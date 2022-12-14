« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 181646 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2040 on: December 14, 2022, 03:50:42 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on December 14, 2022, 02:04:57 pm
Diaz injury was a new injury.
It is quite clear our fitness team needs overhauling.

Players are being overloaded & getting re-injured.
Would be interesting to see what Gym work we are doing.

A re-injury for Jones would be damning.
Jones hasnt been pictured in Dubai and didnt play against Lyon. His injury history is becoming quite a concern.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,519
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2041 on: December 14, 2022, 03:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on December 14, 2022, 03:50:42 pm
Jones hasnt been pictured in Dubai and didnt play against Lyon. His injury history is becoming quite a concern.

He has, he was in training but clearly on a different programme.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,933
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2042 on: December 14, 2022, 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on December 14, 2022, 02:41:35 pm
He was wearing a protective when he had the reoccurance of the stress fracture. Since the last time he played then went missing again and people were speculating he'd done it again we saw his legs visible in the video where he signed a new deal and we saw him training in Dubai pictured with Matip and Thiago (maybe other players being eased back in) albeit in trainers not football boots.

I doubt it's the stress fracture again.

Not sure that your doubt is warranted. In the absence of other information, and on balance of probabilities, it's comfortably the most likely option.

Don't see how current absence of boot means much. How long was he wearing the boot initially and after the reinjury?

His last game was 6 November (almost 6 weeks ago). It was around 6 weeks after his first injury that he came back to full training (briefly, before reinjury). For him to be doing light training in trainers seems entirely in line with timescales of the previous two occurrences.

BTW you've contradicted yourself on the contract signing video. Haven't seen it, but at the time you said that it didn't show his feet (you used that to make a cheap dig that I was a conspiracy theorist for saying it was likely he was injured again). Now suddenly you say you could see his feet.
« Last Edit: December 14, 2022, 04:03:27 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2043 on: December 14, 2022, 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 14, 2022, 03:54:30 pm
He has, he was in training but clearly on a different programme.
Still concerning.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2044 on: December 14, 2022, 06:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 14, 2022, 04:01:13 pm
Not sure that your doubt is warranted. In the absence of other information, and on balance of probabilities, it's comfortably the most likely option.

Don't see how current absence of boot means much. How long was he wearing the boot initially and after the reinjury?

His last game was 6 November (almost 6 weeks ago). It was around 6 weeks after his first injury that he came back to full training (briefly, before reinjury). For him to be doing light training in trainers seems entirely in line with timescales of the previous two occurrences.

BTW you've contradicted yourself on the contract signing video. Haven't seen it, but at the time you said that it didn't show his feet (you used that to make a cheap dig that I was a conspiracy theorist for saying it was likely he was injured again). Now suddenly you say you could see his feet.

You're right, I misremembered the contract video, you could see his legs but cut off at the top of his socks. Think it was pretty clear I was being sarcastic, (as if they'd deliberately obscure his legs to hide an injury) though I wouldn't exactly call it a dig.

In the absence of information then I think the more logical explanation is that he's fine. I recall Ljijders was asked about injuries shortly after people were speculating and he didn't mention him. We're quite secretive over the specifics of injuries but I don't think we'd actively hide one.

He's been pictured in Dubai walking around. I'm sure whatever it is he's not too far away from a return. All speculating about serious injuries with no information does is stoke up people's anger and have them looking for people to blame like we've seen in Keita's thread, Díaz' thread etc.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,596
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm »
Looks like Jota is in training
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,181
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
Looks like Jota is in training

Wow really?
Logged

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm »
Looks like he's just training indoors at at the moment from the latest training photos on the official web-site;



also spotted Kaide Gordon training outside;

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:32:59 pm by Dudek savessssss.........! »
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,141
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 08:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Dudek savessssss.........! on Yesterday at 08:24:07 pm




sweet! he's shades lighter and shorter than I remember, though.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm »
Portuguese press said the other day he'll be training in January and is targeting the Real game in late Feb for comeback. So sounds like still a way off but at least not well in to March or something.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 08:49:01 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm
Portuguese press said the other day he'll be training in January and is targeting the Real game in late Feb for comeback. So sounds like still a way off but at least not well in to March or something.

Hopefully those February estimates were already factoring in the time it takes to get up to match fitness.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,181
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 08:51:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:30:56 pm
Portuguese press said the other day he'll be training in January and is targeting the Real game in late Feb for comeback. So sounds like still a way off but at least not well in to March or something.

Yeah but thats pretty shite because the previous estimates had end of Jan or early Feb. I just dont see how we can go basically 2 to 2 and a half months with just Nunez, Firmino and Salah.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,300
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 11:38:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:20 pm
Yeah but thats pretty shite because the previous estimates had end of Jan or early Feb. I just dont see how we can go basically 2 to 2 and a half months with just Nunez, Firmino and Salah.

Hoping we get surprised with an additional attacker in January but wouldn't hold my breath.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 08:23:45 am »
We have 5 senior attackers and then Carvalho and Ox who will both play minutes up there. A 6th senior attacker (if we're not including Carvalho as one) feels like overkill to me. The reality is any team would struggle if it lost 2 senior attackers for months. And we can still rotate the senior 3 with the likes of Ox, Carvalho and maybe even Doak.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 