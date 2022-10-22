Massive blow to our chances of top 4 in my opinion. We were basically using the same 3 forwards for weeks before the break and now were back to that again and we have to get through the busy festive period when we actually cant keep playing them all the time. Its just not great is it. We just cant catch a break with all these injuries. I dont know whether it is the training methods, the medical department or what but its incredibly frustrating.
It's not the only season that happened to us either... It seems like even muscle injuries are contagious at Liverpool...
We just signed a doctor, but I'd give him card blanche to revamp the physio / fitness / medical department, whatever is needed. We can't afford to have a team of Keitas, Chambos, Matips, jones, now Luchos...