone?" is potentially dangerous thinking IMO. We're seriously short now up front and it's not for a couple of weeks. I know your post was written before Firmino's knock, but Bobby getting injured isn't a freak occurrence anymore either - he's not getting serious injuries, but he's picking up knocks quite often whereas a couple of years ago he had a bulletproof fitness record.

I think we need one more, both for the immediate-term and the longer-term.
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 23, 2022, 01:37:18 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 23, 2022, 01:32:07 am
So after the end of our second preseason, at end of first game, we have a training injury and a game injury.
and an illness absence - TAA.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 23, 2022, 04:00:57 pm
Quote from: decosabute on December 23, 2022, 06:30:35 am
See this line used a bit, but is it really ridiculous? Firmino could well be going in the summer. Even as someone who's practically president of his fan club, I can see the wisdom in not offering him a new deal. In that case we'd need someone anway.

People also need to remember that three separate injuries have basically stopped Jota playing or contributing much for nearly a year now. It's not some small blip - as good a signing as he's been, the guy now seems to be properly 'injury-prone'.

Acting like "everything will be fine in a few weeks, so why sign anyone?" is potentially dangerous thinking IMO. We're seriously short now up front and it's not for a couple of weeks. I know your post was written before Firmino's knock, but Bobby getting injured isn't a freak occurrence anymore either - he's not getting serious injuries, but he's picking up knocks quite often whereas a couple of years ago he had a bulletproof fitness record.

I think we need one more, both for the immediate-term and the longer-term.

Tis yes, particularly as the point you seemed to want to make wasnt what was being called ridiculous :thumbup
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 23, 2022, 04:02:57 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2022, 01:37:18 pm
and an illness absence - TAA.
oh yeah! so that's the three days of christmas. one more then we get to "five gold rings" (norovirus outbreak?)
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 26, 2022, 04:38:42 pm
Still no sign of Jones on the bench. Appears like the club is aiming for the third time recovering from the stress fracture to be the charm (ideally, would have been nice if they did this cautious approach initially - rushing him back has proved a false economy)
Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 26, 2022, 04:58:16 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 26, 2022, 04:38:42 pm
Still no sign of Jones on the bench. Appears like the club is aiming for the third time recovering from the stress fracture to be the charm (ideally, would have been nice if they did this cautious approach initially - rushing him back has proved a false economy)

But Rawk said he cant be injured because he was pictured in the training shots
Dougle

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:41:02 am
Hi folks, just wondering what is going on (now) with Curtis Jones. Is he injured ?
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:53:58 am
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 11:41:02 am
Hi folks, just wondering what is going on (now) with Curtis Jones. Is he injured ?

More or less recovering from the shin splints injury.

He's lost 2 years of development with all the injuries (freak or otherwise) the last 2 seasons.

Just my instinct - but I'm starting to feel that's it will be a bit of a mountain to climb for him to "make" it here (and I'm a big fan).
number 168

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:20:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:53:58 am
More or less recovering from the shin splints injury.

He's lost 2 years of development with all the injuries (freak or otherwise) the last 2 seasons.

Just my instinct - but I'm starting to feel that's it will be a bit of a mountain to climb for him to "make" it here (and I'm a big fan).

Shin splints doesn't sound too bad but it ruined Rob Jones' career. He was a great full back who could have gone on to been one of world's top players in his position. He was like Robbo, non stop, intelligent and could attack and defend. I hope Curtis gets over it.
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 12:22:52 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:20:56 pm
Shin splints doesn't sound too bad but it ruined Rob Jones' career. He was a great full back who could have gone on to been one of world's top players in his position. He was like Robbo, non stop, intelligent and could attack and defend. I hope Curtis gets over it.

It was his knees that finished his career sadly
FlashGordon

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:06:54 pm
Quote from: Knight on December 26, 2022, 04:58:16 pm
But Rawk said he cant be injured because he was pictured in the training shots

Pretty sure Rawk said he was doing recovery work and his legs hadn't fallen off.
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:53:58 am
More or less recovering from the shin splints injury.

He's lost 2 years of development with all the injuries (freak or otherwise) the last 2 seasons.

Just my instinct - but I'm starting to feel that's it will be a bit of a mountain to climb for him to "make" it here (and I'm a big fan).

It was a stress fracture not shin splints. There's no confirmation of a second reoccurrence, just speculation by some on here. He was in Dubai pictured doing some sort of training (albeit in trainers) with other players returning from injury.

He could be close or he could be weeks away. Not much point assuming the worst when there's no information. Doesn't sound like he'll be back for the next game though unless Klopp forgot about him when asked about injured players returning in the last press conference.
Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:32:29 pm
It was a stress fracture not shin splints. There's no confirmation of a second reoccurrence, just speculation by some on here. He was in Dubai pictured doing some sort of training (albeit in trainers) with other players returning from injury.

He could be close or he could be weeks away. Not much point assuming the worst when there's no information. Doesn't sound like he'll be back for the next game though unless Klopp forgot about him when asked about injured players returning in the last press conference.

You're doing it wrong, bro. CATASTROPHISING is the RAWK way ;)
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 03:48:46 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 01:39:21 pm
You're doing it wrong, bro. CATASTROPHISING is the RAWK way ;)
Indeed, feels a bit harsh on a young player from Newterp to think that his future is in doubt (not to mention it's hyperbolic saying he's not played for two years).

Especially when you factor in that it's just one injury and the extension to the injury was not bad luck just bad management of his recovery. To say he now probably won't make it purely because he's had a few months out with avoidable injuries while the club (through some combination of our medical/conditioning/coaching departments) have rushed him back from injuries that famously require extended rest to his squad because of short term squad issues of the club's own making (in terms of planning) is wild.

If anything, the desperation to get him back shows that the club believe in him and are keen to get him playing as quickly as they can
