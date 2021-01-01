« previous next »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:24:30 am
Any article that doesnt mention how Zone7 AI is now driving our decisions, for good or ill, in regards to player health is just garbage. The club has consistently searched for edges and they think they have one with that. Only time will tell.

Zone 7 Al? Is that an offshoot of Al666?
A lot of talk about the effects of a short or disjointed pre-season. What about the typical summer though when half the squad come back from the Euros/World Cup or Copa America a couple of weeks before the season starts, after maybe getting 2 or 3 weeks off.

In 2021 for example the Euros final was 11th July and the Copa America final the day before.
Interesting article. I am sure a lot of it is true but Klopp's methods to get the best out of players clearly works. People may not agree with all his methods but I am sure that would be said about anyone who is successful whether in football or business. He has turned a lot of players into the best in their position or one of the best.

The key thing for me in all this is rotation. Being able to rotate players gives us a better chance of keeping everyone fit longer. But to be able to rotate effectively you need players as good as the first team (or nearly as good) on the bench. Diaz coming in January made a huge difference to our front 3 and for me made a huge difference to our season. We could take Mane off at 60 minutes or Firmino and we wouldn't be affecting the quaility of our attack. We can't currently do that in Midfield or with Trent.
So those players are forced into playing a lot of minutes.
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 01:56:26 pm
Interesting article. I am sure a lot of it is true but Klopp's methods to get the best out of players clearly works. People may not agree with all his methods but I am sure that would be said about anyone who is successful whether in football or business. He has turned a lot of players into the best in their position or one of the best.

The key thing for me in all this is rotation. Being able to rotate players gives us a better chance of keeping everyone fit longer. But to be able to rotate effectively you need players as good as the first team (or nearly as good) on the bench. Diaz coming in January made a huge difference to our front 3 and for me made a huge difference to our season. We could take Mane off at 60 minutes or Firmino and we wouldn't be affecting the quaility of our attack. We can't currently do that in Midfield or with Trent.
So those players are forced into playing a lot of minutes.

Which also relies on either heavy investment or getting every transfer right, neither of which are going to happen (i.e. Keita). Therefore we gamble on making do and not getting injuries (i.e. centre backs 20/21 and now midfield).
I think the article also highlights how much of a step up physically it is to be able to even get into the rotation for a first team slot at the club. With  possibly certain position exceptions (GK, CB, DM), you have to be a physical and skill outlier to be even targetted by the club. Once you get in, you're looking at an additional 20-30km / week than at your previous club just to get to the level of the current players and *then* you need to show up in your contribution to nail down a spot for yourself.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:39 am
Zone 7 Al? Is that an offshoot of Al666?

Hah, yeah the club purchased the code for the chat bot that was corrupted into a Nazi by its users and repurposed it for anti-FSG slander. Should fit right in!

In all seriousness it supposedly is driving our decisions on when to rotate or not - https://zone7.ai/
Have any of our players developed injury issues that didn't exist pre-Klopp? Keita is the only one I can think of that was fairly robust, the rest all had a history before his arrival. When you look at how often the likes of Robertson, Salah and Trent play without getting injured, along with how frequently our substitutions seem to clearly be driven by fitness rather than tactical changes, it seems we're doing something right.

Our biggest problem for Klopp's entire time at the club has been a lack of investment in the squad.
