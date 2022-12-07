« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

danscib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 03:48:23 pm
Worth remembering the amount of injuries Gerrard had around a similar age as Curtis
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 04:00:40 pm
Quote from: Classycara on November 19, 2022, 12:38:16 pm
Still no word on what was ailing Jones causing him to miss the last two games. Likely got some injury, if not another recurrence of stress fracture,but maybe trying not to draw attention to it while we have no games
Quote from: JasonF on November 19, 2022, 12:46:27 pm
Here he is two days ago. Pretty suspicious how they cut off the image of his leg below the knee. He's obviously wearing a protective boot.

Or, you know, maybe he's not injured at all, which would probably make more sense than us keeping a serious injury quiet. Ljinders was asked about injuries and no mention of Jones.
Quote from: newterp on November 19, 2022, 12:57:18 pm
More likely FSG do not want news of Jones injury to get out there right before sale. Multiple billions of dollars could be riding on this.
Oops! Bit quick to cast aspersions fellas, as if there was some kind of conspiracy theory
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 08:43:49 pm


Theyve photoshopped the leg cast out!
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 08:47:40 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 08:43:49 pm


Theyve photoshopped the leg cast out!

Never mind the leg cant theyve photoshopped someone elses legs on to Curtis. Look fat too pale, skinny and hairless.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 08:58:26 pm
Matip looking at him in disgust as if to say youre far too injury prone you waster
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 09:05:39 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 08:58:26 pm
Matip looking at him in disgust as if to say youre far too injury prone you waster

Disgust? He's actually looking on in admiration and saying, the young padawan is learning how to be as injury prone as I am.
Classycara

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 10:34:49 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December  7, 2022, 08:43:49 pm


Theyve photoshopped the leg cast out!
Yah the protective boot/leg cast imagined out of nowhere was an odd shout!
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
December 7, 2022, 11:27:02 pm
He is in trainers rather than boots though.
Machae

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
Melo travelled too, don't know how far he is on his rehabilitation though
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:41:43 pm
Melo travelled too, don't know how far he is on his rehabilitation though

I think he tore his quad in October and it's a 4 month recovery so probably not available until February.
RedBec1993

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:33:44 pm
Diaz suffered a set back absolutely fantastic 😫😫😫😫
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:34:30 pm
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:36:10 pm
This is going to be one of those ons where he needs the operation after all isnt it???
DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:36:46 pm
Sickening but will no doubt be the first of many for us with this "intense" training camp.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:37:38 pm
What did Diaz do in first place ??
naYoRHa2b

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:46:08 pm
Not sure it's bad luck at this point.
Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:47:22 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:46:08 pm
Not sure it's bad luck at this point.

It say's he complained of discomfort. i don;t know how you can blame the medical team on that.
amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:47:54 pm
Really shit for him. Looked so happy in training the last few days.
Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:52:17 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:54 pm
Really shit for him. Looked so happy in training the last few days.

We literally dont know whats up with him.
tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:54:59 pm
Fucking hell.
