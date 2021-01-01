« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1760 on: Today at 06:44:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:20:48 am
Kostas Tsimikas and Calvin Ramsay, who were both pictured taking part in training, were not spotted boarding the plane to Amsterdam.

... please ... don't tell me .....

Both on the bench.


Gegenpresser101

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1761 on: Today at 06:52:41 pm
I was thinking about our injury issues, and did a breakdown of our injured players and their causes.

Injury prone players
Matip (first choice center back)
Gomez (second choice center back)
Konate (third choice center back)
Thiago (first choice midfielder)
Keita (first choice midfielder)
Ox (third choice midfielder)
Melo (n choice midfielder)

Players who play alot due to overreliance and are at risk of fatigue injury
Jota (first choice attacker)
Hendo (first choice midfielder)
Fabinho (first choice midfielder)
Robertson (first choice wing back)

Players who get injured due to club training regime (muscular type injuries)
Nunez (second choice attacker)
Ramsay (second choice wing back)

Players who got injured due to unluckiness
Diaz (first choice attacker)

First three factors are controllable factors, while the last factor is based off luck. So I don't think our injury issues in 2022 and 2020 is based off being unlucky.

For the first factor, injury prone players, either we know a player is injury prone and sign him thinking 'our medical department can fix him', or we sign a player, discover he is injury prone, and refuse to offload them. I feel like this is something the club can change.

For the second factor, players who play a lot due to overreliance and thus get injury through fatigue. I feel this is a mixture of responsibility from FSG and Klopp. FSG for not providing the funds for bigger squad depth, and Klopp for not pressing FSG for it.

For the third factor, the club training regime. I feel like this is also something the club can change.

In short, I think our injury issues are majorly due to a mixture of the club and FSG, but definitely not majorly due to being unlucky. Good news is since our injury issues are majorly controllable factors, so as long as we take steps to address those factors we can fix and prevent them in the future.   
rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1762 on: Today at 06:54:13 pm
I don't even know what order our centrebacks go in beyond VVD since they're unavailable for so many matches, often at the same time.
Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1763 on: Today at 06:55:28 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:52:41 pm
I was thinking about our injury issues, and did a breakdown of our injured players and their causes.

Injury prone players
Matip (first choice center back)
Gomez (second choice center back)
Konate (third choice center back)
Thiago (first choice midfielder)
Keita (first choice midfielder)
Ox (third choice midfielder)
Melo (n choice midfielder)

Players who play alot due to overreliance and are at risk of fatigue injury
Jota (first choice attacker)
Hendo (first choice midfielder)
Fabinho (first choice midfielder)
Robertson (first choice wing back)

Players who get injured due to club training regime (muscular type injuries)
Nunez (second choice attacker)
Ramsay (second choice wing back)

Players who got injured due to unluckiness
Diaz (first choice attacker)

First three factors are controllable factors, while the last factor is based off luck. So I don't think our injury issues in 2022 and 2020 is based off being unlucky.

For the first factor, injury prone players, either we know a player is injury prone and sign him thinking 'our medical department can fix him', or we sign a player, discover he is injury prone, and refuse to offload them. I feel like this is something the club can change.

For the second factor, players who play a lot due to overreliance and thus get injury through fatigue. I feel this is a mixture of responsibility from FSG and Klopp. FSG for not providing the funds for bigger squad depth, and Klopp for not pressing FSG for it.

For the third factor, the club training regime. I feel like this is also something the club can change.

In short, I think our injury issues are majorly due to a mixture of the club and FSG, but definitely not majorly due to being unlucky. Good news is since our injury issues are majorly controllable factors, so as long as we take steps to address those factors we can fix and prevent them in the future.

You should get straight on the phone.
RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1764 on: Today at 06:57:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:44:06 pm
Both on the bench.

Must have Bergkamp'd it via the Eurostar
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1765 on: Today at 07:03:20 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:57:09 pm
Must have Bergkamp'd it via the Eurostar

Kostas travelled over on the back of a shark.


