I was thinking about our injury issues, and did a breakdown of our injured players and their causes.



Injury prone players

Matip (first choice center back)

Gomez (second choice center back)

Konate (third choice center back)

Thiago (first choice midfielder)

Keita (first choice midfielder)

Ox (third choice midfielder)

Melo (n choice midfielder)



Players who play alot due to overreliance and are at risk of fatigue injury

Jota (first choice attacker)

Hendo (first choice midfielder)

Fabinho (first choice midfielder)

Robertson (first choice wing back)



Players who get injured due to club training regime (muscular type injuries)

Nunez (second choice attacker)

Ramsay (second choice wing back)



Players who got injured due to unluckiness

Diaz (first choice attacker)



First three factors are controllable factors, while the last factor is based off luck. So I don't think our injury issues in 2022 and 2020 is based off being unlucky.



For the first factor, injury prone players, either we know a player is injury prone and sign him thinking 'our medical department can fix him', or we sign a player, discover he is injury prone, and refuse to offload them. I feel like this is something the club can change.



For the second factor, players who play a lot due to overreliance and thus get injury through fatigue. I feel this is a mixture of responsibility from FSG and Klopp. FSG for not providing the funds for bigger squad depth, and Klopp for not pressing FSG for it.



For the third factor, the club training regime. I feel like this is also something the club can change.



In short, I think our injury issues are majorly due to a mixture of the club and FSG, but definitely not majorly due to being unlucky. Good news is since our injury issues are majorly controllable factors, so as long as we take steps to address those factors we can fix and prevent them in the future.