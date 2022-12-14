« previous next »
Lynndenberries

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 14, 2022, 03:50:42 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on December 14, 2022, 02:04:57 pm
Diaz injury was a new injury.
It is quite clear our fitness team needs overhauling.

Players are being overloaded & getting re-injured.
Would be interesting to see what Gym work we are doing.

A re-injury for Jones would be damning.
Jones hasnt been pictured in Dubai and didnt play against Lyon. His injury history is becoming quite a concern.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 14, 2022, 03:54:30 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December 14, 2022, 03:50:42 pm
Jones hasnt been pictured in Dubai and didnt play against Lyon. His injury history is becoming quite a concern.

He has, he was in training but clearly on a different programme.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 14, 2022, 04:01:13 pm
Quote from: JasonF on December 14, 2022, 02:41:35 pm
He was wearing a protective when he had the reoccurance of the stress fracture. Since the last time he played then went missing again and people were speculating he'd done it again we saw his legs visible in the video where he signed a new deal and we saw him training in Dubai pictured with Matip and Thiago (maybe other players being eased back in) albeit in trainers not football boots.

I doubt it's the stress fracture again.

Not sure that your doubt is warranted. In the absence of other information, and on balance of probabilities, it's comfortably the most likely option.

Don't see how current absence of boot means much. How long was he wearing the boot initially and after the reinjury?

His last game was 6 November (almost 6 weeks ago). It was around 6 weeks after his first injury that he came back to full training (briefly, before reinjury). For him to be doing light training in trainers seems entirely in line with timescales of the previous two occurrences.

BTW you've contradicted yourself on the contract signing video. Haven't seen it, but at the time you said that it didn't show his feet (you used that to make a cheap dig that I was a conspiracy theorist for saying it was likely he was injured again). Now suddenly you say you could see his feet.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 14, 2022, 06:02:30 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 14, 2022, 03:54:30 pm
He has, he was in training but clearly on a different programme.
Still concerning.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 14, 2022, 06:59:30 pm
Quote from: Classycara on December 14, 2022, 04:01:13 pm
Not sure that your doubt is warranted. In the absence of other information, and on balance of probabilities, it's comfortably the most likely option.

Don't see how current absence of boot means much. How long was he wearing the boot initially and after the reinjury?

His last game was 6 November (almost 6 weeks ago). It was around 6 weeks after his first injury that he came back to full training (briefly, before reinjury). For him to be doing light training in trainers seems entirely in line with timescales of the previous two occurrences.

BTW you've contradicted yourself on the contract signing video. Haven't seen it, but at the time you said that it didn't show his feet (you used that to make a cheap dig that I was a conspiracy theorist for saying it was likely he was injured again). Now suddenly you say you could see his feet.

You're right, I misremembered the contract video, you could see his legs but cut off at the top of his socks. Think it was pretty clear I was being sarcastic, (as if they'd deliberately obscure his legs to hide an injury) though I wouldn't exactly call it a dig.

In the absence of information then I think the more logical explanation is that he's fine. I recall Ljijders was asked about injuries shortly after people were speculating and he didn't mention him. We're quite secretive over the specifics of injuries but I don't think we'd actively hide one.

He's been pictured in Dubai walking around. I'm sure whatever it is he's not too far away from a return. All speculating about serious injuries with no information does is stoke up people's anger and have them looking for people to blame like we've seen in Keita's thread, Díaz' thread etc.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 07:44:16 pm
Looks like Jota is in training
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 08:10:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 19, 2022, 07:44:16 pm
Looks like Jota is in training

Wow really?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 08:24:07 pm
Looks like he's just training indoors at at the moment from the latest training photos on the official web-site;



also spotted Kaide Gordon training outside;

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 08:30:32 pm
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on December 19, 2022, 08:24:07 pm




sweet! he's shades lighter and shorter than I remember, though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 08:30:56 pm
Portuguese press said the other day he'll be training in January and is targeting the Real game in late Feb for comeback. So sounds like still a way off but at least not well in to March or something.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 08:49:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 19, 2022, 08:30:56 pm
Portuguese press said the other day he'll be training in January and is targeting the Real game in late Feb for comeback. So sounds like still a way off but at least not well in to March or something.

Hopefully those February estimates were already factoring in the time it takes to get up to match fitness.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 08:51:20 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 19, 2022, 08:30:56 pm
Portuguese press said the other day he'll be training in January and is targeting the Real game in late Feb for comeback. So sounds like still a way off but at least not well in to March or something.

Yeah but thats pretty shite because the previous estimates had end of Jan or early Feb. I just dont see how we can go basically 2 to 2 and a half months with just Nunez, Firmino and Salah.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 19, 2022, 11:38:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 19, 2022, 08:51:20 pm
Yeah but thats pretty shite because the previous estimates had end of Jan or early Feb. I just dont see how we can go basically 2 to 2 and a half months with just Nunez, Firmino and Salah.

Hoping we get surprised with an additional attacker in January but wouldn't hold my breath.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 20, 2022, 08:23:45 am
We have 5 senior attackers and then Carvalho and Ox who will both play minutes up there. A 6th senior attacker (if we're not including Carvalho as one) feels like overkill to me. The reality is any team would struggle if it lost 2 senior attackers for months. And we can still rotate the senior 3 with the likes of Ox, Carvalho and maybe even Doak.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 20, 2022, 01:06:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 19, 2022, 08:51:20 pm
Yeah but thats pretty shite because the previous estimates had end of Jan or early Feb. I just dont see how we can go basically 2 to 2 and a half months with just Nunez, Firmino and Salah.

