The injured players would make a really strong bench. Just swap Thiago with Milner
Kaide Gordon can go there.
Is Jota back training yet?
Not sure - all of a sudden the club have become very tight lipped about the injuries.
Nobody back for Bournemouth but sounding positive for after that. Hopefully we're over the worst now.
They should judge put Nunez suspended somewhere between the middle and the bottom because then I could have made a 'no one died' joke.
Klopp says no-one back for Bournemouth but Matip/Jones should be in training after the weekend. Plus....Thiago "not too far away"Jota "getting closer"
"Naby will not be ready for the weekend. It's a muscle. It's not 100% clear."
Kind of a recurring theme, itll be another 6 weeks, then be back for a handful of games, then out again.
presume this a bit lost in translation - the not 100% clear must refer to the timeline.
