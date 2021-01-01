« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
we all enjoyed the contribution of course, it was a mad few months that will be forever remembered, but its not about Klopp seeing something in him as much it was a case of needs must.

Since that run, hes played what is it - 2 or 3 PL or CL games for Liverpool? Theyve tried to sell him last 2 windows now.  But seem to be holding out for a higher fee than teams have been willing to offer as is the clubs right.

But I wouldnt be foold by nice words from Kloppo about him. It doesnt mean he thinks hes a great player and suited to this team. He isnt.

Milner as right back to move Gomez back central is more likely to happen, as it should. Even with Milners limitations of course.
If this is the case then it was completely pointless and a fuck up by Klopp/recruitment keeping Phillips and stopping him leaving when Konate was injured in preseason.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:56 am by Chris~ »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Not sure Phillips at centre-half is worse than Milner at right back.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:16:44 am
Not sure Phillips at centre-half is worse than Milner at right back.

I hope we see neither today.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
I do sometimes wonder if the £90,000 a week Phillips is on directly affected us being able to offer Sadio the contract he wanted
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:14 am
I do sometimes wonder if the £90,000 a week Phillips is on directly affected us being able to offer Sadio the contract he wanted
If you join the dots then everything links back to Lovren, who's sale was responsible for everything bad that's happened since (and that will ever happen in the future).
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Maybe so but weve hardly helped ourselves making Nat Phillips our third highest earner
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:51:30 am
Maybe so but weve hardly helped ourselves making Nat Phillips our third highest earner

There's no chance he's on £90k per week. He's rumoured to be on £60k and that places him about 17th.
