Offline Snow

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,800
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:55:29 pm
Yeah same with me. I started playing again aftyer 8 weeks but took a while to fully heal. Hoping it is similar with Diaz & nothing shows in the scan

You just know it wont be something of nothing, not the eat this season is going.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 05:59:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:15:51 pm
Anyone on here who has suffered the holy trinity of PCL, ACL and MCL injuries?
My sister did.

She did get back to first team football too.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 09:47:53 pm »
Diaz having surgery apparently. Out until March.
Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm »
So we opted against surgery, he came back to training but now needs surgery and is out for even longer?
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,592
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm »
Negligence. Shite news.
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,405
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm »
If true that really is poor, just seem desperate to make things harder for ourselves
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,045
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
Ah fuck.

Our medical department needs a serious overhaul.  ::)
Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm »
If thats true, thats so poor from us! How can we decide against surgery and now he needs surgery? Incompetence.
Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm »
Fucks sake. Serious questions over our medical department these days.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
If thats true, thats so poor from us! How can we decide against surgery and now he needs surgery? Incompetence.
That will have been the opinion of a specialist knee surgeon..

He may have a bit of cartlidge too or something
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
That will have been the opinion of a specialist knee surgeon..

He may have a bit of cartlidge too or something

I mean the fact we have quite clearly rushed him back.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,701
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm
Negligence. Shite news.

We've got no club doctor. We're trying to wing it with academy staff.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,322
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
I mean the fact we have quite clearly rushed him back.
Eh? Clearly?

How do you work that out?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,572
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 pm »
Its like we are run by amateurs
Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm
Eh? Clearly?

How do you work that out?

Only had a club doctor for about 2 weeks haha 😂😂😂
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 10:10:32 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
I mean the fact we have quite clearly rushed him back.

He's not been rushed back. Has been doing light training for weeks, building up his fitness. All injured players are doing rehab work, they aren't sat around playing Fifa.

He's obviously had a reaction, it can happen, knees are very complex. Easy to say he should have had surgury in the first place now but he will have seen a top knee surgeon and we'll have taken that advice at the time.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,917
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 10:11:31 pm »
That decision to extend the contract with the Zone7 AI injury prevention company is looking great. Those tech bros were selling woo
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm »
Yeah this critical of the club is silly. Its specialist knee surgeons who will advise on whether surgery is the best call.
Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm »
Out until March rumours.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,103
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm »
You would imagine the decision not to operate came from an actual surgeon so not something you can blame the club. Or maybe we are using shit surgeons.
Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,268
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
Are we allowed to be annoyed and feel sorry for him now?
Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm »
Were just cursed arent we 🤣
Offline Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,056
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 11:07:24 pm »
Wow that's really shit news, all these injuries can't just be on the players this season
Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 11:07:24 pm
Wow that's really shit news, all these injuries can't just be on the players this season

Something is clearly wrong within the medical dept. Shocking season.
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,426
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:32:05 pm
You would imagine the decision not to operate came from an actual surgeon so not something you can blame the club. Or maybe we are using shit surgeons.
Maybe they asked Nicola Sturgeon thinking she was a surgeon. Something's definitely fishy...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1945 on: Yesterday at 11:54:09 pm »

If I'm not mistaken Diaz is not the only player who was allowed to get back to training only to suffer a setback. Did we make changes at our medical department the past two years ?
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,985
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1946 on: Yesterday at 11:54:21 pm »
By James Pearce

Quote
Luis Diaz has left Liverpools training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

The Colombia international only returned to parts of team training on Tuesday following eight weeks on the sidelines.

However, he since complained of discomfort in the same knee and the decision was taken for him to return to the UK. He will now undergo a scan to determine the extent of the problem with Jurgen Klopp facing an anxious wait.

Klopp said: Its all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here. Whats not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.

The 25-year-old hasnt featured since the defeat to Arsenal in early October and is now a major doubt for Liverpools festive schedule.
Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 02:00:12 am »
No club does injury crisis quite like Liverpool Football Club
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 02:12:20 am »
Fucking gutted,our physio department is shit.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,792
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 02:16:12 am »
I think i'll wait for some official announcement before taking the Interweb version as gospel.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,552
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 02:26:53 am »
Now now, mustn't criticise the club unless we are surgeons with inside access to all the info, I mean just because we have loads of players who are injured most of the time and take way longer to come back than expected and frequently suffer "setbacks"...
Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,287
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 03:12:35 am »
We seem to be pretty prudent when it comes to getting people in to improve specific areas whether it's transfers or throw ins. Hopefully we can pull something off here as it definitely seems like we are struggling in the medical department.
Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 03:24:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:26:53 am
Now now, mustn't criticise the club unless we are surgeons with inside access to all the info, I mean just because we have loads of players who are injured most of the time and take way longer to come back than expected and frequently suffer "setbacks"...

Who has taken way longer than expected?

You can blame Klopp, Ljinders, Kornmayer, the physios, the lack of a club doctor etc but none of those people would have been qualified to advise whether Díaz needed surgury or not. It's pointless trying to pin the blame on someone (maybe Partey).
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 05:09:22 am »
Spend the Bellingham money on a physio experts...
Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 05:33:17 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:16:12 am
I think i'll wait for some official announcement before taking the Interweb version as gospel.

Nothing to wait for mate. The guy that basically announced he was signing for Liverpool (Colombian reporter) has already said he needs surgery and is out until March.
Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 05:39:24 am »
Massive blow to our chances of top 4 in my opinion. We were basically using the same 3 forwards for weeks before the break and now were back to that again and we have to get through the busy festive period when we actually cant keep playing them all the time. Its just not great is it. We just cant catch a break with all these injuries. I dont know whether it is the training methods, the medical department or what but its incredibly frustrating.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 05:54:12 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:39:24 am
Massive blow to our chances of top 4 in my opinion. We were basically using the same 3 forwards for weeks before the break and now were back to that again and we have to get through the busy festive period when we actually cant keep playing them all the time. Its just not great is it. We just cant catch a break with all these injuries. I dont know whether it is the training methods, the medical department or what but its incredibly frustrating.
It's not the only season that happened to us either... It seems like even muscle injuries are contagious at Liverpool...

We just signed a doctor, but I'd give him card blanche to revamp the physio / fitness / medical department, whatever is needed. We can't afford to have a team of Keitas, Chambos, Matips, jones, now Luchos...
