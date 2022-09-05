« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Garnier

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 5, 2022, 07:59:51 pm
James Pearce says Curtis Jones "will be assessed" for the Napoli game after missing out on Everton

Carvalho a doubt with a dead leg.
On Axis

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 12:47:19 pm
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 12:49:20 pm
Quote from: On Axis on September  6, 2022, 12:47:19 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1567115473338212355?s=20&t=O6H9yHbnmoM-tXDPu0hJ-A

No Curtis or Fabio in training today
Fabio was expected with the dead leg.

Jones is starting to worry me a bit - he's missing out on some prime development time.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 12:50:18 pm
Quote from: On Axis on September  6, 2022, 12:47:19 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1567115473338212355?s=20&t=O6H9yHbnmoM-tXDPu0hJ-A

No Curtis or Fabio in training today

Fabio did take a heavy knock.

Hopefully just needs a rest and nothing too serious.
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 12:50:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  6, 2022, 12:49:20 pm
Fabio was expected with the dead leg.

Jones is starting to worry me a bit - he's missing out on some prime development time.

It sounded like it was touch and go whether Jones would make it or not so expect he's not too far away. I assume he wasn't really fit when he made the bench recently unless this is something new.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  6, 2022, 12:50:18 pm
Fabio did take a heavy knock.

Hopefully just needs a rest and nothing too serious.

Yeah fairly sure Klopp said at the time it was a dead leg, that midweek was unlikely and he'd likely be back for the weekend. As expected really with a proper dead leg.
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September  6, 2022, 12:50:49 pm
It sounded like it was touch and go whether Jones would make it or not so expect he's not too far away. I assume he wasn't really fit when he made the bench recently unless this is something new.

That's my hope too.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 12:53:43 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September  6, 2022, 12:50:49 pm
It sounded like it was touch and go whether Jones would make it or not so expect he's not too far away. I assume he wasn't really fit when he made the bench recently unless this is something new.

Yeah fairly sure Klopp said at the time it was a dead leg, that midweek was unlikely and he'd likely be back for the weekend. As expected really with a proper dead leg.

Considering he was the only player injured in the Derby this games butchers bill is pretty low.
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 01:22:02 pm
but we still don't know what Jones injury is, correct?
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 01:23:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  6, 2022, 01:22:02 pm
but we still don't know what Jones injury is, correct?

The last one was his calf I think, Klopp said it was stress induced. It's possible he was just on the bench in case of emergency as midfield was so depleted but we'd have been very reluctant to use him, then once Arthur came in we decided to give him a little bit more time. Either that or a slight reoccurrence or something else minor as it sounds like he's close to a return.
The_Nomad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 01:57:28 pm
Didnt see Carvalho in the training video.
Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 01:58:40 pm
Jones is a concern at this point. He's missing a lot of football. Although obviously partly that's down to freak occurrences (like the eye injury).
SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 6, 2022, 02:12:54 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on September  6, 2022, 01:57:28 pm
Didnt see Carvalho in the training video.
he wasn't involved - dead leg.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 8, 2022, 07:56:53 am
No Jones on the bench again last night. The mysterious shit continues. Someone said James Pearce talked about him getting assessed before the game, but I couldn't see any evidence of that. Either way, we could really do with someone on the right side of midfield who's:

a) under the age of 36
and
b) an actual midfielder, not a number 10
Suareznumber7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 8, 2022, 01:45:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on September  8, 2022, 07:56:53 am
No Jones on the bench again last night. The mysterious shit continues. Someone said James Pearce talked about him getting assessed before the game, but I couldn't see any evidence of that. Either way, we could really do with someone on the right side of midfield who's:

a) under the age of 36
and
b) an actual midfielder, not a number 10

Do you usually see evidence of players being assessed before a game? 

Also, a number 10 is a midfielder. 
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 8, 2022, 02:08:45 pm
Quote from: decosabute on September  8, 2022, 07:56:53 am
No Jones on the bench again last night. The mysterious shit continues. Someone said James Pearce talked about him getting assessed before the game, but I couldn't see any evidence of that. Either way, we could really do with someone on the right side of midfield who's:

a) under the age of 36
and
b) an actual midfielder, not a number 10

It's mystery solved with Jones now isn't it? Reoccurrence of a stress fracture in his tibia. Less severe than before but surely a 4-6 week injury minimum of which 6-9 days have elapsed so far (since his bench appearance).
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 8, 2022, 04:52:23 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September  8, 2022, 01:45:44 pm
Do you usually see evidence of players being assessed before a game? 

Also, a number 10 is a midfielder.

Mate, I meant evidence that Pearce had said it. Thought that was obvious, but apparently not.

And a number 10 isn't a midfielder in the way we've played the past 6 years.
decosabute

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
September 8, 2022, 04:54:02 pm
Quote from: JasonF on September  8, 2022, 02:08:45 pm
It's mystery solved with Jones now isn't it? Reoccurrence of a stress fracture in his tibia. Less severe than before but surely a 4-6 week injury minimum of which 6-9 days have elapsed so far (since his bench appearance).

