The club were doing a lot of patting themselves on the back last season about injury prevention and fixing what went wrong the year before. A lot of self-congratulatory type articles in the likes of the Athletic, fanfare over the 'injury prevention' medic who was brought in last season.



I don't think there's any one reason behind what's gone wrong, there's a list of things. Like in 20/21 injuries also have an accumulative effect. As an example, if Diaz isn't injured at Arsenal (and that was just a bad challenge) then Jota probably doesn't stay on for 100 minutes against City and although it wasn't wise anyway, he wouldn't have had to. Or Matip having to play a lot more, rather than being rotated with Konate who gets injured the week before the season starts and plays one game and breaks down again. Jota's initial injury also happens in a pointless international in June and stopped him getting a pre-season.



In reality the medical/coaching staff haven't prepared the players properly physically for the season. Last season has took its toll mentally, but physically we didn't play many more games than City did.



Question is whether it's fixable for the World Cup reset. The players who don't go can work properly on conditioning at least, including a host of players returning from injury.



