Not heard anything about Ramsay or Jones but given how Klopp said Konaté couldn't take the smile off his face after his world cup call up, I think we're just being cautious for the players benefit. It's probably one of those knocks that he could have played through but we decided not to risk it (for him).



I thought this, and i know a lot of people will take the attitude of "we shouldn't be resting players to play for their countries", but i think this sort of thing probably goes a long way with players in respect of being happy playing here and under Klopp. Pretty much everything we've achieved in recent years comes down to us having such a close knit, happy squad and things like this will only help with that.