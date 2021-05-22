« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43] 44   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 152838 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1680 on: October 22, 2022, 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 22, 2022, 04:26:24 pm
Lose to Ajax by more than 1 goal and we are very likely out. We would have to beat Napoli by better than 4-1 at Anfield or hope Rangers beat Ajax

No, wed still be 3 ahead of Ajax and therefore would just need a point against Napoli, not that Id be brimming with confidence. We have two bites of the cherry to qualify essentially but it is still a big game midweek.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1681 on: October 22, 2022, 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 22, 2022, 04:32:52 pm
From Andrew Beasley of this parish.



That is wild. A total of 19 first team injuries and it's not even Halloween yet. How they expect us to compete when we have this track record is beyond my comprehension. A total shitshow
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1682 on: October 22, 2022, 05:27:51 pm »
We really need a reset both in terms of players coming back but also in our approach to training and recovery during the world cup. It really is a mess what has happened with the injuries but also in the conditioning of the available players- they are either playing with injuries or look absolutely gassed

The whole medical, rehabilitation, recovery and fitness departments need a review and overhaul
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,254
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1683 on: October 22, 2022, 06:07:37 pm »
Tune in next week when Virgil will be out with a stomach bug, Ox will have no doubt picked up a knock from today, someone will have picked up an injury in training, and a player that's due back in the squad will have a 'setback'.

I reckon our medical team are probably on the City payroll  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1684 on: October 22, 2022, 06:31:23 pm »
Quote from: keyop on October 22, 2022, 06:07:37 pm
I reckon our medical team are probably on the City payroll  ;D
I've stopped myself speculating on that - tongue in cheek - a few times, to avoid opening up a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,912
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1685 on: October 22, 2022, 06:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 22, 2022, 04:32:52 pm
From Andrew Beasley of this parish.


he forgot Nunez's red card.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1686 on: October 22, 2022, 07:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 22, 2022, 04:32:52 pm
From Andrew Beasley of this parish.



It's crazy that we're only in October and players have had multiple separate muscular injuries. Jota, Matip, Curtis. Konate injured a few games into his return post knee-injury. Gives me zero faith that when these players eventually do come back from their injuries they will actually remain fit. We're now seeing previously robust players pick up muscle injuries - Diaz, Nunez (who has barely even played), Robertson. We do have too many players who simply aren't durable enough, but there is also clearly something very wrong with our conditioning.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,268
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1687 on: October 22, 2022, 07:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on October 22, 2022, 07:05:29 pm
It's crazy that we're only in October and players have had multiple separate muscular injuries. Jota, Matip, Curtis. Konate injured a few games into his return post knee-injury. Gives me zero faith that when these players eventually do come back from their injuries they will actually remain fit. We're now seeing previously robust players pick up muscle injuries - Diaz, Nunez (who has barely even played), Robertson. We do have too many players who simply aren't durable enough, but there is also clearly something very wrong with our conditioning.

Diaz and Robbo sdidnt have muscular injuries did they?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1688 on: October 22, 2022, 07:09:39 pm »
I could be way wrong here, but I don't recall Klopp ever addressing the "macro" issue with the repeated injuries in any press conferences.

has he even been asked a question along the lines "Just exactly WTF is going on at the AXA, Jurgen?"

Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1689 on: October 22, 2022, 07:28:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 22, 2022, 07:08:29 pm
Diaz and Robbo sdidnt have muscular injuries did they?

Ah yes sorry, good spot.

Still worried by the number of muscular injuries though.
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 am »
Losing Thiago and Nunez randomly, so soon after losing Jota in the last minute last weekend, was a massive massive blow this week.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 12:49:11 pm »
This caught my eye on LFC Reddit.


Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 01:01:08 pm »
The club were doing a lot of patting themselves on the back last season about injury prevention and fixing what went wrong the year before. A lot of self-congratulatory type articles in the likes of the Athletic, fanfare over the 'injury prevention' medic who was brought in last season.

