we all enjoyed the contribution of course, it was a mad few months that will be forever remembered, but its not about Klopp seeing something in him as much it was a case of needs must.Since that run, hes played what is it - 2 or 3 PL or CL games for Liverpool? Theyve tried to sell him last 2 windows now. But seem to be holding out for a higher fee than teams have been willing to offer as is the clubs right.But I wouldnt be foold by nice words from Kloppo about him. It doesnt mean he thinks hes a great player and suited to this team. He isnt.Milner as right back to move Gomez back central is more likely to happen, as it should. Even with Milners limitations of course.
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]