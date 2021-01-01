Trent had his foot stamped on (assuming that's the cause of the injury).

Diaz had a player fall on his knee.

Matip has a long history of fitness issues and has been overplayed out of necessity.



I don't think the medical team can really take much if any flak, our injuries tend to be either bad luck, injury prone players or people getting overplayed due to a lack of squad depth.



There's an argument that our inability to control a game is causing us more issues due to games being more hectic and combative, but that's not on anyone on the medical side.



Arthur is probably the only one that looks a bit of a fuck up.