Interesting article. I am sure a lot of it is true but Klopp's methods to get the best out of players clearly works. People may not agree with all his methods but I am sure that would be said about anyone who is successful whether in football or business. He has turned a lot of players into the best in their position or one of the best.



The key thing for me in all this is rotation. Being able to rotate players gives us a better chance of keeping everyone fit longer. But to be able to rotate effectively you need players as good as the first team (or nearly as good) on the bench. Diaz coming in January made a huge difference to our front 3 and for me made a huge difference to our season. We could take Mane off at 60 minutes or Firmino and we wouldn't be affecting the quaility of our attack. We can't currently do that in Midfield or with Trent.

So those players are forced into playing a lot of minutes.