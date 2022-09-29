« previous next »
Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 10:26:08 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 28, 2022, 04:58:02 pm

Does that mean we put you down as not available at the weekend  (Stomach Injury, 1 week) or can you see yourself recovering


Hopefully you are the only casualty of the international/monarchial break


Don't worry, I should be fit and firing by Saturday and raring to go ;D

Quote from: Schmidt on September 28, 2022, 07:00:03 pm
Samie would never let something as silly as other peoples emotions get in the way of him pasting shit from twitter.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 01:11:59 pm
Some information from BBC about injuries throughout the PL;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/cw4gzlk55ego
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 02:57:24 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 29, 2022, 09:23:30 am
So this seems to be the latest:

- Henderson returned to action over the international break so is available.
- Konate started full training this week so might make the squad for Brighton.
- Robertson not quite ready to resume training so likely to miss Brighton.
- Klopp said in his Ajax press conference that he expects Keita to return sometime in October but assume it's towards the end of the month.
- Kelleher and Ramsay probably not far off as they were recently doing some work outdoors.
- Ox and Jones still a bit unclear.

Will find out more on Friday in Klopp's press conference.
I thought Jones was back now. Shame.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 03:07:15 pm
No Jota or Nunez in training, did they get knocks on internationals?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 03:08:24 pm
Don't think so. Jota said he asked to come off because he was knackered having not had a pre season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 03:23:54 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on September 29, 2022, 03:07:15 pm
No Jota or Nunez in training, did they get knocks on internationals?
isn't nunez coming back late from international duty?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 29, 2022, 03:40:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 29, 2022, 03:23:54 pm
isn't nunez coming back late from international duty?

Not too sure, I've not seen anything about it. He was playing in slovakia.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 01:39:34 pm
Naby, Jones, Robertson and Ox all still out and not ready for training yet.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 02:02:08 pm
Kelleher and Ramsay back in full training and will feature for the U21s.

Konate might be in the squad for Brighton depending on training today.

Robertson not available for Brighton but is back outside running and should be available either next week or the week after.

Keita, Ox, and Jones are continuing their rehab but if everything goes well and we don't pick up any new injuries we should have a full squad available mid to late October.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 02:05:19 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 30, 2022, 02:02:08 pm
Kelleher and Ramsay back in full training and will feature for the U21s.

Konate might be in the squad for Brighton depending on training today.

Robertson not available for Brighton but is back outside running and should be available either next week or the week after.

Keita, Ox, and Jones are continuing their rehab but if everything goes well and we don't pick up any new injuries we should have a full squad available mid to late October.
don't be silly.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 03:28:02 pm
Really feel bad for Jones - he's lost a lot of development time last year and already this year. But he's young so hopefully this gets resolved and we get him back soon.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 06:35:47 pm
Just watched the press conference on YT, and Klopp I think let slip that Ramsay's issue was a back problem.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 06:55:36 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September 30, 2022, 06:35:47 pm
Just watched the press conference on YT, and Klopp I think let slip that Ramsay's issue was a back problem.

He let that slip about 2 months ago mate
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 07:31:31 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on September 30, 2022, 06:35:47 pm
Just watched the press conference on YT, and Klopp I think let slip that Ramsay's issue was a back problem.

Hopefully not Coutinhoitis? Thats serious.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 08:26:10 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on September 30, 2022, 06:55:36 pm
He let that slip about 2 months ago mate

Did he? I must admit I could have missed it, but I was under the impression he never spoke about the actual injury that he suffered. I remember him saying that they found an issue when he arrived, and because he was young, they were going to sort it out first before it becomes a long term issue.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 08:28:29 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 30, 2022, 07:31:31 pm
Hopefully not Coutinhoitis? Thats serious.