Gegenpresser101

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1766 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:55:28 pm
You should get straight on the phone.
Thiago answered but couldn't hear me properly due to ear infection.
JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1767 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 06:52:41 pm
I was thinking about our injury issues, and did a breakdown of our injured players and their causes.

Injury prone players
Matip (first choice center back)
Gomez (second choice center back)
Konate (third choice center back)
Thiago (first choice midfielder)
Keita (first choice midfielder)
Ox (third choice midfielder)
Melo (n choice midfielder)

Players who play alot due to overreliance and are at risk of fatigue injury
Jota (first choice attacker)
Hendo (first choice midfielder)
Fabinho (first choice midfielder)
Robertson (first choice wing back)

Players who get injured due to club training regime (muscular type injuries)
Nunez (second choice attacker)
Ramsay (second choice wing back)

Players who got injured due to unluckiness
Diaz (first choice attacker)

First three factors are controllable factors, while the last factor is based off luck. So I don't think our injury issues in 2022 and 2020 is based off being unlucky.

For the first factor, injury prone players, either we know a player is injury prone and sign him thinking 'our medical department can fix him', or we sign a player, discover he is injury prone, and refuse to offload them. I feel like this is something the club can change.

For the second factor, players who play a lot due to overreliance and thus get injury through fatigue. I feel this is a mixture of responsibility from FSG and Klopp. FSG for not providing the funds for bigger squad depth, and Klopp for not pressing FSG for it.

For the third factor, the club training regime. I feel like this is also something the club can change.

In short, I think our injury issues are majorly due to a mixture of the club and FSG, but definitely not majorly due to being unlucky. Good news is since our injury issues are majorly controllable factors, so as long as we take steps to address those factors we can fix and prevent them in the future.   

Núñez hasn't been injured yet. Klopp was told he was only fit to play 20 mins one game due to DOMS, then he was taken off after 60 mins with a tight hamstring, then he was rested for the next game for the same reason (Klopp said he could have played if it'd been the following day).

Bad timing for us but you can't blame that on training, that's just being sensible and trying to avoid more injuries when we're already depleted in attack.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1768 on: Today at 07:07:05 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:03:20 pm
Kostas travelled over on the back of a shark.

They got the boat over:



Gegenpresser101

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1769 on: Today at 07:09:01 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:05:50 pm
Núñez hasn't been injured yet. Klopp was told he was only fit to play 20 mins one game due to DOMS, then he was taken off after 60 mins with a tight hamstring, then he was rested for the next game for the same reason (Klopp said he could have played if it'd been the following day).

Bad timing for us but you can't blame that on training, that's just being sensible and trying to avoid more injuries when we're already depleted in attack.
Oh I thought DOMS was due to training? Coz I often get DOMS when I do intense workouts or play long games.

Anyways, even taking out Nunez, the main big picture of what I mentioned still stands.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1770 on: Today at 07:13:10 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:05:50 pm
Núñez hasn't been injured yet. Klopp was told he was only fit to play 20 mins one game due to DOMS, then he was taken off after 60 mins with a tight hamstring, then he was rested for the next game for the same reason (Klopp said he could have played if it'd been the following day).

Bad timing for us but you can't blame that on training, that's just being sensible and trying to avoid more injuries when we're already depleted in attack.

And Ramsay arrived with an injury not injured during training.

I can see the sense in the over play/injury argument but with Jota he continued to play as Diaz was missing due to the deliberate injury inflicted by Partey.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1771 on: Today at 07:15:56 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 07:05:50 pm
Núñez hasn't been injured yet. Klopp was told he was only fit to play 20 mins one game due to DOMS, then he was taken off after 60 mins with a tight hamstring, then he was rested for the next game for the same reason (Klopp said he could have played if it'd been the following day).