I don't think there's any one reason behind what's gone wrong, there's a list of things. Like in 20/21 injuries also have an accumulative effect. As an example, if Diaz isn't injured at Arsenal (and that was just a bad challenge) then Jota probably doesn't stay on for 100 minutes against City and although it wasn't wise anyway, he wouldn't have had to. Or Matip having to play a lot more, rather than being rotated with Konate who gets injured the week before the season starts and plays one game and breaks down again. Jota's initial injury also happens in a pointless international in June and stopped him getting a pre-season.

In reality the medical/coaching staff haven't prepared the players properly physically for the season. Last season has took its toll mentally, but physically we didn't play many more games than City did.

Question is whether it's fixable for the World Cup reset. The players who don't go can work properly on conditioning at least, including a host of players returning from injury.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:49:11 pm
This caught my eye on LFC Reddit.



Why? It's not like the physiotherapist has suddenly made players like Salah or Keita injury prone, or paid off Everton to injure our players when he got here.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 01:09:41 pm »
I really dont know enough about the science to say if there is something systemic going on (although the lack of a club doctor is outright bizzare) but I do think even a layman could see that the age profile of our squad, so many players about to hit post peak age, following a season where we played every single game, condensed between the two shortest pre-seasons in living memory and with a World Cup in the middle of the upcoming season  the idea we could play the same players, in the same robust, physically demanding system, with no physical drop off/higher risk of injury (across an already injury prone squad) seems  optimistic at best. Outright incompetent at worst.


Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,588
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 01:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Why? It's not like the physiotherapist has suddenly made players like Salah or Keita injury prone, or paid off Everton to injure our players when he got here.

Sadly, it's all about finding someone to blame, that is the culture of today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,710
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:49:11 pm
This caught my eye on LFC Reddit.



Seems like a pretty fundamental misunderstanding of what a physio does, versus what a fitness/conditioning coach does.

Not to mention that Arsenal have had a crazy turnover in the players in their squad over that period while we've not. It's like comparing apples to a different ballpark
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 03:02:03 pm »
We wanted ODriscoll from Arsenal for the head club doctor position, no wonder Arsenal are doing well in terms of injuries, hes class and everything was agreed for him to join us. Bit joke we havent yet appointed anyone else instead of him.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 03:04:31 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 03:02:03 pm
We wanted ODriscoll from Arsenal for the head club doctor position, no wonder Arsenal are doing well in terms of injuries, hes class and everything was agreed for him to join us. Bit joke we havent yet appointed anyone else instead of him.

Arsenal may be doing well in terms of injuries but it would have been interesting to see how ODriscoll would have dealt with the Diaz injury caused by Partey rolling over him? >:(
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 03:16:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:04:31 pm
Arsenal may be doing well in terms of injuries but it would have been interesting to see how ODriscoll would have dealt with the Diaz injury caused by Partey rolling over him? >:(

Yeah I still cant get over it, hes such a massive cnt, cant believe hes allowed to play still
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 03:31:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:49:11 pm
This caught my eye on LFC Reddit.




I thought we got the Bayern conditioning team a few years back then started winning everything  :-\
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 01:09:41 pm
I really dont know enough about the science to say if there is something systemic going on (although the lack of a club doctor is outright bizzare) but I do think even a layman could see that the age profile of our squad, so many players about to hit post peak age, following a season where we played every single game, condensed between the two shortest pre-seasons in living memory and with a World Cup in the middle of the upcoming season  the idea we could play the same players, in the same robust, physically demanding system, with no physical drop off/higher risk of injury (across an already injury prone squad) seems  optimistic at best. Outright incompetent at worst.

