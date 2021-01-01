« previous next »
Online Snow

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,844
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 04:38:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:36:44 pm
Harvey was precaution. Kloppo says he felt something but is okay now.  :D

Just wait until tomorrow though. ;D
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,280
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 04:38:33 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 04:37:42 pm
Once Klopp touches you...

In that case, he needs to start getting more hands on with quite a few of them.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:36:44 pm
Harvey was precaution. Kloppo says he felt something but is okay now.  :D

Great job Miyagi-Klopp san.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
Klopp on Luis Diaz

"It is a big disappointment for all of us. It was a non situation. Heard something. We had a look the next day. It was a proper smash in the face."
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,154
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm
Klopp on Luis Diaz

"It is a big disappointment for all of us. It was a non situation. Heard something. We had a look the next day. It was a proper smash in the face."

Why are we operating on his knee then? Are we using clown doctors?
Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 04:57:38 pm

How many injured players this season were allowed to get back to training only to be injured again without even playing? Konate , Jota , Diaz and Jones?
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 04:58:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm
Why are we operating on his knee then? Are we using clown doctors?

Have you ever played the game "operation"??

You effectively need to just cut everywhere. I'm glad we learned this finally.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 04:58:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm
Why are we operating on his knee then? Are we using clown doctors?

 ;D ;D
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,154
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
Jürgen Klopp has offered an update on the condition of Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Diaz sustained an injury earlier in the week during Liverpool's training camp in the United Arab Emirates, while Elliott came off in the 29th minute of the Dubai Super Cup opener with Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference following the Reds 3-1 defeat, Klopp said: "Harvey got a knock before we scored, Harvey got a knock. But I think we were lucky.

"He looks fine now but he feels it, that's normal, there was contact. But I hope we were lucky in that moment."

On Diaz, he continued: "Yeah, he was not in the best possible place. It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

"It was a non-situation in training, honestly  nothing, felt something. [He] didn't feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, 'OK, come on, let's have a look.'

"Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that's it now."
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 05:13:56 pm

When I heard we were squeezing in a mini preseason I thought here we go

At least our World Cup players are unscathed.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:13:56 pm
When I heard we were squeezing in a mini preseason I thought here we go

At least our World Cup players are unscathed.
sshhhhh ffs -- Konate isn't free yet!
Online Snow

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 06:28:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:47:31 pm
sshhhhh ffs -- Konate isn't free yet!

Hopefully they stick with Meccano Man.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,740
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 07:12:08 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:13:56 pm
When I heard we were squeezing in a mini preseason I thought here we go

They can't just sit at home for 6 weeks though, they need to train to be ready for the 26th.

Injuries in training should not be this common though.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2013 on: Today at 08:45:28 am
Never known anything like this. New injuries at almost every opportunity this season
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,898
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2014 on: Today at 09:18:13 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:45:28 am
Never known anything like this. New injuries at almost every opportunity this season

Yes. We are either unluckiest team ever or we need to have a long hard look at our methods and/or personel.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • blazed
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2015 on: Today at 09:24:17 am
What is the update on Arthur? Is he ever going to play for Liverpool?

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2016 on: Today at 09:24:26 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:18:13 am
Yes. We are either unluckiest team ever or we need to have a long hard look at our methods and/or personel.

Do we get more bad injuries than any other team? It feels like we do. However, I don't really pay attention to other sides. A lot is down to how opposition players treat out players and the refs let them get away with it. 
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,474
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2017 on: Today at 09:24:50 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:24:17 am
What is the update on Arthur? Is he ever going to play for Liverpool?

He's apparently ahead of schedule so I dunno...maybe he'll play a couple of dead rubbers in May
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • blazed
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2018 on: Today at 09:39:36 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:24:50 am
He's apparently ahead of schedule so I dunno...maybe he'll play a couple of dead rubbers in May

Ah well..

Ta..


Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2019 on: Today at 09:40:50 am
Quote
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 09:24:17 am
What is the update on Arthur? Is he ever going to play for Liverpool?


Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Positive news for Arthur Melo. Brazilian midfielder will try to be back within the end of the month after first, positive medical check. 🚨🔴 #LFC

New tests have been already scheduled in the next days/weeks but Arthur is pushing to return earlier than expected.

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
13h
Replying to
@FabrizioRomano
More on Arthur: hed return in training at the end of December but to see him on the pitch and in good condition it could take one more month, likely end of January. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC

Liverpool staff wants no mistakes with Arthurs recovery and wants him 100% fit before playing again.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • blazed
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2020 on: Today at 09:42:22 am
Well there is hope for him yet!

Thanks mate..
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,898
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2021 on: Today at 09:43:24 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:24:26 am
Do we get more bad injuries than any other team? It feels like we do. However, I don't really pay attention to other sides. A lot is down to how opposition players treat out players and the refs let them get away with it. 

This season we certainly do. Something is wrong, it is too much of an outlier for it to only be bad luck. Some wires got crossed in the planning and execution of our season.
Offline shank94

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2022 on: Today at 05:13:18 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:24:50 am
He's apparently ahead of schedule so I dunno...maybe he'll play a couple of dead rubbers in May

The way the season has been going, the dead rubbers in May could end up being season defining  ;D
Online Snow

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,844
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2023 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:13:18 pm
The way the season has been going, the dead rubbers in May could end up being season defining  ;D

Arthur is going to play in the CL Final? ;D
