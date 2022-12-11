« previous next »
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2000 on: December 11, 2022, 04:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2022, 04:36:44 pm
Harvey was precaution. Kloppo says he felt something but is okay now.  :D

Just wait until tomorrow though. ;D
Online amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2001 on: December 11, 2022, 04:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 11, 2022, 04:37:42 pm
Once Klopp touches you...

In that case, he needs to start getting more hands on with quite a few of them.
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2002 on: December 11, 2022, 04:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2022, 04:36:44 pm
Harvey was precaution. Kloppo says he felt something but is okay now.  :D

Great job Miyagi-Klopp san.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2003 on: December 11, 2022, 04:41:46 pm »
Klopp on Luis Diaz

"It is a big disappointment for all of us. It was a non situation. Heard something. We had a look the next day. It was a proper smash in the face."
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2004 on: December 11, 2022, 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 11, 2022, 04:41:46 pm
Klopp on Luis Diaz

"It is a big disappointment for all of us. It was a non situation. Heard something. We had a look the next day. It was a proper smash in the face."

Why are we operating on his knee then? Are we using clown doctors?
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2005 on: December 11, 2022, 04:57:38 pm »

How many injured players this season were allowed to get back to training only to be injured again without even playing? Konate , Jota , Diaz and Jones?
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2006 on: December 11, 2022, 04:58:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 11, 2022, 04:56:39 pm
Why are we operating on his knee then? Are we using clown doctors?

Have you ever played the game "operation"??

You effectively need to just cut everywhere. I'm glad we learned this finally.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2007 on: December 11, 2022, 04:58:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 11, 2022, 04:56:39 pm
Why are we operating on his knee then? Are we using clown doctors?

 ;D ;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2008 on: December 11, 2022, 05:00:14 pm »
Jürgen Klopp has offered an update on the condition of Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Diaz sustained an injury earlier in the week during Liverpool's training camp in the United Arab Emirates, while Elliott came off in the 29th minute of the Dubai Super Cup opener with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference following the Reds 3-1 defeat, Klopp said: "Harvey got a knock before we scored, Harvey got a knock. But I think we were lucky.

"He looks fine now but he feels it, that's normal, there was contact. But I hope we were lucky in that moment."

On Diaz, he continued: "Yeah, he was not in the best possible place. It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

"It was a non-situation in training, honestly  nothing, felt something. [He] didn't feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, 'OK, come on, let's have a look.'

"Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that's it now."
Offline Schmarn

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2009 on: December 11, 2022, 05:13:56 pm »

When I heard we were squeezing in a mini preseason I thought here we go

At least our World Cup players are unscathed.
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2010 on: December 11, 2022, 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 11, 2022, 05:13:56 pm
When I heard we were squeezing in a mini preseason I thought here we go

At least our World Cup players are unscathed.
sshhhhh ffs -- Konate isn't free yet!
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2011 on: December 11, 2022, 06:28:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2022, 05:47:31 pm
sshhhhh ffs -- Konate isn't free yet!

Hopefully they stick with Meccano Man.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2012 on: December 11, 2022, 07:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 11, 2022, 05:13:56 pm
When I heard we were squeezing in a mini preseason I thought here we go

They can't just sit at home for 6 weeks though, they need to train to be ready for the 26th.

Injuries in training should not be this common though.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2013 on: December 12, 2022, 08:45:28 am »
Never known anything like this. New injuries at almost every opportunity this season
Offline Zlen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2014 on: December 12, 2022, 09:18:13 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 12, 2022, 08:45:28 am
Never known anything like this. New injuries at almost every opportunity this season

Yes. We are either unluckiest team ever or we need to have a long hard look at our methods and/or personel.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2015 on: December 12, 2022, 09:24:17 am »
What is the update on Arthur? Is he ever going to play for Liverpool?

Offline clinical

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2016 on: December 12, 2022, 09:24:26 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December 12, 2022, 09:18:13 am
Yes. We are either unluckiest team ever or we need to have a long hard look at our methods and/or personel.

Do we get more bad injuries than any other team? It feels like we do. However, I don't really pay attention to other sides. A lot is down to how opposition players treat out players and the refs let them get away with it. 
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2017 on: December 12, 2022, 09:24:50 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 12, 2022, 09:24:17 am
What is the update on Arthur? Is he ever going to play for Liverpool?

He's apparently ahead of schedule so I dunno...maybe he'll play a couple of dead rubbers in May
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2018 on: December 12, 2022, 09:39:36 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 12, 2022, 09:24:50 am
He's apparently ahead of schedule so I dunno...maybe he'll play a couple of dead rubbers in May

Ah well..

