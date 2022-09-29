With Kelleher, Ramsay, and Konate making the bench yesterday, that just leaves Robertson, Keita, Ox and Jones. Assume Robbo has a chance of being back for Arsenal on the weekend based off Klopp's comments last week.



Every time this thread is bumped I think someone's leg has probably fallen off.That list sounds a lot better than having 10 out, as we had in early September. Personally, I've assumed Ox/Keita will either be injured or not selected for the PL/CL for the remainder of their time with us. Lovely lads, but just too fragile and can't seem to get a good run together (whether they're injured or not). Keita has often been available over the last 2 seasons but not always used, which is odd considering we've played so many games and our midfield ended up broken. 76 league games for us since summer 2018 highlights the problem Jurgen has had with a player that he no doubt intended to be one of the first names on the team sheet. Maybe use the cups to give them game time when they've recovered, and see how it goes. At this stage of their contracts, anything we get is a bonus really.