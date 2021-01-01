yep. case in point klopp was put on the spot to comment on the killing of a young child during active investiagtions in today's



didn't know that. but reinforces / magnifies what I was thinking.to be honest I was referring more to the need for them to walk a fine line with their words on just about anything, in case they offend someone somewhere, or stir up loonies in the fan base, piss off a player, or a club we're in negotiations with. seems there's few subjects they can just "tell it like it is" about.