Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 02:23:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:05:50 pm
Well doesn't help that we don't have a senior club doctor right now

Jim Moxon left at the start of the season

It's okay, we've got a physio that can also provide cover as a Senior Doctor.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
our squad seems to have a glass jaw

Shite analogy, this squad has taken more blows than any other I can remember over the last few years and always come back swinging.
Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 02:28:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:23:37 pm
It's okay, we've got a physio that can also provide cover as a Senior Doctor.

 :D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 02:45:41 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 02:03:56 pm
Our medical department seems a mess - it was obvious Arthur is hugely injury prone, but we took him on and now he needs surgery - not sure who is paying his wages and medical costs now?  Who signed off giving Ox a new contract or holding on to Keita or buying Thiago (as much as I love him)?  Whats happened to Curtis Jones too????  Infuriating.
Cool yer boots.

You should stop letting football infuriate you. Can't be good for you
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 02:52:14 pm »
Good to see Robbo back in the live training today.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm »
Quote
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back training with the Liverpool squad.

However, he won't be in contention for tomorrow's trip to Rangers as he is not in the Champions League squad.
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 03:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm


Fixes our right-back, center mid and left-wing problem in one go. Welcome back Ox.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1447 on: Yesterday at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:52:14 pm
Good to see Robbo back in the live training today.

Great news. I might be in the minority, but I dont really like Tsimikas.
Offline 18 yard line

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1448 on: Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm »
Great to hear Robby and Ox are back in training. Kostas is our back-up right back. He is not world class but has never let us down and is well capable of stepping up when needed. Not sure wed get anyone significantly better willing to be a back up.
Online JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1449 on: Yesterday at 03:56:42 pm »
Quote from: 18 yard line on Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm
Great to hear Robby and Ox are back in training. Kostas is our back-up right back. He is not world class but has never let us down and is well capable of stepping up when needed. Not sure wed get anyone significantly better willing to be a back up.

Who's said he's our backup RB? I've often thought he could do the job on that side but not seen it mentioned anywhere.
Offline paddysour

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1450 on: Yesterday at 04:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 01:29:28 pm
I prefer paddysweet tbf.

 ;D

The mods renamed me paddysour years ago maybe I should take the hint and cheer up
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1451 on: Yesterday at 04:14:41 pm »
ox back probably means that he could still feature in the league

you can tell im a believer and not a doubter. lol
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1452 on: Yesterday at 04:24:49 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 04:07:07 pm
;D

The mods renamed me paddysour years ago maybe I should take the hint and cheer up

I thought that was your name of choice.

My sympathies.
Offline Angelius

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1453 on: Yesterday at 05:38:29 pm »
Didn't see Ramsay in the training video unless I missed him?
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1454 on: Yesterday at 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 05:38:29 pm
Didn't see Ramsay in the training video unless I missed him?

rumour is he's really really fast so don't worry too much.

:)
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1455 on: Yesterday at 08:43:19 pm »
just our fucking luck...all those not going to World cup injured
Online keyop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1456 on: Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm »
So in less than a week that's Robbo and Ox back in training, but Trent, Diaz, Matip and Arthur all injured.

We were so close to having almost everyone fit, but we just seem to be cursed these last few seasons - still serving our penance to the footballing gods for winning the league.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 11:06:00 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:44:19 pm
So in less than a week that's Robbo and Ox back in training, but Trent, Diaz, Matip and Arthur all injured.

We were so close to having almost everyone fit, but we just seem to be cursed these last few seasons - still serving our penance to the footballing gods for winning the league.

We were pretty lucky last season which no doubt led us to believe that history would be repeated.

Unfortunately not.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm »
Hate to say it, but maybe our pre-season tours are wrong.  Not sure if we changed our pre-season (and current) training to accommodate the winter World cup that is causing all the injuries, but something is wrong.  Didn't we lose some medical staff over the last year or so?   Bring back the good old days when the most exotic tours we used to do were to Scandinavia back in the late 80's :)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm
Hate to say it, but maybe our pre-season tours are wrong.  Not sure if we changed our pre-season (and current) training to accommodate the winter World cup that is causing all the injuries, but something is wrong.  Didn't we lose some medical staff over the last year or so?   Bring back the good old days when the most exotic tours we used to do were to Scandinavia back in the late 80's :)

If I were Klopp Id agree to tours based off the transfer budget being set. Go to Asia? I want £150m to spend.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1460 on: Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm »
We're going to Dubai with the lads not going to the World Cup. Then whenever our lads are kicked out of the tournament they meet up over there for camp. 
Offline Aldo1988

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1461 on: Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm
If I were Klopp Id agree to tours based off the transfer budget being set. Go to Asia? I want £150m to spend.

I'd rather Bognor Regis, have £50 and a healthy squad!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1462 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm
I'd rather Bognor Regis, have £50 and a healthy squad!

;D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1463 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm
We're going to Dubai with the lads not going to the World Cup. Then whenever our lads are kicked out of the tournament they meet up over there for camp. 

