« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 02:18:32 pm »
Am I right in thinking there isn't an international break until the World Cup actually starts? Sort of weird really as they often give us a chance to get injured players back, despite being generally awful, so may actually not work out in our favour this time round.
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 02:32:40 pm »
12 day break after the Chelsea game.
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 04:48:47 pm »
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 04:50:18 pm »
The injured players would make a really strong bench. Just swap Thiago with Milner
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 04:54:25 pm »
Kelleher

Ramsey Matip Konate Ox
Keita Thiago Jones
Jota Nunez ...

get another winger and thats a strong team
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 05:07:51 pm »
Kaide Gordon can go there.
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 05:18:06 pm »
He was supposed to be fit wasnt he?

Wheres he gone for the last six months?
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 05:20:32 pm »
Absolutely no idea, dont think he was involved out on the pitch with the pre-season training, so youd imagine hes a way off, similar to Ramsay.

Shame really as hed have got a fair few chances the start of this season.
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 05:22:33 pm »
They should judge put Nunez suspended somewhere between the middle and the bottom because then I could have made a 'no one died' joke.
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 07:16:16 am »
Is Jota back training yet?
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 07:22:32 am »
Jesus. Does the grim reaper take our training sessions?  Like a flashback to the Phil Boersma days under Souness.
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm »
Not sure - all of a sudden the club have become very tight lipped about the injuries.
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 12:28:57 pm »
They're always very evasive though. You'll get bits and pieces from Klopp when he's asked in his press conferences.
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 01:34:19 pm »
Thiago close to a return, Kelleher back training next week and Matip close too.
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm »
Nobody back for Bournemouth but sounding positive for after that. Hopefully we're over the worst now.
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Klopp says no-one back for Bournemouth but Matip/Jones should be in training after the weekend. Plus....
Thiago "not too far away"
Jota "getting closer"
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 01:41:29 pm »
You had to go there.
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 01:48:06 pm »
Lost track of dates and didnt realise we had three games in 8 days.
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 01:49:37 pm »
;D
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm »
Well we already know he lives in Cheshire, but what about his injury?
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm »
No timeline on Keita
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 01:59:48 pm »
We have 3 games in 7 days coming up too
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm »
Kind of a recurring theme, itll be another 6 weeks, then be back for a handful of games, then out again.
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
Ah great, one of Naby's unknown injuries, that'll likely be a while then. At least there was some positive news on returns but 3 games in a week with the last being a trip to a place where our players will face horror tackles we'll see where we end up.
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
The last one was October. He's just as likely to go 10 months without another injury but that's a lot less fun to post about.
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
presume this a bit lost in translation - the not 100% clear must refer to the timeline.
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 02:48:45 pm »
jesus I hope so.  if the medics aren't sure what a muscle is   :)
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 03:09:15 pm »
Yeah context is important. Could be timeline, could be it's not clear from scan (unlikely!).

Also always an outside chance it's deliberately vague (as he's not a dishonest guy, but sometimes can't say everything) because the injury is minor/overstated/not real, and the absence is linked to respecting a request from Naby to resolve a new club or get a new contract before playing.

We'll likely find out in the days after 31 August.

Klopp ended saying Keita "will not be in for the next week"
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
So my "sick-in" idea continues to look not only plausible but somewhat likely. Come next week I guess we'll know for sure.
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Sounds like we may get quite a few back vs Everton then.

If Matip could make it for Newcastle that would be a bonus as they look pretty lively up top so far this season.