It's all a bit 1991. We went through the same thing with the end of Kenny's reign and then Souness messed up the transition then (not helped with the 3 foreigner rule). Jurgen is well capable of guiding through that change. I think he recognises now he should have acted quicker with the midfield, and perhaps not been ruthless enough, but he has to be backed properly by the owners.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,336
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 03:48:41 pm »
Quote from: kcbworth on Yesterday at 03:31:25 pm
I thought we got the Bayern conditioning team a few years back then started winning everything  :-\

thats sort of the point no? Kronmayer came from Bayern (as did Mona the nutritionist) and indeed seemed to have a hugely positive effect. And for sure we didnt seem to have these mad injury issues then. We all remember the idiots and their inhaler shouts as they couldnt stand seeing Liverpool win - that was because we went through 2/3 intense seasons without being ravaged by injuries. And Kronmeyer was here at that time too. So the suggestion being that he isnt the one to blame (I am guessing hes getting a lot of stick or something - I dont go on LFC reddit!)
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 05:45:44 pm »
If a teams wants to be expansive and on top of teams at this level teams need unbelievable players to execute. The option of plug and play has to be there. The right players have to be available, if they're not the teams will look unbalanced.

The amount of injuries we have don't allow us to do that and they prevent us from creating ANY consistency.

It's not a surprise that in the covid season we fell off the cliff. This season it's not surprising we're struggling, we have SO MANY injuries. Man City got knocked out of the champions league last year because Kyle Walker wasn't fit. We beat them this year and they didn't have walker, we beat the in the League Cup last year because they played a weakened team.

The volume of injuries is a huge problem. We should have 2 more premier leagues and another champions league, but don't because of injuries. We would be pushing for the title, but injuries are preventing that. All teams get injuries, but we seem to get to a point where we're missing half a team. Insanity!
Logged

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 06:05:16 pm »
Quote from: cdav on October 22, 2022, 05:27:51 pm
We really need a reset both in terms of players coming back but also in our approach to training and recovery during the world cup. It really is a mess what has happened with the injuries but also in the conditioning of the available players- they are either playing with injuries or look absolutely gassed

The whole medical, rehabilitation, recovery and fitness departments need a review and overhaul

Weren't most of them brought in by Klopp to replace the previous department staff that were said to be needing an overhaul?

I think it's likely that Klopp is part of the problem in this case. We know he favors intensity in matches and in training, and it's been said that this summer was the toughest preseason they've ever had (maybe it wasn't, maybe it was just tougher for the players bc they're getting older, but it most likely wasn't less tough) despite the compressed schedule.

His Dortmund teams had a lot of injuries too. Just seems to be part of the package that you bargain for with him. Like overclocking a CPU, perhaps -- you get more top-end production, but you lose something in reliability and lifespan.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 06:09:52 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 06:05:16 pm
Weren't most of them brought in by Klopp to replace the previous department staff that were said to be needing an overhaul?

I think it's likely that Klopp is part of the problem in this case. We know he favors intensity in matches and in training, and it's been said that this summer was the toughest preseason they've ever had (maybe it wasn't, maybe it was just tougher for the players bc they're getting older, but it most likely wasn't less tough) despite the compressed schedule.

His Dortmund teams had a lot of injuries too. Just seems to be part of the package that you bargain for with him. Like overclocking a CPU, perhaps -- you get more top-end production, but you lose something in reliability and lifespan.

You hop from thread to thread just to criticise Klopp.

Weird.
Logged

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 06:12:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:09:52 pm
You hop from thread to thread just to criticise Klopp.

Weird.

You hop from thread to thread just to criticize me.

Weird.

Did you have anything to add or to comment on re: what I actually wrote?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 06:13:36 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 06:12:10 pm
You hop from thread to thread just to criticize me.

Weird.

Did you have anything to add or to comment on re: what I actually wrote?

Not really. Your constant sniping at Klopp is really starting to grate.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1708 on: Yesterday at 06:16:59 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Yesterday at 06:05:16 pm
Weren't most of them brought in by Klopp to replace the previous department staff that were said to be needing an overhaul?

I think it's likely that Klopp is part of the problem in this case. We know he favors intensity in matches and in training, and it's been said that this summer was the toughest preseason they've ever had (maybe it wasn't, maybe it was just tougher for the players bc they're getting older, but it most likely wasn't less tough) despite the compressed schedule.

His Dortmund teams had a lot of injuries too. Just seems to be part of the package that you bargain for with him. Like overclocking a CPU, perhaps -- you get more top-end production, but you lose something in reliability and lifespan.

Which club do you support?

