think a midfield of fab,milly, artur(who is supposedly fit), elliot, fabio, bajetic seems decent enough isnt it. and that is without curtis and thiago who is rumored to be back soon til he injures himself again in the warm ups.



guess with jota and darwin back, we would see fabio and elliot as the no 10 or bobby role and less of an upfront role in the team. guess the evolution of midfield and attack i guess.