Ta..


Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2019 on: December 12, 2022, 09:40:50 am »
Quote
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on December 12, 2022, 09:24:17 am
What is the update on Arthur? Is he ever going to play for Liverpool?


Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Positive news for Arthur Melo. Brazilian midfielder will try to be back within the end of the month after first, positive medical check. 🚨🔴 #LFC

New tests have been already scheduled in the next days/weeks but Arthur is pushing to return earlier than expected.

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
13h
Replying to
@FabrizioRomano
More on Arthur: hed return in training at the end of December but to see him on the pitch and in good condition it could take one more month, likely end of January. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC

Liverpool staff wants no mistakes with Arthurs recovery and wants him 100% fit before playing again.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2020 on: December 12, 2022, 09:42:22 am »
Well there is hope for him yet!

Thanks mate..
Offline Zlen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2021 on: December 12, 2022, 09:43:24 am »
Quote from: clinical on December 12, 2022, 09:24:26 am
Do we get more bad injuries than any other team? It feels like we do. However, I don't really pay attention to other sides. A lot is down to how opposition players treat out players and the refs let them get away with it. 

This season we certainly do. Something is wrong, it is too much of an outlier for it to only be bad luck. Some wires got crossed in the planning and execution of our season.
Offline shank94

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2022 on: December 12, 2022, 05:13:18 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 12, 2022, 09:24:50 am
He's apparently ahead of schedule so I dunno...maybe he'll play a couple of dead rubbers in May

The way the season has been going, the dead rubbers in May could end up being season defining  ;D
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2023 on: December 12, 2022, 10:31:35 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on December 12, 2022, 05:13:18 pm
The way the season has been going, the dead rubbers in May could end up being season defining  ;D

Arthur is going to play in the CL Final? ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2024 on: December 12, 2022, 11:10:52 pm »



Luis Diaz's partner Gera Ponce has shared an update from the Liverpool ace's hospital bed after his knee surgery.

The 25-year-old Colombian has been missing from action since October, and faces a further three months out after going under the knife.

Diaz was hopeful of a comeback this week, but complained of a serious issue before Liverpool's game against Lyon in Dubai, and flew back to England for surgery on his lateral collateral ligament.


The caption read: 'Sometimes the difficulties that occur in our life directly prepare us to take an extraordinary path.

'Now patience and strength are essential. But, above all, the love of the family.

'We are all here for you, the same as always. And we will see you rise stronger, we love you.'
Offline Hysterical Paper-wrapped Foal (Ponies are for life!!!)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 02:17:03 am »
Quote from: shank94 on December 12, 2022, 05:13:18 pm
The way the season has been going, the dead rubbers in May could end up being season defining  ;D

Hopefully he plays enough games to qualify for a medal
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 06:34:43 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Paper-wrapped Foal (Ponies are for life!!!) on Yesterday at 02:17:03 am
Hopefully he plays enough games to qualify for a medal
Are the number of games still a thing? I thought clubs are given 40 medals to distribute as they find fit. Well, "fit" in this case is an oxymoron...
Offline thaddeus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 09:22:26 am »
Has there been any talk about whether the Diaz issue is new - as in it occurred coincidentally when he was back in training - or related to his previous injury?  Not that it makes much difference now but if it was an issue all along and not diagnosed then we've pretty much wasted three months when he could have had the surgery.

It means we're again in the situation of being a team that plays a front three but only have three senior forwards available (four, at a stretch, if you include Carvalho).  It's so frustrating as the experiments with a fluid front four looked really promising for an entire game and a bit before Partey wrestled Diaz over.

Fingers and toes crossed for Mo, Darwin and Bobby  :-X
Online JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:22:26 am
Has there been any talk about whether the Diaz issue is new - as in it occurred coincidentally when he was back in training - or related to his previous injury?  Not that it makes much difference now but if it was an issue all along and not diagnosed then we've pretty much wasted three months when he could have had the surgery.

It means we're again in the situation of being a team that plays a front three but only have three senior forwards available (four, at a stretch, if you include Carvalho).  It's so frustrating as the experiments with a fluid front four looked really promising for an entire game and a bit before Partey wrestled Diaz over.

Fingers and toes crossed for Mo, Darwin and Bobby  :-X

I wouldn't expect any confirmation on that but if it's true its a different ligament (first one was MCL, second was LCL, apparently) and he went through 90% of his rehabilitation before feeling this new discomfort then I'd say it is very unlikely it was a pre existing thing that was missed on his first scan.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 04:12:47 pm »
Quote from: leinad on December 11, 2022, 03:58:26 pm
Is Jones injured again?

