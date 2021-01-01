The article smacks very much of too much volume, which is unsustainable.
70k pre season, involving track work and games.
55k during season. 28-30k for those not involved.
I take these general figures with a pinch of salt.
For a start, the track work in the 70k pre - season is mostly done at paces that will be irrelevant on a football pitch. It's training players at middle distance paces, when it's top speed that is required. Is it worthwhile? I'm not sure, but it sure as hell can tire you out.
Even the differences in players running ability. I'm sure the likes of Robertson, Milner, Salah, Diaz can manage ok, but I'm fairly certain that players with different attributes, such as Konaté, VVD, Thiago, Firmino etc will find this type of work difficult, and end up running at slower speeds. What's the purpose of this type of session?
I would also doubt the high volume during the season for first choice players. Klopp constantly talks about recovery days, and no time for training as such, so would find it difficult to believe the volume.
Thirdly, if the staff are concerned about 'second' choice players coming in, and having to almost double their volume, why are they doing so 'little' in the first place? Could more use be made of using behind closed doors games for them, additional training if not going to be involved in the match day squad etc.
I'm extremely interested in all of this, but I think, in large, the article uses a lot of words, yet tells us little.