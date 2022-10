Just listening to TAW and there was a comment about our best midfielders (Thiago) being of the age where we have to manage there minutes, our prime midfielders in terms of age are hugely injury prone and then you have kids. That's not right to be in that position. Then you have Fabinho who looks fucked





No club doctor as well apparently? And being so risk averse for players getting injured but they're getting injured anyway so it's not even working



It's not their faults but the £90m and the £250k/week in wages that went on Ox and Keita is what's hurt us. If they were playing 50 games between them - the minimum you'd expect from players of their age - then our midfield would look well stocked.It's been evident for some time that they can't do that but FSG don't seem willing to carry them and add further midfielders. Both will almost certainly be gone this summer so it feels like it's a crossroads for FSG to either dig deep and sort the midfield or cheap out and leave Klopp to manage a slow decline similar to Wenger's final years.