I came on to ask this. Any news why he did not play on Monday?
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 04:12:47 pm
I came on to ask this. Any news why he did not play on Monday?

Very much seems like he is not in full training and on a recovery program

Have a feeling we not talking about it to avoid putting pressure on him due to all his injury issues hes had recently

Starting to wonder if weve broken yet another players body
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2031 on: Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:22:26 am
Has there been any talk about whether the Diaz issue is new - as in it occurred coincidentally when he was back in training - or related to his previous injury?  Not that it makes much difference now but if it was an issue all along and not diagnosed then we've pretty much wasted three months when he could have had the surgery.

It means we're again in the situation of being a team that plays a front three but only have three senior forwards available (four, at a stretch, if you include Carvalho).  It's so frustrating as the experiments with a fluid front four looked really promising for an entire game and a bit before Partey wrestled Diaz over.

Fingers and toes crossed for Mo, Darwin and Bobby  :-X

The physio will have gone through all the physical tests to give them an idea if there was ligament damage, I remember mine moving my knee/leg all over the place as she was performing the tests, they'd have picked up the LCL when they did that. When the knee was then scanned, they'll have scanned the whole area to make sure they hadn't missed anything. In the extremely unlikely event that they'd missed it, Luis would have known something wasn't right and they'd have picked up any LCL issues anyway during his rehab.
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2032 on: Yesterday at 06:06:13 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
The physio will have gone through all the physical tests to give them an idea if there was ligament damage, I remember mine moving my knee/leg all over the place as she was performing the tests, they'd have picked up the LCL when they did that. When the knee was then scanned, they'll have scanned the whole area to make sure they hadn't missed anything. In the extremely unlikely event that they'd missed it, Luis would have known something wasn't right and they'd have picked up any LCL issues anyway during his rehab.
with this news about him, made me wonder if he was back in training too soon, or overdoing it too soon (i.e. putting too much stress on other parts of the injured knee)?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2033 on: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm »
Good news about Arthur. Hopefully he will be ready for the cup games in late January/early February:

25.01. League Cup SF
28.01. FA Cup 4th round
01.02. League Cup SF
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2034 on: Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:06:13 pm
with this news about him, made me wonder if he was back in training too soon, or overdoing it too soon (i.e. putting too much stress on other parts of the injured knee)?

Diaz will have had a grade 2 tear of his MCL, which is a 4 to 8 week recovery period, a grade 3 would have put him out for 3 months and needed surgery, so he was well on track with his recovery and doing what the physios and doctors would expect him to be able to do. From what I've read, an LCL is usually an impact injury, where the knee gets pushed away from the other knee, an MCL is when the knee gets pushed inwards, so it could have been nothing more than a tackle or his foot caught and he went over on it.

I've just started reading Peps book and it appears the players go 100% in training from reading that.
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2035 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm
Diaz will have had a grade 2 tear of his MCL, which is a 4 to 8 week recovery period, a grade 3 would have put him out for 3 months and needed surgery, so he was well on track with his recovery and doing what the physios and doctors would expect him to be able to do. From what I've read, an LCL is usually an impact injury, where the knee gets pushed away from the other knee, an MCL is when the knee gets pushed inwards, so it could have been nothing more than a tackle or his foot caught and he went over on it.

I've just started reading Peps book and it appears the players go 100% in training from reading that.

ah - good to know.  ta, rob.
Offline Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 09:01:44 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm
Very much seems like he is not in full training and on a recovery program

Have a feeling we not talking about it to avoid putting pressure on him due to all his injury issues hes had recently

Starting to wonder if weve broken yet another players body

He's clearly injured/ on his way back from injury and yes he's injured too often for there not to be concern at this point. Hopefully he'll grow out of these issues.
Offline Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm »
We can't know for sure, but we do know he was injured and missed the last two games before the break. On balance, it's likely this is him recovering from that injury rather than a new thing.

I think the absence of a club message on this means on balance that he probably suffered a recurrence of the stress fracture (for a second time) from the Charity Shield as a result of returning to full workload too quickly, but we don't know that as 100% fact yet.

He bravely said in October he doesn't really get muscle injuries/niggles, just bad luck things like this stress fracture and eye injury - so maybe that summoned a hamstring injury by jinx, but if we had to gamble a mortgage I'd guess a second reinjury is most likely
Online MD1990

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2038 on: Today at 02:04:57 pm »
Diaz injury was a new injury.
It is quite clear our fitness team needs overhauling.

Players are being overloaded & getting re-injured.
Would be interesting to see what Gym work we are doing.

A re-injury for Jones would be damning.