Thats shit. They will spend more time on the water slides than writing down what went wrong.
Online keyop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 07:40:03 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm
Hate to say it, but maybe our pre-season tours are wrong.  Not sure if we changed our pre-season (and current) training to accommodate the winter World cup that is causing all the injuries, but something is wrong.  Didn't we lose some medical staff over the last year or so?   Bring back the good old days when the most exotic tours we used to do were to Scandinavia back in the late 80's :)
I think in principle pre season tours are fine, and even though they're for commercial reasons, our fans in other parts of the world get to see the team and it's great for our global brand (even if you hate all that stuff).

But it was clear in early Spring we were going all in for the quadruple and going deep in all 4 competitions. It was clear we'd be getting very few (if any) decent breaks between games, and that the pressure and intensity of those games would ramp up more each week. We knew we were carrying several injury prone players who are susceptible to muscle injuries. We also knew about the Nations League games on the calendar, so it does seem odd that we didn't either shorten/postpone the tour (or send the kids - although that'd be unfair on the fans), or re-jig our pre-season to account for all the extra games and so little rest.

The narrative for some is all about lack of spending, but that doesn't explain our drop in form right across the pitch. An unprecedented 63 games in a season, a pre-season tour, Nations league, non-European International friendlies, Community Shield, intense pre season training, and an early start to the season. All on the back of 4 previous seasons of high intensity. I think that's what's contributed to this slump more than anything, and a £100m midfielder wouldn't have changed that.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 10:37:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm
Thats shit. They will spend more time on the water slides than writing down what went wrong.

They wouldnt in Bognor Regis.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 11:08:48 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:40:03 am
I think in principle pre season tours are fine, and even though they're for commercial reasons, our fans in other parts of the world get to see the team and it's great for our global brand (even if you hate all that stuff).

But it was clear in early Spring we were going all in for the quadruple and going deep in all 4 competitions. It was clear we'd be getting very few (if any) decent breaks between games, and that the pressure and intensity of those games would ramp up more each week. We knew we were carrying several injury prone players who are susceptible to muscle injuries. We also knew about the Nations League games on the calendar, so it does seem odd that we didn't either shorten/postpone the tour (or send the kids - although that'd be unfair on the fans), or re-jig our pre-season to account for all the extra games and so little rest.

The narrative for some is all about lack of spending, but that doesn't explain our drop in form right across the pitch. An unprecedented 63 games in a season, a pre-season tour, Nations league, non-European International friendlies, Community Shield, intense pre season training, and an early start to the season. All on the back of 4 previous seasons of high intensity. I think that's what's contributed to this slump more than anything, and a £100m midfielder wouldn't have changed that.

but couldn't you say the same of city?

and they haven't hit a real slump

and they have brought in a mega-player - well, he's mega for now
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:24:20 pm
Shite analogy, this squad has taken more blows than any other I can remember over the last few years and always come back swinging.

We are more like the successful boxer that goes on too long and starts getting humiliated by absolute chumps. We have to many lads who simply dont have the legs anymore.
Online keyop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 01:04:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:08:48 am
but couldn't you say the same of city?

and they haven't hit a real slump

and they have brought in a mega-player - well, he's mega for now
City were knocked out of the league cup in the 4th round by West Ham. We got to the final and won, playing Leicester in the quarters, Arsenal twice in the semis, then Chelsea. That's 4 extra games than City in one competition against decent teams, that all had to be fitted around a busy PL/CL schedule. We knocked City out of the FA cup in the semis, meaning we were preparing for the final whilst still pushing for the league title, and also preparing for the CL final.

City were knocked out in the semis of the CL on 4th May, by which point they only had the league to go for, compared to our league title push, FA Cup final, and CL final all in the same month. In fact, every single game for us in April/May was virtually a cup final in all 4 competitions. City also had a quiet pre-season and managed to stay mostly injury free when the season started.

So, whilst our quadruple push only meant 6 extra games for us compared to City last season, those 6 games were all intense, and in amongst an already congested schedule that meant physically (and psychologically) we were absolutely on the limit, and already running on empty for the last 6 weeks of the season. There's a reason no team has ever won the quadruple.

I also wonder what else might be giving City the edge other than spending. It's well known that Pep was banned for 4 months whilst playing for Brescia, and that the club doctor who was caught up in the scandal became the Head Doctor at Barcelona during Pep's managerial reign.

What's less known is that one of Barcelona's medical advisors was also one of the 3 sports doctors implicated in the Lance Armstrong doping scandal in 2012/13, which just happened to coincide with Pep taking his 'sabbatical' before joining Bayern (managerial burnout or just 'lying low' for a while?). Given City's seemingly endless energy and low injury rates, it wouldn't surprise me one bit if there's something going on, and doctors are being paid off with oil money to ignore (or falsify) test results. They've already subverted the entire footballing financial system using fake sponsors propped up with state wealth, so it won't be hard for them to subvert the medical system to enhance their on-pitch performance.
