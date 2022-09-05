Usually after a disappointing defeat and performance I'd want us to play again as soon as possible, but I think this unexpected break couldn't have come at a better time.



Hopefully they all get away somewhere together for a few days for a reset. Most of them look mentally and physically exhausted, and although they'll still need to train and maintain fitness, they look like they need rest more than anything after such a hectic season/pre season, and the early start in the league.



By the time we play next, Thiago, Matip and Jota should be up to full match fitness, Carvalho should be over his dead leg, and Hendo/Konate/Ramsay hopefully not too far away. Jones, Keita and Ox sound more medium-term but at least we'll be moving in the right direction. Melo and Nunez will also have had another week with the squad to build understanding of our system and their team mates. Then there's the international break soon, with the World Cup only 2 months after that.



A week (possibly more) with no games is a blessing after our sluggish start and injuries, and I never thought I'd be grateful for a season with so many breaks - they could really help us get back to our best and shake off the hangover from the quadruple efforts.