Still no word on what was ailing Jones causing him to miss the last two games. Likely got some injury, if not another recurrence of stress fracture,but maybe trying not to draw attention to it while we have no games
Here he is two days ago. Pretty suspicious how they cut off the image of his leg below the knee. He's obviously wearing a protective boot.Or, you know, maybe he's not injured at all, which would probably make more sense than us keeping a serious injury quiet. Ljinders was asked about injuries and no mention of Jones.
More likely FSG do not want news of Jones injury to get out there right before sale. Multiple billions of dollars could be riding on this.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Theyve photoshopped the leg cast out!
Matip looking at him in disgust as if to say youre far too injury prone you waster
Melo travelled too, don't know how far he is on his rehabilitation though
Not sure it's bad luck at this point.
Really shit for him. Looked so happy in training the last few days.
