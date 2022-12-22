Because replacing someone who is out for a few months with another first team attacker is pretty ridiculous and obviously unsustainable...? People really do seem to have PTSD from 20/21. Its not trying to muddle through with literally no senior CBs for the rest of the season, its having two out of five first team attackers out for a couple of months. If it means we have to make do with Carvalho/Ox/Doak/Gordon until they're back then so be it.



See this line used a bit, but is it really ridiculous? Firmino could well be going in the summer. Even as someone who's practically president of his fan club, I can see the wisdom in not offering him a new deal. In that case we'd need someone anway.People also need to remember that three separate injuries have basically stopped Jota playing or contributing much for nearly a year now. It's not some small blip - as good a signing as he's been, the guy now seems to be properly 'injury-prone'.Acting like "everything will be fine in a few weeks, so why sign anyone?" is potentially dangerous thinking IMO. We're seriously short now up front and it's not for a couple of weeks. I know your post was written before Firmino's knock, but Bobby getting injured isn't a freak occurrence anymore either - he's not getting serious injuries, but he's picking up knocks quite often whereas a couple of years ago he had a bulletproof fitness record.I think we need one more, both for the immediate-term and the longer-term.