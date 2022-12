Massive blow to our chances of top 4 in my opinion. We were basically using the same 3 forwards for weeks before the break and now we’re back to that again and we have to get through the busy festive period when we actually can’t keep playing them all the time. It’s just not great is it. We just can’t catch a break with all these injuries. I don’t know whether it is the training methods, the medical department or what but it’s incredibly frustrating.