Yup any injury to any of those 3 and we really are in real trouble.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 20, 2022, 03:35:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on December 20, 2022, 08:23:45 am
We have 5 senior attackers and then Carvalho and Ox who will both play minutes up there. A 6th senior attacker (if we're not including Carvalho as one) feels like overkill to me. The reality is any team would struggle if it lost 2 senior attackers for months. And we can still rotate the senior 3 with the likes of Ox, Carvalho and maybe even Doak.

Why knowingly struggle? We have a chance to address is so rather than doing that we accept we are fucked?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 20, 2022, 03:45:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on December 20, 2022, 03:35:59 pm
Why knowingly struggle? We have a chance to address is so rather than doing that we accept we are fucked?

Because replacing someone who is out for a few months with another first team attacker is pretty ridiculous and obviously unsustainable...? People really do seem to have PTSD from 20/21. Its not trying to muddle through with literally no senior CBs for the rest of the season, its having two out of five first team attackers out for a couple of months. If it means we have to make do with Carvalho/Ox/Doak/Gordon until they're back then so be it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 12:33:42 am
Agreed. Especially with Jota maybe returning late Jan/early Feb, it seems a poor use of resources. If we boost the midfield we could also play Harvey on the right if necessary.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 05:16:24 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:33:42 am
Agreed. Especially with Jota maybe returning late Jan/early Feb, it seems a poor use of resources. If we boost the midfield we could also play Harvey on the right if necessary.

He isnt good there and one injury and we are playing a line up in attack similar to what we did against Forest. There is just too much at risk to get through, we are one of the teams chasing those ahead of us, we dont have the luxury of being in the top four comfortably.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:49:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:16:24 am
He isnt good there and one injury and we are playing a line up in attack similar to what we did against Forest. There is just too much at risk to get through, we are one of the teams chasing those ahead of us, we dont have the luxury of being in the top four comfortably.
It's obviously a matter of money, we are not an oil Club and can't spend every time we have an injury issue. We have 5 first team attackers, yes 2 are out for a few months but that doesn't mean we blow 50-60m on another player who might not feature when Jota and Diaz are fit. We can play a 4132 or bring in Ox/Carvalho to freshen it up if we need to.

We absolutely need midfielders and that seems to be where our money will be tied up in the next 2 transfer windows. Bellingham/Fernandez if the rumours are true will cost a bomb, unless there is a new owner willing to splash serious money I doubt we can afford an attacker on top of midfield purchases.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:24:15 am
Whichever way you land on this we do really need Jota to move past this injury prone phase as soon as possible. Hes been injured loads for us. And an injury prone player causes havoc for your depth chart.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:36:40 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:24:15 am
Whichever way you land on this we do really need Jota to move past this injury prone phase as soon as possible. Hes been injured loads for us. And an injury prone player causes havoc for your depth chart.
We were spoiled during the Mane, Salah, Bobby years. It's incredible how many games they were available for. Diogo's injury record was slightly patchy during his last two years at Wolves. Diaz, on the other hand, has had an impeccable record until this year. Something seems to have gone wrong in his management. I had been counting down the days til he was available, so it's a big shame. He's effectively going to miss the season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:30:34 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:36:40 am
We were spoiled during the Mane, Salah, Bobby years. It's incredible how many games they were available for. Diogo's injury record was slightly patchy during his last two years at Wolves. Diaz, on the other hand, has had an impeccable record until this year. Something seems to have gone wrong in his management. I had been counting down the days til he was available, so it's a big shame. He's effectively going to miss the season.
Diaz's first knee injury was from a tackle.
But to pick up a new knee injury a different ligament is really odd for somoneone with no a great history.
Really poor from the medical staff.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 04:01:16 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:30:34 am
Diaz's first knee injury was from a tackle.
But to pick up a new knee injury a different ligament is really odd for somoneone with no a great history.
Really poor from the medical staff.

Its the same knee isnt it ?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:03:35 pm
Where is the horse placenta lady when you need her.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:25:40 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:03:35 pm
Where is the horse placenta lady when you need her.

She's injured.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:27:33 pm
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 05:03:35 pm
Where is the horse placenta lady when you need her.

Her business foalded.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:32:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:25:40 pm
She's injured.
Didn't know she was training with us.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:38:29 pm
Firmino injured with a calf injury.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:44:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:38:29 pm
Firmino injured with a calf injury.

*sigh
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:45:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:38:29 pm
Firmino injured with a calf injury.


James Pearce:
Quote
Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of Liverpools League Cup tie against Manchester City at the Etihad tonight due to a calf injury.

The Brazil international got a kick during training earlier in the week and was sent for a scan.

The results confirmed that the problem is only minor but he wont be risked against Pep Guardiolas side.

Firmino, who has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this season, is also a doubt for the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The hope is that he will respond well to treatment and will be able to play some part in Liverpools festive schedule.

Jurgen Klopp has already seen his attacking options depleted by the loss of Diogo Jota (calf) and Luis Diaz (knee) to serious injuries.

Sounds minor at least. Can understand not taking any risks with us being down to 3 senior attackers.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:51:14 pm
Which one of our medical department kicked Firmino? They need to go.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:07:25 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:45:56 pm

James Pearce:
Sounds minor at least. Can understand not taking any risks with us being down to 3 senior attackers.

Yeah, minor. But already a risk for Villa. Great.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:14:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:07:25 pm
Yeah, minor. But already a risk for Villa. Great.
wouldn't you prioritize a league game above the EFL?
