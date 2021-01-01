Leaving aside the internal politics part which read like a hard-to-follow soap opera, the article does raise interesting points and legitimate questions about the physical condition of some of our key players.



I think we all knew the likes of Salah, Robertson and Trent played too much football, but seeing it laid out so starkly hits it home even more - Robertson 8th worst (out of sample of 270) in terms of recovery between matches, Trent likely similar (not included in study). That's just looking at number of matches played and doesn't factor in physical effort in-game - looking at how much running those two are asked to get through in the average match (especially Robbo) must make that picture even worse. I've wondered in the past if we're risking the longevity of Trent's career with how much football we ask him to play - it's often levied at players who peak young and tail off early that they played too much football in their younger years, and there's now more football in the calendar than there ever has been.



We have the seemingly challenging trifecta of a manager/style of play that requires a far greater than normal amount of physical effort and expenditure, next to no rotation in certain key positions, and incredibly low squad turnover for a typical PL club - it must have a compound effect and therefore it's maybe not surprising we've look fucked this season, and which players have looked good (Diaz, Elliott, Tsimikas) and which ones have looked well below their best (Trent, Robertson, Salah, Fabinho). Mane has left, but looks a shadow of the player he once was despite being "in his prime", as most people on here would define it age-wise.



As much as we saw improvements in effort in the Ajax game, I don't think it's a question of "oh we're back to normal now" or "we just needed to get up to speed/fitness", I think there's a good chance we'll struggle to match our past exertions until we start bringing through a greater number of fresh/younger players, and I think this season could be a bit of a slog as a result. The biggest question for me is for which players is this a temporary blip that can be remedied with greater rest/rotation and for which is it the start of a possibly irreversible decline. I think there's players where it's obvious (looking at their ages if nothing else), but there's a few on the cusp that are a bit more worrying.



It's also an interesting point the article raises about asking squad players to come in somewhat cold and suddenly potentially double their mileage when going from just training to playing competitive games they are maybe not conditioned for. Does this not maybe call into question the logic of keeping older squad/back-up players? I mean we've got Milner now and people advocating moving Henderson and Firmino into similar roles, but the danger is that the shock of suddenly having to massively up your physical effort will either see those players look well short of the required pace (Milner) to the detriment of the team, or getting injured frequently and therefore not providing the depth they are there for (Firmino last year, Milner has often been injured when coming into the team to cover injuries and getting asked to play twice a week).



I'm not necessarily criticising the approach - we've achieved the most success we've had in the PL-era with it, but it doesn't seem the most sustainable and it leaves us in a position of potentially having to overhaul the squad over the next 2-3 years with an ownership model that probably can't afford it. Big job for Ward and Klopp.