Thanks for that. Couldn't see detail of it anywhere, but that's pretty shit news if accurate.
Bucko - Dubai

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:45:12 am
Think it has been confirmed postponement of games for at least 1 week.

From a footballing point of view is great for us to get some players back and have time on the training ground
Caston

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:47:46 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 09:45:12 am
Think it has been confirmed postponement of games for at least 1 week.

From a footballing point of view is great for us to get some players back and have time on the training ground

Nothing confirmed yet. Meeting at 11 and it'll sound like it's up to the clubs to decide whether to play
plura

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:52:24 am
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:47:46 am
Nothing confirmed yet. Meeting at 11 and it'll sound like it's up to the clubs to decide whether to play

I got some information from my work that all English games at least will be cancelled this weekend.
GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:22:09 am
Postponement is good news from an injury perspective, but the mawkishness of it pisses me off no end.
naka

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:33:06 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:22:09 am
Postponement is good news from an injury perspective, but the mawkishness of it pisses me off no end.
tbf i would welcome postponement of all games til after teh funeral, thats gets teh players back and would make our next game against rangers
Dougle

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 11:08:44 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 09:45:12 am
Think it has been confirmed postponement of games for at least 1 week.

From a footballing point of view is great for us to get some players back and have time on the training ground

Anyone remember the story of Liverpool "preparing" (I think in Israel ???, somewhere warm anyway) for a European Cup final against Roma ? A rather interesting if (now) dated approach to drinking the resort dry and then having ice box's of cold beers awaiting them on the training ground the next morning. With all due respect to sports science and religion it might do the bulk of them no harm to work a few things out in a different way together. Just a thought...
TheMan

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 11:08:59 am
If the club has the option then we should proceed with our fixtures. Thiago is back and needs minutes, as does Nunez and Melo. You only get matchfit by playing matches. In addition it will give us an advantage later on in the season as other teams will have a more congested schedule.

However, I expect FSG to do whatever they are told to do for fear of upsetting the type of people that despise everything the club stands for. I think they are spineless in matters political and will fail to represent the best interests of the club/supporters here, but that's who they are.

By the way I do respect the Queen and admire her work ethic and service for her country but like the poppy debate, her death will be hijacked by various political interests to hammer home their own toxic narrow-minded nationalism, and nobody, least of all FSG will have the courage to oppose that.
keyop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:38:43 am
Usually after a disappointing defeat and performance I'd want us to play again as soon as possible, but I think this unexpected break couldn't have come at a better time.

Hopefully they all get away somewhere together for a few days for a reset. Most of them look mentally and physically exhausted, and although they'll still need to train and maintain fitness, they look like they need rest more than anything after such a hectic season/pre season, and the early start in the league.

By the time we play next, Thiago, Matip and Jota should be up to full match fitness, Carvalho should be over his dead leg, and Hendo/Konate/Ramsay hopefully not too far away. Jones, Keita and Ox sound more medium-term but at least we'll be moving in the right direction. Melo and Nunez will also have had another week with the squad to build understanding of our system and their team mates. Then there's the international break soon, with the World Cup only 2 months after that.

A week (possibly more) with no games is a blessing after our sluggish start and injuries, and I never thought I'd be grateful for  a season with so many breaks - they could really help us get back to our best and shake off the hangover from the quadruple efforts.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:12:52 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:38:43 am
Usually after a disappointing defeat and performance I'd want us to play again as soon as possible, but I think this unexpected break couldn't have come at a better time.

Hopefully they all get away somewhere together for a few days for a reset. Most of them look mentally and physically exhausted, and although they'll still need to train and maintain fitness, they look like they need rest more than anything after such a hectic season/pre season, and the early start in the league.

By the time we play next, Thiago, Matip and Jota should be up to full match fitness, Carvalho should be over his dead leg, and Hendo/Konate/Ramsay hopefully not too far away. Jones, Keita and Ox sound more medium-term but at least we'll be moving in the right direction. Melo and Nunez will also have had another week with the squad to build understanding of our system and their team mates. Then there's the international break soon, with the World Cup only 2 months after that.

A week (possibly more) with no games is a blessing after our sluggish start and injuries, and I never thought I'd be grateful for  a season with so many breaks - they could really help us get back to our best and shake off the hangover from the quadruple efforts.

European away on the Wednesday followed by a Saturday 3pm is never ideal either and although we've got a good record against Wolves it's always a very tough game. Even last season we couldn't break them down at their place until the last kick of the game with Divock and the home game was a real struggle, won on pure adrenaline. Then we'd have had to go again on the Tuesday against Ajax in a must win followed by Chelsea away. The season could have really unravelled over that 10 days.

If we play Ajax we can put a stronger side out. Matip back in, Thiago back in, Arthur ready for more minutes, Carvalho should be back on the bench and it's a strong team and bench. If we'd had to play today you either get 30 or 60 minutes from Thiago and Carvalho probably misses out. Plus the players would still have a European away game and trip in their legs from Wednesday night.
