« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 173601 times)

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 01:34:40 pm »
we announced a new team doctor just a few days ago. I don't know if he's even on board yet, but hopefully he'll be able to step in and improve things.

I tell you what -- right now if I was another club's negotiator in a battle with LFC over a player's signature, you can be damn sure I'd be pointing him and his agent to our injury stats. "do you really want to go there and risk your career?"
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,055
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 01:36:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:34:40 pm
we announced a new team doctor just a few days ago. I don't know if he's even on board yet, but hopefully he'll be able to step in and improve things.

I tell you what -- right now if I was another club's negotiator in a battle with LFC over a player's signature, you can be damn sure I'd be pointing him and his agent to our injury stats. "do you really want to go there and risk your career?"

Really? You're an idiot if you really think players would stop coming to us over this.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:01 pm
Really? You're an idiot if you really think players would stop coming to us over this.
I'm not an idiot, thanks.  I'd say (a) you're being naive if you think this issue wouldn't come up during negotiations and (b) some players wouldn't be swayed by it.

honestly - do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,055
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm »
You are if you're coming out with crap like this. Almost trollish.  :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 01:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:41:14 pm
You are if you're coming out with crap like this. Almost trollish.  :D
erm ... bollix.  I'm not trolling anyone ffs.

you didn';t answer my question btw -
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,055
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm »
That's a bit of a diffrent topic to the one you were saying that players might not come to Liverpool Football Club because their fuckin' agent s will tell them we've got a shite Medical department currently. That's the bit I called you out on as that's idiotic. If you actually believe that  crap then prepare for us not to sign anybody for the foreseeable future.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,410
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 01:58:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:39:21 pm
I'm not an idiot, thanks.  I'd say (a) you're being naive if you think this issue wouldn't come up during negotiations and (b) some players wouldn't be swayed by it.

honestly - do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again.

Yes

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

https://www.newcastleworld.com/sport/football/newcastle-united/the-brutal-data-that-shows-how-injuries-impacted-newcastle-united-leeds-everton-in-202122-3715632?page=3

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 01:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:53:33 pm
That's a bit of a diffrent topic to the one you were saying that players might not come to Liverpool Football Club because their fuckin' agent s will tell them we've got a shite Medical department currently. That's the bit I called you out on as that's idiotic. If you actually believe that  crap then prepare for us not to sign anybody for the foreseeable future.

what?  how the hell is a different topic?

if you're trying to persuade a player to go to your club and not LFC, why the hell would you NOT use every trick to get it done?  it's what you're getting paid for!

and if you're player who's sincerely torn between LFC and another club, why would that NOT be a deciding factor if you see all other things being equal?

and for the 3rd time, pls answer my fucking question:
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,410
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 02:01:49 pm »
I answered for him already
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:40 pm
what?  how the hell is a different topic?

if you're trying to persuade a player to go to your club and not LFC, why the hell would you NOT use every trick to get it done?  it's what you're getting paid for!

and if you're player who's sincerely torn between LFC and another club, why would that NOT be a deciding factor if you see all other things being equal?

and for the 3rd time, pls answer my fucking question:
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?
https://www.theshedend.com/topic/35707-injury-and-fitness-concerns/

Feels like this is becoming a bit like all fans thinking their club is terrible at set pieces
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 02:01:49 pm
I answered for him already
missed it.
I'm aware of that site but it only shows current injuries, not repeats / breakdowns after being given the all-clear.

still waiting to see Samie's answer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,055
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Haha thank you me old chum Lobo.  ;D

I was about to post that table.   :D

I about to watch my Fez boys play, that's the answer you'll get for now.  :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 02:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:02:31 pm
https://www.theshedend.com/topic/35707-injury-and-fitness-concerns/

Feels like this is becoming a bit like all fans thinking their club is terrible at set pieces
I can't get at that site (adblocker).

does it show stats for repeat injuries, like we've been having  all season (or longer)?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Haha thank you me old chum Lobo.  ;D

I was about to post that table.   :D

I about to watch my Fez boys play, that's the answer you'll get for now.  :D

repeat of what I said to Lobo:
I'm aware of that site but it only shows current injuries, not repeats / breakdowns after being given the all-clear.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:05:18 pm
I can't get at that site (adblocker).

does it show stats for repeat injuries, like we've been having  all season (or longer)?

This is the first post

Quote
November 13 in General Chelsea FC

Scott Harris
Scott Harris
Posted November 13
This is something that has become a huge concern at the club. For the past 3 seasons we have been watching our players get pulled off game after game with injuries, to the point where we can't seem to go 2 games without at least one of our subs being used on an injured player.

I have also noticed that our players can't seem to play at a high tempo at all. When they try, they either break down with injury or they can't sustain it for long periods. Every other team in the league seems to play with a lot of energy and pace, but we are so slow and look dead on our feet.

Surely this isn't normal. You can be unlucky, it happens to every club now and again, but 3 years on the trot?

Our schedule compared to other teams has been a bit hectic, but we also have a much bigger squad than most, so I am not sure that can be used as an excuse. It feels like the team is ill-prepared for the physical requirements of the game at this level.
Also, I men's you could just look at what's happene to James, Chilwell, Pulisic, Fofana off the top of my head this season, Kante as well.

Spurs are another, Conte was shittong on their medical department in public earlier this year and if you search for its the same kind of comments we have about how long is a player really put for with players like Romero, Kulusevski and Bentancur getting injured recently recently. They're just two I remember seeing comments for. Sure if you search it'll be the same for periods with other clubs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 