I suffer from this constantly, whenever my wife asks me to clean the bathroom.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 30, 2022, 09:06:39 pm
I wonder if hes had a slight stress fracture of his spine
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
The centre half injury jinx has followed Sepp to Schalke;

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/sepp-van-den-berg-injury-update
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 5, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
With Kelleher, Ramsay, and Konate making the bench yesterday, that just leaves Robertson, Keita, Ox and Jones. Assume Robbo has a chance of being back for Arsenal on the weekend based off Klopp's comments last week.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
October 5, 2022, 07:02:53 pm
Any word on Melo?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:58:05 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 03:50:32 pm
He's not out injured according to this page...

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

The rest will do him good.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:05:19 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 03:50:32 pm
He's not out injured according to this page...

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

They only quote official updates from the club/manager.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:09:24 pm
Quote from: Angelius on October  5, 2022, 07:02:53 pm
Any word on Melo?

It looks like he has been brought in as Ben Davies' replacement.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:18:36 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on October  5, 2022, 04:09:45 pm
With Kelleher, Ramsay, and Konate making the bench yesterday, that just leaves Robertson, Keita, Ox and Jones. Assume Robbo has a chance of being back for Arsenal on the weekend based off Klopp's comments last week.
Every time this thread is bumped I think someone's leg has probably fallen off.

That list sounds a lot better than having 10 out, as we had in early September. Personally, I've assumed Ox/Keita will either be injured or not selected for the PL/CL for the remainder of their time with us. Lovely lads, but just too fragile and can't seem to get a good run together (whether they're injured or not). Keita has often been available over the last 2 seasons but not always used, which is odd considering we've played so many games and our midfield ended up broken. 76 league games for us since summer 2018 highlights the problem Jurgen has had with a player that he no doubt intended to be one of the first names on the team sheet. Maybe use the cups to give them game time when they've recovered, and see how it goes. At this stage of their contracts, anything we get is a bonus really.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:32:28 pm
To be fair to Keita, he did start 19 out of 51 games across the PL and CL last year. With Thiago and Henderson fit for the bulk of the season, he did his job as a squad player and started in the CL opener against AC Milan, both legs of the QF against Benfica, the 2nd leg of the SF against Villarreal, and he was warming up in case Thiago couldn't start the final against Real Madrid. He also started the LC final against Chelsea and the FA Cup SF against Man City, and not to mention starts away in PL against Man Utd and Spurs.

Ox on the other hand has just lost his way and this team has evolved past his talents.

Hopefully they'll both return to training later this month and be able to start the LC game against Derby in early November.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:48:55 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:32:28 pm
To be fair to Keita, he did start 19 out of 51 games across the PL and CL last year. With Thiago and Henderson fit for the bulk of the season, he did his job as a squad player and started in the CL opener against AC Milan, both legs of the QF against Benfica, the 2nd leg of the SF against Villarreal, and he was warming up in case Thiago couldn't start the final against Real Madrid. He also started the LC final against Chelsea and the FA Cup SF against Man City, and not to mention starts away in PL against Man Utd and Spurs.

Ox on the other hand has just lost his way and this team has evolved past his talents.

Hopefully they'll both return to training later this month and be able to start the LC game against Derby in early November.
I agree - it's just a shame he never became a more regular starter to give those two a rest (which may have reduced injuries and helped prolong their careers). The problem is, if he does stay fit and gets a good run (and plays well), then we might be tempted to extend his contract - which could be a massive gamble in an area where we desperately need durability as much as talent.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:58:10 pm
Isn't a lot of that just down to Klopp valuing rhythm and continuity over protecting players from burnout? Klopp has certainly evolved since he has been here and rotates more but he's basic principle of valuing rhythm over everything else is still there.

I can't see how a new contract is agreed with Keita. Considering he would have signed a decent contract when he joined us, only a drop in his wage would make sense from our perspective. Whilst he stands to gain substantially by signing for someone else on a bosman in the summer.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:45:54 pm
Thiago not in the training photos.

Robertson and Jones in there.