Haven't you got anything better to do with your time?
Logged

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1709 on: Yesterday at 06:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 06:16:59 pm
Which club do you support?

Haven't you got anything better to do with your time?

I support Liverpool, presumably same as most here.

Did you have anything to take issue with or add with regard to the content of my post?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,336
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1710 on: Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm »
Dortmund have far more injures these days than they ever did under jürgen Klopp, its a running joke with the fans in the league, they constantly have big issues with injuries.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm
Dortmund have far more injures these days than they ever did under jürgen Klopp, its a running joke with the fans in the league, they constantly have big issues with injuries.
Haaland being a good example.  He missed 95 days through three separate injuries last season but in the apparently higher intensity Premier League he has yet to have suffered so much as a knock.

The problem seems to be that we suffer a few injuries and that reduces our potential to rotate.  Others then get overplayed because we have such an intense schedule and they get injuries.  We never really seem to catch up and the opportunities for actually resting players become incredibly rare (apart from left-back our team has pretty much picked itself solely on availability since about week two of the season).

That's only a problem that's on Klopp if you think we can be successful playing any other way than very high intensity football.  My view is that with our resources and with what we're up against we wouldn't have won a single trophy under any other manager or playing any other way.  It's a theory that will sadly be tested before too long.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,775
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 02:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Why? It's not like the physiotherapist has suddenly made players like Salah or Keita injury prone, or paid off Everton to injure our players when he got here.

Whats your surname son?

I dont think its always fair to put two and two together in things like this when we dont really know anything if what goes on behind the scenes.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 03:16:10 pm »
Almost like FSG making cuts to the medical team was a bad idea.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,336
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:10 pm
Almost like FSG making cuts to the medical team was a bad idea.

I admit I dont follow the ins and outs of the training and medical staff much! So who is it that got ousted?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,613
  • JFT 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 03:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:09:03 pm
Whats your surname son?

I dont think its always fair to put two and two together in things like this when we dont really know anything if what goes on behind the scenes.

De Burgh.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:04:31 pm
Arsenal may be doing well in terms of injuries but it would have been interesting to see how ODriscoll would have dealt with the Diaz injury caused by Partey rolling over him? >:(

How many games did the arse play last season?
No European football and out early in the fa cup.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 06:58:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:07:00 pm
Haaland being a good example.  He missed 95 days through three separate injuries last season but in the apparently higher intensity Premier League he has yet to have suffered so much as a knock.

The problem seems to be that we suffer a few injuries and that reduces our potential to rotate.  Others then get overplayed because we have such an intense schedule and they get injuries.  We never really seem to catch up and the opportunities for actually resting players become incredibly rare (apart from left-back our team has pretty much picked itself solely on availability since about week two of the season).

That's only a problem that's on Klopp if you think we can be successful playing any other way than very high intensity football.  My view is that with our resources and with what we're up against we wouldn't have won a single trophy under any other manager or playing any other way.  It's a theory that will sadly be tested before too long.

It's why we largely avoided injuries in the second half of last season because when we had a near enough fully fit squad we could rotate effectively, particularly up front (Minamino and Origi also) or at the back with Matip/Konate able to rotate a lot. An exception was running Fabinho into the ground until he inevitably got a muscle injury in the run in when he needed a rest.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 07:01:07 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 06:51:26 pm
How many games did the arse play last season?
No European football and out early in the fa cup.

Yeah, a lot less football plus their season finished a week earlier (no CL final) and then started a week later (no Charity Shield).

They were pretty much one game a week after we knocked them out the cup in Jan, while we never got a single free midweek.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 11:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 22, 2022, 04:32:52 pm
From Andrew Beasley of this parish.



One of the main problems has been the injuries coming to players in the same positions. Matip and Konate both out - now Gomez is normally good (was brilliant v City!) but he's not as consistently good as the other two. Same when Thiago is out - the best person to replace him is the also-injured Naby Keita. And our two best left-sided attackers are Diaz and Jota.

It means we're too often having to play 3rd choice players in certain positions. That catches up with you eventually.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43] 44   Go Up
« previous next »
 