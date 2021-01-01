presume this a bit lost in translation - the not 100% clear must refer to the timeline.
Yeah context is important. Could be timeline, could be it's not clear from scan (unlikely!).
Also always an outside chance it's deliberately vague (as he's not a dishonest guy, but sometimes can't say everything) because the injury is minor/overstated/not real, and the absence is linked to respecting a request from Naby to resolve a new club or get a new contract before playing.
We'll likely find out in the days after 31 August.
Klopp ended saying Keita "will not be in for the next week"