Bad timing for us but you can't blame that on training, that's just being sensible and trying to avoid more injuries when we're already depleted in attack.

It's a consequence of injuries though as the Jota injury the previous week meant we couldn't risk another to a forward. Plus Firmino would have been earmarked for a rest himself after starting Sunday and Wednesday but had to go again along with Mo and both were sluggish.

At the same time though Nunez not playing against Forest basically cost us 3 points, so maybe Jurgen would have rather have took the risk. Nunez didn't travel to Forest and then Thiago gets ill over night. Had Thiago played we may still have had enough to grind out the win.

Wednesday night followed by early Saturday kick off is never ideal but Klopp has pointed that out to BT enough times already. Forest had the extra day as well.


Gegenpresser101

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1772 on: Today at 07:16:33 pm
So ya'll don't think our injuries are due to training regime/heavy preseason type of thing?

Personally I'm not too sure regarding the training thing myself. But I am pretty certain on the first two points regarding injury prone players and overplaying players.
MPowerYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1773 on: Today at 07:27:16 pm
We buy injury prone players and hope we can miraculously heal them.

Why do we do this? Because they are cheaper than alternatives.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1774 on: Today at 07:29:23 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 07:16:33 pm
So ya'll don't think our injuries are due to training regime/heavy preseason type of thing?

Personally I'm not too sure regarding the training thing myself. But I am pretty certain on the first two points regarding injury prone players and overplaying players.

I dont think there is any one reason for the injuries.

Last season Keita and Matip were regularly available, reverted back to norm this season, but our overall injury picture last season was decent. A long season culminating in the unsuccessful CL Final held in an almost funereal atmosphere couldnt have helped.

Injury prone players will be liable to injuries and then other players are overplayed. This season it seems to effect the midfield probably due to their age and two of them permanently carrying injuries.

Training and injury management. Who knows.

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1775 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 07:27:16 pm
We buy injury prone players and hope we can miraculously heal them.

Why do we do this? Because they are cheaper than alternatives.

So Thiago?


JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1776 on: Today at 07:31:01 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 07:09:01 pm
Oh I thought DOMS was due to training? Coz I often get DOMS when I do intense workouts or play long games.

Anyways, even taking out Nunez, the main big picture of what I mentioned still stands.

DOMS can obviously be uncomfortable and limiting but I think classifying it as an injury is a bit of a stretch. He's probably still getting used to the intensity here and that's why he's getting thigs like DOMS and tight hamstrings despite limited minutes on the pitch but that's just something that he'll have to deal with. If we don't train with intensity then you can't expect to see it on a matchday either.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:15:56 pm
It's a consequence of injuries though as the Jota injury the previous week meant we couldn't risk another to a forward. Plus Firmino would have been earmarked for a rest himself after starting Sunday and Wednesday but had to go again along with Mo and both were sluggish.

At the same time though Nunez not playing against Forest basically cost us 3 points, so maybe Jurgen would have rather have took the risk. Nunez didn't travel to Forest and then Thiago gets ill over night. Had Thiago played we may still have had enough to grind out the win.

Wednesday night followed by early Saturday kick off is never ideal but Klopp has pointed that out to BT enough times already. Forest had the extra day as well.

You could tell in yesterdays press conference that Klopp was frustrated. He brought up the thing about players only being allowed to play 20 minutes again and he brought up Ox and Keita not being in the CL squad as he was told they wouldn't be back in time to play.

I said on Saturday I think there's an alternate universe where Núñez starts the game, we win and he gets injured for a month. That would have been cooler in the short term but a real struggle for the next month with no Díaz or Jota available. I think Klopp disliked it just as much as the fans do but you can see why we have to be careful especially with the attackers now.
MPowerYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1777 on: Today at 07:32:10 pm
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1778 on: Today at 07:33:22 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 07:32:10 pm
Cheap - £20-25m

but its a short list. Im not aware Liverpool have this habit of buying injury prone players, cos they are cheap.

